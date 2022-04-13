Harrisonburg Little League (HLL) held its annual opening-day ceremony for the spring 2022 season Sunday — its first since 2018.
"We love seeing everybody out there," HLL board member and coach Jared Dull said. "I love seeing the kids' faces, so I've been sad the last few years."
HLL includes boys and girls aged 6-16 and hosts five softball divisions, six baseball divisions and a challenger league for players with physical or intellectual disabilities.
HLL opening day was rained out in 2019, and COVID-19 put the ceremony on hold for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Despite some rain on Friday night, HLL went ahead with the event. 2022 also marks the first year for HLL to have a spring season as it didn't have a 2020 season and held a condensed summer 2021 season.
Harrisonburg High School baseball player Eddy Perez said it "feels good" to have a full spring season after only having 10 games the previous year.
The festivities included moon bounces, a magician and each player getting to run the bases and high-five Duke Dog at home plate. Former JMU outfielder Kate Short (formerly Gordon) was at the event and threw the first pitch. Short also spent time signing autographs and chatting with the players.
In five seasons with the Dukes, Short set the JMU and CAA record with 71 career home runs and also holds career program records for slugging percentage, runs batted in, runs scored and total bases. Women's Pro Fastpitch announced Friday that Short signed a contract with the Smash It Vipers for the 2022 season.
"[Short] started in Little League," Dull said. "these little girls and boys can go, 'I want to be that.'"
Dull said it took months of planning and a lot of "man hours" to get the event up and running. This included monthly board meetings starting in the winter.
"It feels phenomenal to be back to some sort of normal," HLL President Dean Warlitner said. "I know that Little League is not as important as other things ... but for kids, it's pretty important."
Contact Logan Skinner at skinnela@dukes.jmu.edu. For more softball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports