The competition for JMU football is different now than in years past, but for some players, some quirks have always stayed the same. Here’s what JMU players will be doing before Saturday’s game versus Middle Tennessee — and every game after.
Redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese has two must-do items on his pregame list. First, he’s looking forward to finally participating in the Duke Walk to Bridgeforth — a game day tradition that hasn’t been done since the 2019 season.
“We haven't really done a real Duke Walk just because of like [COVID-19] and stuff the past two years,” he said, “but I'm excited for that.”
In the Duke Walk, the JMU football team marches to the stadium, escorted by the Marching Royal Dukes drumline and spirit squads, as fans can cheer them on and wish them luck before the Dukes begin their warmups.
But Agyei-Obese’s biggest superstition, though it started as a regular game day eve, is that he has to watch at least one episode of “Cops” the night before every game.
“I don't even know the channel,” Agyei-Obese said. “I just click through and even if we're like Rhode Island or whatever, they're gonna have Cops on on Friday.”
Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu said he’s also superstitious the night before. He said he doesn’t do too much on game day, aside from the infamous JMU Fight Song dance after each win.
However, the night before, Ukwu has a list of things to do. He says he can only have one Gatorade — usually blue — and that he always sleeps in the hotel bed furthest from the door.
“It doesn't have to be a specific color,” he said, “but it’s just one Gatorade and the rest is water.”
Ukwu said it doesn’t feel like a superstition to him, just more coincidental. But as he’s done it more and more, he said it’s grown on him.
“I don't know why,” Ukwu said. “I just do that every game.”
Graduate long snapper Kyle Davis doesn’t have too many superstitions for the day before the game, he said, but he spent much of last season alongside one of the team’s most superstitious former players, kicker Ethan Ratke (2017-21).
Davis said the littlest things would throw Ratke off, so much of Davis’ time dealt with keeping Ratke composed. Ratke always got Chipotle on Thursday nights — always by himself — even though the team catered Chipotle again Friday nights.
When Ratke woke up on Saturday mornings, Davis said, he brushed his teeth the same way, got to the stadium and warmed up identically and for the same amount of time before every game. For a pregame snack, it was always the same bag of peanut butter crackers.
“He was so extreme about it,” Davis said. “He felt like it made a difference for him, which maybe it did. I mean, he broke all these records.”
For Ukwu’s side of the ball, he said, there’s no current “tradition” for the whole defense.
One could be coming soon, though — he said he’s open to suggestions.