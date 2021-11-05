Listening down on the court during practice at the Atlantic Union Bank Center (AUBC), JMU men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington works his team through drills — shouting out cues and plays as a practice scrimmage begins in preparation for the regular season. Two hours later, JMU women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan observes his team during warmups and mini-drills, cheering the Dukes on and correcting their errors.
There’s one continual concept with both teams — the trust between the coaches and their players.
To the players, their head coach is their mentor and leader. While junior guard Kiki Jefferson and redshirt junior guard Vado Morse are considered the “faces of JMU basketball,” O’Regan and Byington are the ones both players feel a connection to.
“That’s my guy,” Jefferson said. “I talk to my friends on other teams, and they said they go to their assistant coach or trainers, [but] I know I can say I go to my head coach.”
There’s no specific coaching style for JMU because there’s the ideal of coaching to an individual rather than one way for the entire team. For O’Regan, he said he chose this because the different personalities on the team require a different approach.
“It’s about the presentation and what they need,” O’Regan said. “But all that is is relationships, and watching their reactions … and being flexible as a coach is just as important as being flexible as a player, so I try to lead by example in that.”
The women’s team radiates positive energy during both practice and competition. A simple glance at Jefferson’s energy during an 8-0 scoring run alone describes how excited the Dukes can get. She jumps, yells and high-fives her teammates — echoing off the AUBC walls and back — and as the referee blows the whistle for a timeout, it only grows louder.
Sophomore forward Claire Neff has a similar personality to Jefferson, often being described as a “ball of energy.” She said O’Regan and the coaching staff often refer to her “faith over fear” tattoo as a means of encouragement — a sentiment O’Regan said helps guide his coaching specifically to her.
“I’ve always had a great relationship with Coach O.,” Neff said. “Everyday I see him every morning, and he calls me ‘his sunshine’ … So this tattoo reminds me to take life one step at a time.”
While fans may not remember last season’s difference in chemistry, O’Regan said this season has a stronger mesh — and it’s something he said is very much needed.
“I don’t think anything we’re doing now is going to be harder than last year,” O’Regan said. “Having to coach in a mask and have separate locker rooms ... We had a rough time with that last season.”
O’Regan has been a member of JMU Athletics since he was a student manager and rose through the rankings into the head coach position. During that time, he said he’s learned about the different coaching styles, and he credits his perspective to knowing his team and how each individual responds during practice. Saying he never wants to “only be a head coach to them,” O’Regan wants his team to understand that his role as a coach is to be a mentor both on and off the court.
“He’s really bought into the development of the players,” sophomore guard Peyton McDaniel said. “For him, it’s not a system where we have to adjust to him, but when he brings players in, it’s about adjusting to us. This is our team — and not just my team, like a collective unit.”
The process starts by understanding the athlete as a person then coaching them to how they react, O’Regan described. However, the most important aspect to this, O’Regan said, is the “open-door policy” he has with his athletes. He said he believes that regardless of how practice or a game went for the Dukes, he’s always available to talk about whatever his athletes need.
“I can go to him about anything — school, a pair of shoes, an outfit — literally anything,” Jefferson said. “When in doubt, he’s behind me 110%. He always has our backs and all of us can turn to Coach O.”
This isn’t the first time an “open-door policy” has been described by a JMU head coach — it’s a concept Byington has for his athletes as well. While Byington and O’Regan have different coaching styles, their message is clear — both are there for their team no matter the time or situation.
“I never want to be the coach that just hears reports from my assistant coaches because what matters to me in recruiting is that it becomes my responsibility to know what’s going on with them for the next four years,” O’Regan said. “If I don’t, I feel like I’m not doing my job, [and] it means a lot to me that they say that.”
Because Byington is a newer coach to JMU basketball than O’Regan, his team had to buy into a new philosophy rather than learn an existing one. In this case, it’s about putting the players first and focusing on the team as a whole and not one individual unit, Byington said. Basketball requires the entire team to make adjustments from offense to defense in a split second — a factor Byington works on with his team.
“I try to be honest with them and show them that I care; that way, it’s easier for me to be harder on them when I need to,” Byington said.
Byington and the men’s team have high expectations for the season after the zero-to-hero turnaround last season. Picked fourth in the CAA preseason polls, the Dukes are maintaining an underdog mentality but still said they feel the reliance on each other to become a cohesive unit.
A difficulty the men’s team has dealt with over the last few seasons was the abnormally large number of transfers joining the Dukes’ roster. However JMU said that hasn’t been an issue, and the togetherness of Byington’s philosophy has helped gel the Dukes together throughout the offseason and into the season, now only days away.
“This is a players-first program,” Byington said. “We pull out all the spots for our players, whether it’s call or text, coming by the office. We try to show that we put them first, and I always want what’s best for them … and be genuine in that.”
Can fans see this chemistry off the court now? The short answer is yes, and fans can look no further than social media. Both the men’s and women’s programs posted clips of the team interacting with each other — boasting the chemistry as the friendship radiates off the screen.
An example demonstrating this is a video of Jefferson and the team cheering on O’Regan during a strength and conditioning practice — where O’Regan does pull-ups in a polo shirt and khakis. The men’s team produced a mini series over the summer creating friendly team competition with different JMU sports, reenacting big moments. One video went viral, getting over 16,000 views and congratulating the JMU softball team on its Women’s College World Series berth.
Preparations for the season begin in August for both programs and run straight through October before competition kicks off a month later. During that time, players are not only improving themselves on the court but also growing as a unit to become more cohesive.
“We’ve definitely benefited with COVID subsiding a little bit,” McDaniel said. “Last year, we were so restricted and couldn’t do a lot of stuff together — when bonding off the court is just as important as playing on the court.”
Now that the season is days away, the Dukes’ chemistry is supported by the previous weeks of preparation. Neither team could be in the locker room together last season and were split into two rooms. Byington and O’Regan had a pregame or postgame speech twice, and both agreed it’s a part of last season they’re ready to forget. Having a sense of normalcy back in the basketball programs not only relieves some stress of COVID-19, but it feeds into the culture both head coaches strive to create.
“[Byington] has always strived for a good relationship with us,” Morse said. “He’s invited us over to his [house] and we’ll watch NBA games together, and it’s something we didn’t get to do last year that’s really helped us.”
Whether it’s screaming “Start Wearing Purple” during the pregame or sharing the emotions of the game, the Dukes said they’re ready to show fans their bond and feel the energy of the crowd again.
“It’s an exciting time of year,” Byington said. “I think we’re going to be one team in November and another team in January and have a chance to grow and learn together.”
