Freshman sprinter Jordyn Henderson finished ninth out of 16 sprinters in the 100-meter hurdles at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships on Friday with a time of 13.95 seconds. This time was fourth in her heat, and she missed the final heat by .01 seconds.
Henderson had a strong year for the Dukes, winning the 100m hurdles at the 2022 ECAC championships with a time of 13.90, and contributing to the Dukes placing second in the 4x100m relay at the ECAC championships.
Henderson's competition was the final meet of the season, and JMU will return to action during the winter indoor track season. The schedule will be announced at a later date.
