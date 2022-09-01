Kris Thornton had a Duke Dog stuffed animal he kept in his bedroom growing up.
Of course, then, he said, he thought it was a bulldog. Thornton later realized bulldogs don’t have crowns or purple capes draped across their backs. Only Duke Dogs do.
Thornton remembers the drives to Harrisonburg. He grew up going to games, raised by JMU alumni Keith and Juana Thornton. He was here before the Godwin parking lot was paved, before the home side of Bridgeforth Stadium was renovated and before JMU beat Virginia Tech in 2010.
Kris said he remembers the drives along Interstate-81 like it was yesterday.
“I’ve been to a lot of games,” Thornton said. “I grew up with JMU my whole life.”
Now, he’s the first-ever JMU Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selection.
Born and raised
Keith played football at JMU from 1986-90.
He was a split end receiver. He played under head coach Joe Purzycki (1985-90) and was on the first-ever JMU team to take on now-Sun Belt foe Marshall. He was a four-year letter winner.
Keith and Juana settled in Manassas, Virginia, and Kris has two brothers — Corey and Caden.
Growing up, Kris said, it wasn’t just Keith who got him into football. It was largely Corey.
“I’ve really had a football in my hand since I can remember,” Kris said. “[Corey’s] three years older than me. I was always trying to compete with him. He [started] playing football [at] like 5 or 6, and I was like 2 or 3 years old at that time. So I’m looking up to him, ready for my chance to play.”
When Kris got the chance to play football, he said he loved it.
He played varsity football at Osbourn High School for three years but got playing time as a running back for the latter two, and he wore No. 1 — the same number Keith wore at JMU.
In his two years, Kris had 718 rushing yards, 31 total touchdowns and 138 carries, according to his profile on MaxPreps.
As a senior, Kris had 1,601 receiving yards on 94 receptions in 10 games played.
That’s what drew Virginia Military Institute (VMI) head coach Scott Wachenheim to him.
Choosing VMI
Wachenheim said Kris had little offers out of high school. VMI took the chance.
“Everybody’s always a little too small,” Wachenheim said. “We saw a guy that wasn’t getting caught from behind, so it didn’t really care what his 40[-yard dash] time was because he was fast enough.”
Wachenheim, in his interview with The Breeze, always circled back to Kris’ receptions in his senior year. He caught 94 balls in high school, according to MaxPreps.
“It’s hard to catch [94] balls in a year in high school,” Wachenheim said. “There’s usually not that many quarterbacks that can throw you like that. So, just his production was unique.”
Kris stayed with the Keydets for two seasons. Wachenheim said he had a breakout year as a sophomore, and in his second season, he switched his jersey back to No. 1.
But playing at VMI wasn’t what he envisioned for college. Kris said he wanted to play college football and, after his first season, he stuck it out in Lexington, Virginia.
“I never really looked [at] Military School,” Kris said. “I never wanted to do anything like that. They gave me a full scholarship coming out of high school. I didn’t want to have my parents pay for college.”
The military aspect of VMI wasn’t for him, Kris said, and either way, he wanted a change of scenery — so, he entered the transfer portal.
A change in pace
Kris’ new environment happened to be just up I-81 from his old stomping grounds.
“JMU is amazing,” Kris said. “[The] winning culture, winning championships is, is what we try to do here.”
After the 2018 season, Kris came to JMU. Because of transfer portal rules, he had to sit out the 2019 season. Then came COVID-19, and the ripple effect pushed JMU’s 2020 season to the spring.
“That was the first time I hadn’t really been able to play football since I was 5,” Kris said. “It was definitely rough.”
But in that time, Kris said, he turned into the player he is today. Wachenheim said that after leaving VMI, Kris got bigger physically. Kris said he learned the ins and outs of the playbook.
He said he did anything he could to make sure that when football came back, he was prepared.
The comeback
Last fall, Kris made history.
He and former Duke Antwane Wells Jr. (2020-21) set the JMU single-season receptions record with 83 catches and Kris had the single-game touchdown record with four against Campbell. Kris finished 2021 third in single-season touchdowns (13) and fourth in receiving yards (1,097). He’s also sixth in JMU history for career receiving touchdowns.
And just like with Corey, Kris was pushed to be great, this time by Wells Jr. — Kris’ roommate.
“We both wanted to do great,” Kris said. “We’ve always joked around, who’s going to have more yards. It was just really a friendly, competitive thing.”
In an email to The Breeze, Wells Jr. talked about Kris as a roommate. On the field, they were together. Off the field, they were together. Like brothers.
“We did everything together,” Wells Jr. said in the email. “He helped me through a lot of things.”
Wells Jr. and Kris were the first duo in JMU history to have two receivers reach 1,000 receiving yards on the season.
Wachenheim said Kris is an “unbelievably deceptive route runner” and that he doesn’t look as fast as he really is. The combination of Wells Jr. on the left and Kris in the slot were linchpins in the 2021 offense that averaged 38.3 points per game.
“Kris is my dawg,” Wells Jr. said. “He’s a hard worker.” [sic]
In the offseason, Wells Jr. transferred to South Carolina.
Kris is the remaining staple in the offense. He’s quickly graduated from the new kid on the block to the face of the receiving core in one year’s time.
Kris said he’s OK with being the face his teammates look to — it’s a part of his legacy.
“I think I need to take that next step,” Kris said. “I just want to be more of a vocal leader off the field. That’s really what I’ve been trying to do throughout the spring ball and throughout fall camp.”
The legacy
Kris said he wants to be one of the best receivers to play at JMU.
This offseason, the first real one since 2019, Kris said he mastered the playbook. He said he’s gotten bigger, stronger and faster.
“When you know what you’re doing on the field, you can just go out there and play,” Kris said.
“I think that’s gonna be a big thing for me this year, I’m just gonna be able to just go out there and read and react.”
In his final year of eligibility, Kris said he wants to leave his mark on JMU.
Growing up, he came to games. He remembers sitting in the stands, he said, so leading his team into the first-ever Sun Belt season means all the more.
“When you really think about [the Sun Belt], it’s [a] really big deal,” Kris said. “It means a lot to me, and I’m gonna give it my all this year. This is a whole historic season, so it’s really special to be a part of it.”
When asked about being the first-ever JMU Preseason All-Sun Belt selection, Kris was humble. The light tone never left his voice.
But when asked about how his younger self would look at him now — after going to VMI, finding his path, ending up at the same place his parents went to school and shattering the record books — the deep breath told it all.
“I didn’t take the usual route that somebody would take,” Kris said. “Now I’m at JMU, where I probably wanted to go when I was in high school. I think my younger self [would] definitely be proud in seeing how much I’ve accomplished.”
JMU beat Morehead State 68-10 in last season’s opener. The first touchdown of the season went to Kris, who scored in the north endzone. It was the first touchdown in Bridgeforth Stadium with students back after the pandemic and the first streamer throw of the year.
Kris stood in the endzone, completely still.
He looked up at the excitement, a place he once stood, and took the moment in before his team caught up to him.
And somewhere in the stands, a young kid with a Duke Dog stuffed animal stood and watched.