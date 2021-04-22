January 11, 2020, is a day remembered with heartbreak for JMU football fans.
It’s been over a year since the Dukes fell to North Dakota State in the FCS National Championship. It was the second time in three seasons the Bison beat JMU in Frisco, adding to the heartache in the Dukes’ failure of a chase for a third FCS title.
In typical JMU fashion, head coach Curt Cignetti took the loss and kept his eyes forward. He looked to find ways to improve in every facet of the ball, but when COVID-19 hit, the 2020 season was in jeopardy. There were doubts that JMU was going to get its shot at redemption.
But the FCS playoff committee unveiled the 16-team bracket for the spring playoffs Sunday, and the anxiety of wondering if there'd be a postseason was gone. It signaled the start of what’s set to be a contested field for the 2021 FCS National Championship.
JMU was given the No. 3 seed — albeit controversially — and will host VMI. The schools most recently played in 2009 and have faced off 13 total times, with the Dukes holding a 10-3 series advantage.
1. History makers: Previewing VMI
For the first time in school history, VMI will be playing in the FCS playoffs.
What Keydets head coach Scott Wachenheim has done to turn around a program that hadn’t had a winning season since 1981 has earned respect from coaches across the country. Wachenheim was named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, which goes to the FCS coach of the year.
This season has tested VMI, but despite its starting quarterback and preseason SoCon Player of the Year being out for the rest of the season, its offense has kept its rhythm and has even improved.
Finishing 6-1 (6-1 SoCon) and as conference champions, the Keydets lost senior quarterback Reece Udinski against Samford after he suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Up stepped redshirt freshman quarterback Seth Morgan who, with three games remaining in the season, led VMI to the finish line and first-ever playoff berth.
When Udinski went down, he had a 72.1% completion percentage and threw for 1,087 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. VMI was 3-0 and had its sights set on making the FCS playoffs.
Morgan has come in and gone 2-1 to finish the year, only falling to East Tennessee State 24-20. He’s bumped his season total to 1,088 passing yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. He also has the ability to scramble out of the pocket and earn yards on the ground, as the Pittsburgh native has 45 carries and averages 4.4 yards per attempt.
Wachenheim credits the overall stature of the Keydets and said one of the big reasons VMI has seen a turnaround this spring is the presence of upperclassmen in the starting lineups. Instead of relying on freshmen or sophomores, it has experience leading the charge.
“We have the best talent that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Wachenheim said to the Roanoke Times. “No. 2, this team truly loves each other. They encourage one another. They hold each other accountable.”
Morgan’s top target is junior wide receiver Jakob Herres. A fellow Pennsylvania native, Herres has reeled in 67 catches for 807 yards and seven touchdowns. He averages 115.3 yards per game and was named a Walter Payton Award finalist.
The Keydets have two 200-yard rushers: junior running back Korey Bridy (320) and freshman running back Rashad Raymong (210). In VMI’s spread offense, the backs are used to exploit a spread-out defense when it anticipates a heavy pass attack.
On the defensive side VMI is led by sophomore linebacker Stone Snyder. The Monacan (Richmond, Va.) product leads the team in tackles (76), sacks (8) and QB hits (4). He’s helped by redshirt senior linebacker Connor Riddle’s 72 tackles.
"I think it's great to play the best right off the bat, and James Madison University is a traditional rivalry from the past and very close to home," Wachenheim said to VMI Athletics. "I know both teams are excited to play each other, and it should be a great game."
2. Coach’s corner: Dukes will have their hands full
For the fourth consecutive season, a Cignetti-led team has made the playoffs. In 2017 and 2018 he led Elon to the first round before he took the JMU job. In his first season with the Dukes, he made an appearance in the national title game.
This year, Cignetti and the team are looking to be the last team standing at the end of a turbulent spring season.
Finishing a perfect 5-0 (3-0 CAA), JMU had a sour end to what’s been a prevailing season. It wasn’t given the conference title and automatic qualifier — that went to Delaware — and it fell in the playoff seeding despite having won two games and lost none since the committee released a midseason top 10, where the Dukes were No. 1.
The disappointment was short-lived. While some players took to social media to voice their disagreement with the committee’s decision, it quickly turned into business — the team knew its only option was to prove its worth on the field.
“I told the guys yesterday, ‘Look, what’s behind us is behind us and anything that anybody’s feeling right now needs to go into their preparation,’” Cignetti said. “Extra film study, on the practice field, everything needs to be directed toward our preparation for this game because it’s all about actions. Words don’t mean anything. Everything is earned, not given.”
A player that has earned his way back into the lineup is redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson. After a lackluster beginning to the season, he was replaced by redshirt junior Gage Moloney, who was named the starter following the 20-17 win over Elon. However, another COVID-19 break prevented Moloney’s first career start from happening, and after Johnson lit up William & Mary in late March, the job was his again.
Johnson went 16 of 22 against the Tribe and had 220 yards and one touchdown and has since shown his ability to manage games. He’s helped by a group of five running backs who are all capable of quality production, headed by senior Percy Agyei-Obese, who leads the team with 381 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
The defense has been a pleasant surprise for JMU, but it’s also been par for the course. After losing many key players to graduation, injury and the transfer portal, the Dukes’ defense had to fill in holes with underclassmen and transfers. They’ve been able to hit the ground running, evident in the team giving up 9.8 points and 175.6 yards per game.
“[VMI’s offense] is a little different in terms of how they spread you out and the amount of throws and fast-tempo they play with,” Cignetti said. “We’re going to have to do a really good job up front of pressuring the quarterback and really have great coverage and tackle well.”
Redshirt senior linebacker Kelvin Azanama leads JMU with 22 solo and 34 total tackles, but redshirt junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey is second with 29 total tackles. The two help make up a vital layer to the defense and perform well when keeping offenses at bay.
3. Players perspective: Time to earn respect
The players want to prove everyone wrong.
It’s not a primary focus for the Dukes, but the CAA awarding Delaware the AQ stung and falling to the No. 3 seed did as well. But to be the best, teams have to beat the best, and JMU will have a tough road to Frisco.
“People clearly think that our body of work was not warranting of a No. 1 overall seeding,” redshirt senior offensive lineman Truvell Wilson said. “We’re using that for motivation going forward — just prove everybody wrong and do what we have to do each week. But, that’s not weighing on us too much.”
Regarding VMI, Wilson said he’s impressed by the Keydets’ speed on defense and how well they crowd the ball in tackles. He added that the D-Line shifts a lot, meaning the JMU offensive line will need to look out for rotations and avoid missing a blocking assignment.
Part of not letting opponents through the line is remaining confident as a unit. The offensive line has seen lots of players — including true freshmen — step into big roles because of absences.
For the players who watched NDSU celebrate last January, they want to right the wrong in this year’s postseason. It’s a feeling Cignetti said the team doesn’t focus on at all, but in the back of fans’ minds, the hunger for a third title looms large.
4. (Former) editor’s inputs:
This year’s team is focused. After the first three weeks of the season, the Dukes showed signs that they wouldn’t be as competitive as in years past. Following a three-week COVID-induced layoff, JMU looked like a new team that had a mission.
After being ranked No. 1 in the country for weeks, the Dukes were placed as the third seed in the playoffs. The team felt it deserved a better ranking, but Cignetti will use that to get his team ready for what it’s been waiting to do for over a year: win a playoff game.
JMU is locked in on VMI and will overpower the Keydets with a tenacious defense and clinical offense. However, Wachenheim’s team won’t go down without a fight, and its air game will keep the contest interesting. The Dukes will prevail, 31-17.
