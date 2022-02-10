JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne sat at the microphone during the most recent Sun Belt Conference press conference Feb. 2. A reporter asked about the status of other JMU sports not sponsored by the Sun Belt — lacrosse, field hockey and swim & dive.
Bourne didn’t say anything new regarding conference realignment except that JMU was close to completing deals.
By close, he meant within two days for JMU lacrosse. The Dukes announced Friday that their national-championship-winning program was headed for the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
“We are pleased to add James Madison’s highly successful women’s lacrosse program to the American Athletic Conference,” AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said to JMU Athletics. “JMU is firmly established as one of the nation’s top programs with sustained success that aligns with our conference’s objective of competing for championships at the highest level.”
JMU joins a lacrosse conference “on the rise,” as head coach Shelley Klaes put it. Cincinnati, East Carolina and Temple compete in AAC women’s lacrosse as full members, while the Dukes join Florida, Vanderbilt and Old Dominion as affiliate members, or members only in the AAC for women’s lacrosse.
Redshirt junior defender Rachel Matey will have another year of eligibility when JMU makes the move to the AAC, and she said she’s happy that the Dukes finally have a home — it helps the team focus more on this season, she said.
“[There’s] a little bit of a relief there,” Matey said. “It’s really exciting that our coach could get this done for us because this could potentially mean we could compete for a conference championship next year.”
Many JMU lacrosse players were talking about the conference championship when they heard about the AAC move. With the CAA ban, the team’s four-year streak of conference championship titles ends, and the Dukes will have to rely on their schedule for an at-large bid.
But making it there is just one of many goals for JMU lacrosse, Klaes said. She said she thinks the AAC is getting stronger and it, much like the CAA, has had more teams make the NCAA tournament since its inception.
“It’s a newly forming conference,” Klaes said. “It has a really strong reputation paired with some of these SEC schools … We feel it’s the best of the best.”
Last season, three teams from the AAC — Florida, Vanderbilt and Temple — made it to the NCAA tournament compared to the CAA’s four: JMU, Drexel, Hofstra and Towson. But with JMU joining, both Klaes and Aresco agree: This move makes the conference stronger.
“It’s really exciting to live in an unknown,” Klaes said. “First, we got to figure out what our environment is, and then from there, we can figure out how we’re gonna capitalize in that environment. We felt really good about the identity that we created within the [CAA], and we see this as an opportunity to grow our brand more nationally.”
While JMU doesn’t have any AAC games on this year’s slate, the players say it doesn’t make them any less excited about the opportunity to play new competition. Redshirt senior attacker Katie Checkosky is gearing up for her final run wearing purple and gold and said it’s an important move for the program because it gets JMU on the map, — both to recruits and as a premier lacrosse destination.
“I think it’s going to be huge for the program,” Checkosky said. “You still hear people that are like, ‘Oh, JMU’s [Division] I?’ I think it’s gonna just make a statement that the lacrosse program is here to compete. I think it’s gonna be an amazing thing for our team next year.”
Two benefits from the move are more appeal to high-level recruits and TV exposure. Like the Sun Belt, the AAC is an ESPN-based product, so the Dukes will be on platforms such as ESPN+. Marketing wise, Klaes said, getting the Dukes on more screens has ripple effects: People know the name, and recruits see the school.
“We were trying to grow our national brand,” Klaes said, “This gives us an opportunity to play in front of those households, play in front of those communities, recruit those families and bring them to James Madison.”
Lacrosse, typically an Eastern-based sport, has shifted West in the last couple of years. While the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has dominated the college game — representing three of the four finalists in the 2021 NCAA tournament — there’s been a rise in the sport’s talent out West. Denver and Stanford made the postseason in the spring and consistently provide Western audiences with access.
“Our sport is growing,” Klaes said. “As our sport falls into these communities, it would be great to be able to have our brand right there for them to choose.”
On July 1, JMU becomes an affiliate member in a Group of Five lacrosse conference. While the conference is still growing, Klaes believes the Dukes bring assets to the program’s next chapter and are ready to get started.
“Our sport is experiencing a lot of growth,” Klaes said. “The fact that the sport is really getting after it, trying to create opportunities to compete — paired with the notoriety of our program — has put us in a position to find a home quickly. It’s awesome for JMU lacrosse right now to be pairing with the American Conference.”
