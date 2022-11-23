JMU put up a tough fight all four quarters against No. 13 North Carolina on Sunday afternoon, but the Tar Heels pulled away with an 11-point victory in Harrisonburg.
“This team is in the ‘almost’ category,” O’Regan said. The matchup against the Tar Heels was “winnable,” he said, but his team needs to improve as a unit, especially when in a scoring deficit. “This team has a fight within them that last year's team lacked … I really wanted them to get a reward today, but we’ve got to keep moving forward together.”
JMU worked hard on both sides of the court. On offense, junior guard Peyton McDaniel got the wheels turning for the Dukes early on by shooting outside the arc. McDaniel went 5-for-10 from 3, which contributed to the Dukes’ ability to hang in the fight till the very end.
Senior guard Kiki Jefferson also tipped her hat to McDaniel.
“McDaniel truly embodied our play of game today,” Jefferson said.
Paired with McDaniel’s ability to make 3s, junior guard Jamia Hazell set the tone for the Dukes’ offense by running the point and handling the ball to keep up with Carolina’s fast-paced style of play. Hazell came out of the matchup with 11 points and three assists.
To top off the Dukes’ offensive performance, senior guard Kiki Jefferson dropped 30 points against the ACC powerhouse team. O’Regan didn’t shy away from praising the Preseason All-Sun Belt guard.
“Kiki Jefferson is one of the best players in the country,” O’Regan said.
Jefferson remained a threat on both sides of the court throughout the matchup. Complementing her 30 points were her 8 notable defensive rebounds.
Despite JMU’s attempt to elbow past the Tar Heels, North Carolina got ahead and took control of the game in the fourth quarter. North Carolina opened up the game and built its lead by doing what it does best: finding its way into the paint and scoring in transition.
Tar Heels redshirt senior guard Eva Hodgson and junior guard Deja Kelly were key contributors to Carolina's success. Kelly started finding her rhythm in the second half, where she scored 20 of her 22 points. Paired with this, Hodgson knocked down two crucial 3s in the third quarter, which helped the Heels find a 62-50 lead heading into the final six minutes of the matchup.
Jefferson said that despite the loss, JMU can’t dwell on Sunday’s result. O’Regan and JMU will look to keep their heads high as they look toward an at-home matchup Wednesday against in-state foe Liberty at 1 p.m.