Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill was in Harrisonburg for the Dukes’ strong start to a historical football 2022 season, when they defeated Middle Tennessee 44-7 Sept. 3. From its very first football game as a Sun Belt Conference member, JMU football’s performance impressed Gill.
“You think about Middle Tennessee, what they did to Miami, and then you think about how well JMU played against that,” Gill said. The Blue Raiders upset Miami (FL) on the road 45-31, three weeks after their Week 1 blowout loss versus the Dukes. “So from a football standpoint, it's really, really great … I don’t know how you could have a more successful start than the one JMU had.”
Gill spoke to The Breeze in an interview Wednesday at Sun Belt Media Days about JMU Athletics’ first year in the Sun Belt, though mostly focused on football’s 8-3 (6-2 Sun Belt) showing and the conference’s landscape in the sport. Overall, the commissioner was impressed with JMU’s performance across the board that included four Sun Belt championship appearances — “I don't know that you could script kind of a better start,” Gill said — and is looking forward to when the football program’s transition window is over.
Regarding JMU’s FBS transition, Gill maintained what he told The Breeze in December: JMU should have a shortened transition to the FBS than the normal two years and, therefore, be eligible to play in a bowl game. The NCAA, however, denied JMU’s waiver in April for an abbreviated transition that would allow it to be eligible for a bowl game this season. Gill called the situation “unfortunate” but said he understands why the decision was made, as the historical precedent has been to not allow abbreviated transitions, though he added that the Dukes don’t fit the mold of past transitioning programs.
“When you look at JMU, in terms of most teams that are transitioning from FCS and FBS, it's just different, you know, they're just different,” Gill said. “They showed that on the field, which you would think would be another part of that criteria..” JMU, as a second-year FBS transitioning program, can still play in a bowl game if there aren’t enough six-win bowl-eligible teams.
Alongside the denial of a bowl game, the Dukes are also ineligible for the Sun Belt Championship this season because, Gill said, the conference wants its champion to have access to a bowl.
“That's just the way it kind of applies to everyone,” Gill said. “ So it's not anything specific to JMU, and it just is kind of what's in our constitution and bylaws.”
Even without a bowl game, JMU has opportunities for exposure that it didn’t have last year. The Dukes travel to Huntington, West Virginia, to face Marshall in their first standalone midweek game as an FBS school on Thursday, Oct. 19. Gill said weeknight matchups are appealing for the Sun Belt because of its ESPN contract and because there’s less football saturation then than on Saturdays.
“Everyone knows JMU; everybody knows Marshall,” Gill said. “So if you're sitting around Thursday at your college, you're gonna watch that game … It just draws a lot of people in to see those games, and particularly with them being on ESPN, where you're just getting a bigger rating than you would if that game was on a Saturday and you're competing against four or five, six other games that would be on at the same time slot.”
But the Sun Belt has plans to rise beyond football.
“We don't want to be a one trick-pony,” Gill said. “We want to be good at everything and keep trying to invest in our programs incrementally, and we feel like those will happen.”