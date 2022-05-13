Junior jumper Bethany Biggi said she was excited before the 2021-22 indoor track season — anticipating the debut of freshman sprinter Jordyn Henderson.
“I’m looking forward to Jordan running … she’s been amazing in practice so far, I can’t wait to see what she can do in the meets.”
Henderson placed first in the 60-meter hurdles in her first indoor meet: the Dec. 4 Navy Invite. At the Feb. 18-19 Virginia Tech Challenge, she placed seventh in the 60-meter hurdles, 8.63 seconds, the fourth-best performance in JMU history.
Before JMU, Henderson went to Thomas Dale High School in Chester, Virginia, where she was the 2021 Virginia High School League Class 6A 55-meter hurdles State Champion. Since high school, college track has been even more of a time commitment: more intense workouts, more lifting.
“She’s pretty consistent at practice, so it’s been very good to see that consistency pay itself out when we actually go to competitions,” Director of Women's Track & Field Ta’ Frias said. “Most high schoolers … they’re very familiar with how they’ve done things in their high school career and it’s very hard to break that habit.”
On day two of the ECAC Indoor Championships, Henderson ascended in the record books farther, running an 8.51 in the 60-meter hurdles — the second-best-ever JMU performance. She was the top qualifier for the finals, where she placed third, 0.05 seconds slower than her prior day six. She earned All-East honors in the indoor 60-meter hurdles.
“She has a lot of speed and explosiveness,” Frias said. “She can really take advantage of the shorter distances.”
Henderson said she’s always loved running the short hurdles and distances, and her work with Frias has enhanced it.
“Some minor tweaks and the adjustment from the weight room and [Frias] making corrections to my diet, it’s all played a really good part in it [my love for the sport],” Henderson said. “I think that I’ve been able to grow and drop my times based off of all of those things.”
Henderson said Frias has been her biggest supporter since joining the team. She’s said she’s struggled with pre- and post-race anxiety but that Frias understands her and helps calm her nerves.
“I take my practices, I take my competitions very seriously,” Henderson said. “[Frias has] been able to help me unwind and relax … She’s been a great help so far.”
Henderson kicked off the outdoor season at the March 19 Bob Davidson Invitational, placing second in the 4x100-meter relay with two other freshmen sprinters, Holly Mpassy and Kaia Putman, and junior sprinter Dardlie Lefevre. The next weekend at the Raleigh Relays, she tied for the third-best in the 100-meter hurdles time in JMU history with 13.86.
She scored the second-best JMU performance in the event at the April 9 Hurricane Invite with a time of 13.83. At the May 4 Liberty Qualifier, she placed third in the 100-meter hurdles with 13.95 seconds.
Frias said Henderson is a component of JMU’s future on the track. She cited Mpassy and freshman sprinter Sofia Lavreshina as two other great freshmen.
“I think [Henderson] is definitely a part of our bright future,” Frias said. “She has a great supporting cast that’s working with her and developing that [freshman] class to be one of the best that we’ve had.”
Going into the ECAC Outdoor Championships on May 14-15, Henderson said the goal is always to win — but she mainly wants to have a clean race and do what she’s supposed to do. As long as she focuses on her race, she said, winning is imminent at the Williamsburg, Virginia, meet.
Knowing how hard Henderson has worked, Frias said, it’s been exciting to see how she’s performed in her first year.
“It gives a testament to what I saw in recruiting her,” Frias said. “Jordan also has a very great personality [and] she’s a natural leader in the program. She has a really strong head on her shoulders.”
As Henderson’s first year comes to a close, she said, her teammates and coaches have given her nonstop support. She said it’s exciting to look back and see all she’s accomplished this year, yet she said there’s room to grow.
“The work’s not done,” Henderson said, “but it’s really, really good to look back and see where I am now and the progress I’ve already made.”
For now, Frias said, she’s most looking forward to seeing how Henderson performs at the ECAC championship meet.
“She’s had some really good components of practice in her 100-meter hurdle race, and it’ll be great to see all those components come together,” Frias said. “She’s right where she needs to be right now. We just hope to see her come into her own.”
Contact John Breeden at breed2jr@dukes.jmu.edu. For more track and field coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.