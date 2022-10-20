Homecoming is a nostalgic time for alumni, but for former JMU football players, it often brings a new perspective.
D’Artagnan Townes knows this well. He was a running back for the Dukes from 1992-97. Since then, he’s made it a point to go to the annual Homecoming football game; he’s made about 50% of them since his playing days two decades ago, he said.
Townes remembers Mr. Chips and D-Hall most fondly from his time as a student. During past homecomings, he’s participated in the festivities with his fraternity brothers, and he’s shown his kids around campus as he remembered it.
As far as the game? A load off Townes’ shoulders, especially the first one.
“It was a great experience,” he said, “because I was there to finally be able to enjoy the game.”
Another major difference from the ’90s is the team’s performance. The games Townes has watched over the last two decades have been associated with more successful seasons than from his playing days — JMU amassed a 35-20 record from 1992-97.
“It is very exciting to know that JMU has come so far,” Townes said. “When we were playing, we were just excited to be a Division I program, even though it was a Division I-AA [FCS] program at the time, but we knew we had potential.”
In the years since he graduated, the potential Townes foresaw in the ’90s blossomed into two FCS Championships in 2004 and 2016, which he said helped more people become aware of the team. Townes added that JMU’s administration, starting with President Ronald Carrier (1971-98), has done a great job putting JMU on the map.
Before going to JMU, Townes said, the only thing he knew about it was that it produced NFL players Scott Norwood, Charles Haley and Gary Clark.
Now, in 2022, JMU’s off to a 5-0 start in their first year in the FBS and ranked by the AP for the first time in school history. It’s building off a 19-year string of .500-or-better seasons, which Townes said he’s “very happy” to see.
“Our years in the ’90s were a stepping stone to where we are today,” Townes said. “[JMU football] is so huge right now and so good, and the players deserve everything they’re going to get out of it.”
Former JMU wide receiver Riley Stapleton (2015-19) has been a part of the recent success, starting in the Dukes’ latter FCS days. Stapleton is second in JMU history in all-time receiving touchdowns, receptions and fifth in receiving yards.
He was originally recruited in 2015 by head coach Everett Withers, and during his time with the Dukes, the team won a national championship, made the NCAA playoffs every year and won four CAA championships.
As a fan like Townes now, there’s less pressure on Saturdays, Stapleton said. This year he went to the Middle Tennessee and Family Weekend Texas State games, where he said he’s enjoyed mingling with fans from another point of view.
Still, though, it’s a “weird feeling” to watch rather than suit up, he said.
“You get to see the years you won the conference championships or the playoff appearances and the national championship up on the banners and whatnot,” Stapleton said. “It’s a totally different experience sitting up in the stands, knowing you had something to do with where they are now.”
Before the FBS jump, Stapleton said there was hope and excitement for what the future of JMU football could become. Regardless, before the Sept. 3 Middle Tennessee game, he said his biggest question was whether the Dukes could continue their style of play versus heightened FBS competition.
That question got answered, both this year, as Stapleton watches from the stands, and in 2015, when Everett was just a year away from taking over a 6-6 squad.
“We took it upon ourselves to rewrite the narrative of JMU and how we fit into the college football landscape,” Stapleton said. “If you know anything about JMU, and if you’ve been part of the program especially, you know what the culture is like … We’re a winning program.”
During Stapleton’s time, he watched that culture be passed down from Withers, to former head coach Mike Houston (2016-18), to current head coach Curt Cignetti. During the Sun Belt’s weekly conference call Monday, not 24 hours removed from JMU attaining its first-ever AP top 25 ranking, Cignetti said it speaks to not just the current roster but to those who paved the way for it to happen, like Townes, Stapleton and many others.
“I think [the ranking] is great publicity for the university, for our athletic department, the booster and the people that care so much about James Madison, all of them through the years,” Cignetti said.
There have been countless students, fans, parents and others who have given their support toward JMU’s football program. Among them, the alumni who played for the Dukes represent a special group. One that helped lay the foundation for where the team is today.
“Everybody who played for a college or program is always excited about what they did when they were on campus when they were in school,” Townes said. “JMU for me, when we were there, I felt like we were the beginning of what you see now.”
Despite this, Townes on paper might be at a crossroads for the team he roots for on Homecoming. His daughter plays women’s soccer at Marshall, but her name is Madison. “I’ll definitely be rooting for Madison,” he said.
