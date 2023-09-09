JMU football’s first matchup with U.Va. in 40 years hasn’t lacked fireworks. Here’s the good, bad and ugly after one half of play, in which JMU leads 17-14:
Good: Both first-quarter offenses
It’s not every week you see two teams combine for 24 points in just the first quarter, but that’s exactly how the Dukes and Cavalier started this one, and they did it in style.
JMU started the scoring with a 75-yard drive, capped off with a touchdown pass from redshirt junior wide receiver Taji Hudson to redshirt senior wide receiver Phoenix Sproles on a trick play. At that juncture Hudson and redshirt senior quarterback Jordan McCloud had the same passing percentage — 100% — although McCloud had three attempts.
U.Va. nearly responded with a 77-yard touchdown run from sixth-year running back Perris Jones on the very next play, but it was called back for holding. That drive ended disastrously for the Hoos: JMU sophomore linebacker Aiden Fisher blocked a punt in the endzone that was recovered by freshman cornerback D’Angelo Ponds for a touchdown, putting the Dukes ahead 14-0 just 7:46 into the game.
The Hoos found the end zone on the next drive, when graduate wide receiver Malik Washington took a 63-yard pass from freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea to the house, cutting the deficit to 14-7. After a JMU field goal on the next drive, the first quarter ended with the Dukes ahead 17-7.
Bad: JMU’s second-quarter offense
After 24 combined points in the first quarter, U.Va. was the only team to score in the second.
Senior tailback Mike Hollins’ four-yard run into the endzone with 1:02 to go before halftime capped off the first drive of the quarter by either team that didn’t end in a punt. JMU’s offense gained 130 yards in the first quarter, but just 58 in the second.
Meanwhile, U.Va’s offense, despite taking all quarter to find the endzone, actually gained three more yards in the second (88) compared to the first (91).
Ugly: U.Va.’s disastrous first drive
Back to that first drive from the Hoos. If U.Va. hadn’t committed that holding penalty on Jones’ 77-yard run, it would’ve tied the game 7-7. If the Hoos’ punt hadn’t been blocked, they wouldn't have fallen behind 14-0 so early.
Instead, U.Va.’s special teams mishap on its first drive put the Hoos in a hole they have yet to climb out of. Without it, the Hoos could have the halftime lead — on top of the momentum they’ve gathered toward the back half of the second quarter going into the locker room.