JMU women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan didn’t want to talk about 2021-22. He was determined to put it as far out of his mind as he could.
“I’m so done [talking] about last season,” he said during 2022-23 preseason media availability. “I’m just like, ‘Let’s go.’ But we learned the value of relationships and chemistry.”
The 2021-22 season was the first year the Dukes finished with a losing record in the O’Regan era. There wasn’t a conference tournament to play in — JMU was banned after announcing its move to the Sun Belt — but O’Regan kept going back to his team’s lack of “fearlessness.”
Then the Dukes adopted a mantra — 1% better, every day.
“I feel like we took it because [O’Regan] started preaching it to us,” junior guard Peyton McDaniel said in December. “It’s building off of everything and trying to get better.”
Now in 2023, JMU clinched the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt tournament in its first year in the conference, the conference Player of the Year, the Sixth Woman of the Year and a share in the three-way tie for the Sun Belt regular season championship.
The near-180-degree turnaround had the Dukes boasting one of the top mid-major programs in the country, a 13-game winning streak and, now, a chance to appear in either the NCAA tournament or the WNIT tournament for the first time since 2019.
“It’s extremely different, right?” O’Regan said. “To go from this year to last year it’s like polar opposites.”
It took a long time for the head coach to get his understanding of what this team is: “strength in numbers.” Still, O’Regan takes it one day at a time. Get to Pensacola, Florida, get his Dukes excited and chase down the conference title.
“That’s the goal,” O’Regan said during preseason. “That’s what I’m thinking, and I think if we’re healthy, we’re going to be different.”
Finding the right mix
O’Regan used the transfer portal to his advantage, picking up four new players — junior guard Amira Williams from College of Charleston, graduate guard Caroline Germond from TCU, junior guard Kobe King-Hawea from Texas and junior forward Kseniia Kozlova from Middle Tennessee. Kozlova and Williams sat through the second half of last season after transferring in January 2022, but O’Regan said he still considers them part of the 2022-23 transfer class.
Germond and Kozlova started right out of the gate and haven’t looked back. Kozlova averaged 6.6 points per game in her first 10 appearances, while Germond averaged 4.3.
But the two of them weren’t the only thing O’Regan had to balance. A few familiar faces returned for the Dukes.
McDaniel made her debut after being out for the entire 2021-22 season, but it took her a few games to get going. And, of course, the Dukes had senior guard Kiki Jefferson to lead them into the year.
That’s six players O’Regan started working with, and the list kept growing.
Junior guard Steph Ouderkirk had progressed and found her way into the starting rotation a few times and gave O’Regan one of his favorite moments of the regular season — scoring four 3-pointers in less than five minutes against Georgia State on Jan. 14. King-Hawea slowly found her groove and became a late-season starter. O’Regan had eight players, six of which he said he could play at point guard without hesitation.
“It’s crazy because our team is like a pendulum,” Jefferson said postgame against Arkansas State. “It’s just our team stepping up whenever our number’s called.”
So while trying to sort out who plays when and where, the head coach relied on his two new assistants, Neil Harrow and Lexie Barrier, both of whom coached other Sun Belt programs before making their way to Harrisonburg.
O’Regan said he wasn’t afraid to admit he wasn’t completely confident in his knowledge of Sun Belt programs, but now that the Dukes played against those opponents, O’Regan said Harrow and Barrier’s roles are shifting.
“They’re going to be important, but at the same time now, I don’t have to lean on them as much,” O’Regan said. “That’s where the experience of being in the Sun Belt or Conference USA will help. But it’s not as massive as the first time we played those teams.”
O’Regan said at the beginning of the season that Germond wasn’t afraid to ask what didn’t work during the 2021-22 season.
“They’re both smart in their own way,” he said. “they’re both smart about putting that foot forward, so to speak. But it was natural. I don’t I don’t think anything can ever truly come to be if it’s all natural. And so there was a very natural connection. They’re still very connected now.”
So the point guard just worked on fostering chemistry between Jefferson and other members of the team. Germond moves and thinks fast, O’Regan said, so he knew early on that she wanted to have strong connections as the starting point guard with everyone, but especially Jefferson. It quickly became a blend of maturity and a desire to learn for all the players, McDaniel said, and as JMU continued through its season and climbed the Sun Belt rankings, it grew.
“We just respond really well to each other,” McDaniel said. “We have some really good leaders and some really strong followers.”
13 games later
The game-changer came throughout November, December and into January in JMU’s 13-game winning streak.
O’Regan didn’t acknowledge the streak very often at first, he said he just wanted to focus on whoever was next. But as the streak grew longer and longer, no one could deny it anymore. The Dukes quickly climbed the rankings, going 6-0 to start Sun Belt play.
Since JMU was picked sixth in the preseason polls, it was motivation for the Dukes to prove the conference wrong, O’Regan said.
“We got some belief that we can do this,” O’Regan said. “And I think that that just grew right and so I think this team has become just, just more confident in our ability to find a way to win.”
The streak ended with an “almost embarrassing” loss to Georgia Southern at home, O’Regan said, and while the Dukes turned it around to take down Troy by one point.
Winning 13 straight is a feat JMU hasn’t accomplished since the 2018-19 season, and for almost all of the team, they’d never experienced such a long streak. The Dukes looked like they were just having fun throughout the streak — everything seemed to be clicking, whether it was Jefferson putting up back-to-back double-doubles, Ouderkirk dropping four threes, McDaniel sinking 25-plus points in 48 hours or Germond earning four steals.
It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, though. O’Regan said several times postgame there was more for the team to grow and more things to fix. Rebounding was always mentioned, staying physical and genuine composure were things the head coach continued to remind JMU.
But looking back on the regular season, some of the most exciting moments for the head coach all come from when the Dukes had down-to-the-wire wins on top of the bright shining moments individual players head.
“I really think coming together and getting some really gritty wins at ODU and Texas State,” O’Regan said. “I think, were moments where we really had to band together and finish the game.”
The final stretch
The end of the regular season wasn’t as magical as the start of the season was, but the Dukes’ efforts clinched the No. 1 seed and a share of the regular season title.
Now, the real work begins for O’Regan.
“We’re gonna go out there and put our best foot forward,” he said, “if we can simplify it and kind of boil it down to that. Just focus on that.”
Most of this year’s team has little to no experience in a conference tournament, aside from the transfers and a handful of JMU players. O’Regan said it makes tournament time a lot more exciting, but once again, filled with the unknown.
Once the Dukes arrived in Pensacola, the head coach had his team watch Marshall and Coastal Carolina and start learning any changes the Thundering Herd made between last Friday’s loss and next round.
During that same Friday loss, O’Regan put four freshmen and Williams in the game to see what they could do. Jefferson said it was a tactic the Dukes have used in practice throughout the season, and it worked for a while.
“We’re proud of them,” Jefferson said. “When their number was called, they were ready. And they do that in practice, too.”
O’Regan and the Dukes believe anyone can step up for JMU, and that many players on hand means it won’t always be the starters in that case.
It may be the next generation.
“I think it can be an exciting thing,” O’Regan said. “And what I hope it does, is that it keeps our whole bench engaged. And so what is this thing about? It’s about one award. One trophy and a chance to go to the NCAA tournament — that’s what has to fuel us.”