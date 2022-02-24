From Tyree Ihenacho’s vantage point on JMU’s bench, it took a long gaze to see what happened to the right of the far basket.
Jan. 27 versus Drexel, Takal Molson curled up in pain with just over 10 minutes left in the second half. The graduate transfer guard walked off under mostly his own power, but a knee injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
The game prior against the College of Charleston, Ihenacho witnessed redshirt freshman guard Terell Strickland play just five minutes before exiting the game, and he hasn’t returned since. Strickland and Molson were two of the team’s best perimeter defenders, JMU men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington said.
That left gaping holes in JMU’s once-10-man rotation. Then, Ihenacho, a man of few words from the upper Midwest, produced a jolt that was heard loud and clear.
The Prior Lake, Minnesota, native has provided more than just defending the perimeter.
“He sees the court better than anybody on our team,” Byington said of the 6-foot-4, 205-pound redshirt freshman guard. “He’s a guy who’s really good on defense, probably [is] going to lead us in assists most games … He’s kind of a do-it-all player.”
Ihenacho, who’s now started each game since Feb. 10, was plagued by injuries for multiple chunks of the season. First, it was an ankle injury sustained in the preseason. He then hurt his hand right before the season opener versus Carlow on Nov. 10, which kept him out of action for the first seven games. Then, after playing a four-game stretch from Nov. 28-Dec. 11, Ihenacho sprained his other ankle just before New Year’s, forcing him to miss eight games before returning to action Feb. 3 against Northeastern.
Byington said Ihenacho earned a starting spot before JMU’s game on Dec. 21 against Morgan State, but it got canceled due to COVID-19. Ihenacho went 54 days without game action, partly because of COVID-19 protocols in place, until Jan. 9 versus Hofstra.
When Ihenacho finally got healthy, Byington said he wanted to ease him back into the lineup. That didn’t happen.
“We’ve thrown him out there, and I’ve probably played him too much, but I just feel like we’re so much better when he’s on the court,” Byington said, adding that he only intended to play Ihenacho for 16 minutes against Drexel on Feb. 7. Rather, he played 33 minutes, more than any other Duke. “I couldn’t help myself. I played him longer than that.”
Upon Ihenacho’s return, he averaged just 3.0 points per game on 30.3% shooting but 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game — the most rebounds and assists on the team over the last eight games. He’s posted multiple games with eight assists to just one turnover.
“I’ve been struggling to score the ball, so I just try to impact the game in other ways,” Ihenacho said. “I feel like I got the easy job … My teammates are doing a good job of making shots and getting to their spots. All I gotta do is really find them.”
Ihenacho’s native’s assist rate is 21.5 — assists divided by the field goals made by the player’s teammates while he’s on the court — according to kenpom.com, a website that crunches college basketball advanced analytics. It would rank seventh in the CAA, but Ihenacho hasn’t played enough to qualify for the list; only players who’ve played at least 40% of their team’s minutes are ranked.
This efficiency is largely due to Ihenacho’s time playing for North Dakota last season, where he said the ball was constantly in his hands in an offense that ran the pick and roll repeatedly. But a move to JMU was driven by Byington’s up-tempo playstyle, which Ihenacho said better suited him — similar to graduate transfer forward Alonzo Sule’s reason for departing Texas State.
“Just getting experience has really helped me,” Ihenacho said. “This year, I’ve been able to just make good reads, better reads, with limited turnovers.”
With Ihenacho healthy, he’s the primary ball handler as much as redshirt junior point guard Vado Morse has been. In the 69-55 win over William & Mary on Feb. 12, Ihenacho brought the ball up on many possessions where he and Morse were in the game together; both he and Morse are capable of handling point guard duties, Ihenacho said, so whoever gets the outlet pass “just goes with it.”
“Tyree having the ball … he’s finding others, looking for others, making plays and it kind of helped on our run when William & Mary was coming back,” Morse said after the William & Mary game. “That was big for us.”
Byington said Morse and Ihenacho’s combined abilities make a complete backcourt: Morse can score both driving to the rim and shooting — he’s scored at least 15 points in 12 straight games — and Ihenacho, while not a prolific scorer, Byington said, is likely the team’s best playmaker and is now usually tasked with guarding the opponent’s best perimeter player without Strickland and Molson available.
The guard duo will return one more year together in 2022-23.
“We only had a small sample size when we had them together,” Byington said. “I’d like to see them go to another level here — both of them.”
That next level won’t be fully realized until next year. The Dukes wrap up its season Feb. 26 versus Towson because of the CAA’s postseason ban on JMU.
Because of the ban, Byington said after the College of Charleston game Feb. 17 that it’s led to hard conversations about the goals of this season, saying JMU’s been a “sacrificial lamb” to the team’s soon-to-be old conference during the O’Neill’s Fan & Press Luncheon on Feb. 8.
Byington called Molson JMU’s “alpha,” and Strickland its “natural leader” among the young players — but in a season where they both got hurt, Ihenacho’s been a light at the end of a long, maybe even purposeless, tunnel.
As Ihenacho’s play has peaked, the season inches closer to its Feb. 26 culmination. But he’s just scratching the surface of his full potential, Byington said.
“He’s probably 80%-85% of what he’s capable of, whether it’s not having the practices or not being fully healthy,” Byington said. “He’s only showing glimpses of what he can do.”
