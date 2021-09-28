With less than 20 seconds left in the JMU men’s soccer match versus George Washington, senior midfielder Connor Hester scored to give the Dukes a 3-2 victory over the Colonials. JMU improves to 8-2 (3-0 CAA), while George Washington drops to 3-6-1 (1-1 Atlantic 10).
The Colonials hopped out to an early lead as junior midfielder/forward Tom Cooklin scored at 6’. Just over five minutes later, graduate midfielder/forward Oscar Haynes Brown scored on a penalty kick to double George Washington’s lead. The Colonials outshot the Dukes 7-3 in the first half, and took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
The second half was all JMU. Just under two minutes into the second half, redshirt junior forward Luca Erhardt took a pass from redshirt sophomore midfielder Clay Obara and fired it into the net, bringing JMU within one goal. At 69’, Erhardt scored on a penalty kick to bring the Dukes back to even the Colonials.
After another 20 minutes of scoreless action, Obara fielded a ball near the corner and fired it into the box, allowing Hester to score the first goal of his collegiate career and win the match.
The Dukes outshot George Washington 10-4 and held the Colonials without a shot on goal after halftime. JMU graduate goalkeeper Martin Leu saved one shot, while George Washington junior goalkeeper Justin Grady saved three.
The Dukes are off for eight days and return to action Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. against Mount St. Mary’s. The Colonials play Oct. 1 at 3:30 p.m. versus Saint Joseph’s.
Score summary
5:16 - Tom Cooklin (2), assisted by Ryan Cedeno, 1-0 George Washington
11:37 - Oscar Heynes Brown (4), PENALTY KICK GOAL, 2-0 George Washington
46:49 - Luca Erhardt (5), assisted by Clay Obara and Axel Ahlander, 2-1 George Washington
68:24 - Luca Erhardt (6), PENALTY KICK GOAL, 2-2
89:49 - Connor Hester (1), assisted by Clay Obara, 3-2 JMU