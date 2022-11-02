From languages to coaching styles, playing field hockey in the U.S. is different compared to a country like the Netherlands, but freshman midfielder Alice Roeper has adjusted and made an impact in her first season with the Dukes.
Before playing field hockey for JMU, Roeper lived her whole life in Den Haag, Netherlands, where she played for the HGC Hockey Club and was a member of the 2018 National Dutch U15 team.
International recruits bring a new flare to the game, Morgan said, as they feel the connections and impact of the game more. Freshmen don’t always have the same impact Roeper’s had, Morgan said.
The culture and mentality that JMU fosters helped Roeper make her decision, she said. Another big difference from other schools was the automatic connections she and her family made with the coaches and the team.
“It immediately felt like a family,” Roeper said.
Her teammates guided her and acted as a family immediately upon her arrival, Roeper said. They answered every question without judgement — “even if it was really a dumb question or something that was just stupid,” she said.
Roeper’s teammates have also helped her cope with being far from the Netherlands.
“Missing home was a big thing, and being so far away, it’s difficult,” Roeper said, “but as I said, the team was just a family for me.”
Seniors forward Eveline Zwager and midfielder Diede Remijnse, also from the Netherlands, said it’s scary playing for a new team in a new country. The difference with JMU, though, is the already-existing culture makes the team feel like family. “Putting yourself in someone else’s shoes” has always been a trait of the team, Zwager said.
In her first season with the Dukes, Roeper played a key role in the team’s 10-7 season. She scored three goals, tallied seven assists and started every game — the only freshman of nine on the team to do so.
“She’s very good at staying calm and looking for the right paths when she has to, but she’s also not afraid to hold on to it if it’s needed,” Zwager said. “She’ll never give up. She can play a whole game and in the 60th minute she would dive for a ball, so I would definitely say she’s a helper.”
Zwager said if Roeper wasn’t part of the team, there’d be a void of eagerness and willingness to learn new things. All season, Zwager said, Roeper made the people around her excited about coming games and was eager to learn more at practice.
JMU field hockey head coach Christy Morgan said for as young as Roeper is, she’s a “crafty” athlete who has an advanced understanding of the game.
“She’s a technically sound player,” Morgan said. “She understands the game and can manipulate the ball. She can read the play, she has early awareness on attack and defense and she’s just a standout, committed player.”
What helped Roeper burst onto the scene as a freshman, she said, was getting individual skill work in before practice. She said she’d frequently arrive to practice 30 minutes early. The goal of every practice for Roeper is to “grow that 1%” every time, Morgan said.
Zwager said Roeper grew by becoming more confident as a player and asking questions. She said Roeper wants to work up to being a true voice on the team.
“Humility is a great lesson and we all get it from her every day because she wants more and she knows that she can be better every day,” Morgan said.
But, for Roeper, she initially got tagged as a player who made plays for others. During the preseason, she said, the team dedicated a “superpower” to each player. She said she thinks hers is having connections and creating new opportunities for her teammates on the field instead of being an individual player.
“I love the game. I love playing every weekend and having new opportunities every week,” Roeper said. “It’s never the same.”
She keeps a close connection with her family and spent time with them earlier this season. Her parents were there for the team’s first two wins of the season and gave Roeper the confidence boost she needed early on.
“She cares a lot about the people around her,” Zwager said. “I feel like every time you run into her, she has the biggest smile on her face. She’s always asking how everyone’s day is going and is just very involved.”
Roeper’s family provides continued support and motivation throughout the season.
“I just want to make them proud, and we have our games on ESPN and they are always watching at home,” Roeper said. “So that just makes me so motivated to do even better and work even harder.”
In the future, Roeper wants to work on becoming a bigger leader on the field and stepping up for her teammates in order to get the best out of everyone.
The main priority, though?
“I just really want to keep having fun,” Roeper said.