The home crowd is roaring as JMU controls possession. The Dukes are on a three-goal run in the fourth quarter, bringing the score within one after being down 14-10 just 6:36 prior. The referee blows the whistle to start play.
The crowd goes silent as JMU starts to move the ball around. Everyone gets a touch, and then it's time to clear out. All-American and Tewaraton finalist redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson holds the ball at the top of the arc. She gives a slight hesitation move and then splits to her left, her strong hand sprinting down the left alley.
She buries a shot home, and the crowd of 698 at Sentara Park goes wild. Tie game.
The sun was beating down in Sunday’s hotly contested second round matchup between the No. 7-seeded JMU and No. 11 Maryland in the NCAA Tournament. Last year in the second round of the tournament, the Dukes fell 18-8 to Loyola (Md.). But last time Maryland and JMU, the Dukes prevailed, defeating the then-No. 5 Terappins 8-7 on March 1 in just their fifth win against the Terrapins in 41 total matchups.
JMU’s sixth all-time win came today, when the Dukes defeated the Terrapins 15-14 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
“For me, I can't remember a comeback in the NCAA’s at this level like this,” JMU lacrosse head coach Shelley Klaes said. “But I've known from the beginning that this is the team. I think it would’ve been a huge disappointment if this team did not get past this weekend.”
The Dukes struck first as senior midfielder Lizzy Fox scored after hitting an effective split dodge. Both teams exchanged runs in the first quarter; after Fox’s goal 1:19 in, Peterson struck at the 11:51 mark. Maryland responded with a three-goal run, two of which from senior midfielder Shaylan Ahearn.
The Dukes pressed Maryland early with an aggressive ride, which slowed Maryland down, but failed to prevent the Terrapins from clearing the ball. Maryland broke through the ride to contribute to Ahearn’s second goal, assisted by junior attacker Chrissy Thomas.
“I thought last game we started to attack late in the third quarter,” Maryland head coach Cathy Reese said. “So today we wanted to start off firing on all cylinders early, and we did that so I'm proud of how they stepped out and fought.”
Both JMU and Maryland are powerhouses defensively — JMU is No. 3 in the country with 7.26 Goals allowed per game; Maryland is No. 19 with 9.45 — but the second quarter was littered with nine combined goals. Maryland freshman midfielder Kori Edmonson scored a hat trick in the second quarter alone, her first since April 13 versus Penn State. Even though the score remained tight, the quarter was defined at the draw circle, as Maryland won seven out of 10 of the draws, including the last five. Still, the Dukes remained within one goal, down 9-8 at halftime.
JMU was antsy to start off the second half, turning the ball over in four of its first five possessions of the third quarter. The Terrapins took advantage, catapulting to a 13-9 lead via a 4-1 run. Maryland peppered 10 shots on redshirt senior goalie Kat Buchanan, seven of them on cage, and by the 5:21 mark of the third quarter, Maryland doubled JMU’s shots, 26-13.
But that didn’t deter the Dukes.
“Last year against Loyola, we got down by six goals and we were like, ‘Oh we’re down by six,’” Peterson said. “This year, we changed the focus to scoring one goal at a time and with that comes getting the possession off the draw, and I think that's what we did.”
The Dukes tried to change the momentum, subbing redshirt sophomore attacker Olivia Mattis and redshirt freshman attacker Caitlin McElwee in at the start of the fourth quarter. At first they didn’t produce, but the momentum switched as Peterson scored two more goals to bring the Dukes within two at the 12:47 and 11:16 marks of the 4th quarter.
“I believe in everyone on this team,” Fox said. “No matter who the coaches put in, I know that they're going to come in and make a difference, Caitlin was put in that position, and she converted, so I'm really proud of her.”
However, Maryland responded with two goals of its own to go back ahead 14-10. The Dukes kept fighting and saw themselves tied with the Terrapins after firing off a 4-0 run with goals from freshman attacker Madie Epke, junior midfielder Taylor Marchetti and two more goals from Peterson, who broke Gail Decker’s (2001-04) record for all-time career-points (273) while tying her for the program record in single-season points (112) with her game-tying goal with 2:04 left to play.
“I don't try to overthink every game, and I just do my own thing,” Peterson said. “If I see my arms are free I'm taking the shot, so I'm glad they fell today.”
Senior defender and captain Rachel Matey scooped up the preceding draw control, awarding the Dukes possession with time to take the lead. JMU was meticulous with the ball and in no need to rush things. Senior attacker Tai Jankowski made a short pass to a wide-open cutting McElwee, allowing her to bury the shot home to score the go-ahead goal and eventual game-winner with 54 seconds remaining.
“Those are the moments you dream of as a little girl,” McElwee said. “I came in really late in the game, and when Tai found me across the crease, it was the best feeling in the world. I didn't even know the ball left my stick and went into the net. It was crazy, a lot of tears of joy.”
Last time against Maryland, Peterson only recorded two shots, but today she led the Dukes to victory with seven goals while earning two assists and three draw controls. Epke also contributed with two goals, one assist and three draw controls. For Maryland, senior attacker Hannah Leubecker led the way with four goals and Shaylan Ahearn led the team with eight draw controls.
Next up for the Dukes is the NCAA quarterfinals, and they’ll play No. 2 Syracuse, which is coming off a convincing 25-8 win over Johns Hopkins on Sunday. Syracuse will host the matchup Thursday, time TBD.