The freshmen baseball players have made an early impact on the Diamond Dukes. The likes of freshman infielder Fenwick Trimble and freshman catcher Jason Schiavone have become familiar faces in JMU’s starting lineup.
“I think we’ve got a great crop of freshmen,” head coach Marlin Ikenberry said.
Outfielder Bryce Suters is a freshman who’s found a solid amount of playing time this season. He started one game March 5 against Quinnipiac — replacing the then-injured redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter.
Suters had a career-high three hits in the March 4 game versus Quinnipiac — the game he entered in the top of the second after DeLauter left the game due to injury.
“No one wants to see Chase go down,” Suters said. “I thought about if I step in [and] play my game, then it’ll work out for itself.”
Earlier that week, Suters scored his first career hit in the March 1 game against VMI. After his three-hit game March 4, he said it was “unreal” to get on the field and get settled.
“I’ve always dreamed about this, playing college baseball at JMU,” Suters said postgame. “To have the week I’ve had so far, it’s really fun.”
Trimble has started in 19 of the season’s 20 games. He currently has JMU’s second-best batting average with a .314 to go with 22 hits and 19 RBIs. Trimble said he came to JMU to become a starter as a freshman and that thankfully, it’s panned out.
“It’s an awesome feeling, especially being with such a talented group of older guys,” Trimble said. “Being in such a good lineup at a young age is great, and I’m sure it’ll pay huge dividends in the near future.”
Ikenberry said Trimble has been the biggest standout freshman this season. The head coach said Trimble has had clutch performances all season and that it’s great to see out of a “quiet, go about your business” player.
“He just knows the game, nothing really gets him too high [and] nothing gets him too low,” Ikenberry said. “He’ll have his at-bats where you’re like, oh wow, he had a bad at-bat … then I check myself … well, that’s one bad at-bat after the 50 good at-bats he’s had.”
Schiavone has also received a solid amount of playing time this season. He’s started in five of his 17 games played, accumulating two hits and five runs in 26 at-bats. Schiavone said he’s grown substantially in his first year.
Schiavone said that even if the results aren’t showing baseball-wise, he feels he’s gotten a lot of positives from the few months he’s been a Duke.
“Being able to get a lot of innings in as a freshman … I see a lot of good outcomes,” Schiavone said, “because I’ll feel more prepared for years coming.”
Schiavone said being in the starting lineup is a confidence builder. He said that as a freshman, he didn’t expect to play as much — but now he feels way more comfortable.
“I feel like I can contribute, [and] I feel like I can help my team win,” Schiavone said.
College and high school baseball have their differences. Trimble said everyone is better and more consistent. Ikenberry said he worries most about managing the freshmen’s workload. He said a coach needs to know when to push and pull their players.
“You don’t want them to hit a wall in the middle of April because they’ve never played this much baseball,” Ikenberry said.
Ikenberry said he’s a coach that has the best players play no matter what year they are. He said the freshmen stepping up pushes the upperclassmen to raise the level and that the upperclassmen have become teachers of the game.
“The conversations that our upperclassmen are having with the freshmen right now, I just let them go because they’re really good teaching moments,” Ikenberry said. “It’s been a really fostering environment of teaching for these guys.”
Schiavone said the best advice the upperclassmen gave him is to play the sport he’s always been playing and to not let outside appearances or fans change the way he plays. He said it’s about being confident in himself. Schiavone said he manages his focus by imagining it’s just him up to the plate with a pitcher.
“That just helps me feel more comfortable, kind of zoning everything out [and] not really listening to what fans are saying or yelling,” Schiavone said.
Trimble said the best advice the older players have given him is that it’s a long season — a marathon, not a sprint. As the season progresses, Trimble said he doesn’t have any personal goals — he wants to help the team win.
“Day by day, [I’m] attacking that day best I can,” Trimble said. “Hopefully, that’ll all add up and get us a bid into a regional.”
Contact John Breeden at breed2jr@dukes.jmu.edu. For more baseball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.