JMU football finally has its redemption chance. After falling in the national championship game Jan. 11, 2020, the Dukes welcome the…
Oh wait, that was North Dakota State. JMU is playing North Dakota.
Coming off the win against VMI on April 24, JMU football had things to work and improve on, and the win against the Keydets wasn't easy by any stretch. In this weekend’s quarterfinal matchup against North Dakota, JMU has to adjust to a different offensive scheme and prepare for any possible formation. The FCS semifinals are on the line, and the Dukes have a history in the quarterfinal round.
1. Adjusting to the Fighting Hawks: Previewing North Dakota
While North Dakota isn’t the well-known name across the FCS that its in-state rivals are, the Fighting Hawks are just as good, if not better. Reigning from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, which had the most teams qualify for the postseason, North Dakota is 5-1, with its only loss to North Dakota State on March 20. The Fighting Hawks took down Missouri State in blowout style 44-10 in the first round of the playoffs.
As it should, this should be JMU’s toughest test yet and it starts with North Dakota’s offense. The Fighting Hawks are big and physical but also fundamentally sound. That means they take everything step-by-step and know exactly what they need to do in each snap to execute.
North Dakota is a running team. Redshirt sophomore running back Otis Weah is the biggest threat out of a talented running back room. Weah is powerful for the Fighting Hawks, averaging a little over 100 rush yards per game. JMU head coach Curt Cignetti describes Weah as “one of the best running backs I’ve faced since I came to JMU.”
While Weah is dominant for North Dakota, along with a talented group of running backs, the Fighting Hawks are a run first team. Weah is going to run against JMU and will try to wear them down, but if he’s stopped, then they’ll convert to passing. North Dakota is young, and redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy Schuster is no exception. Even though the team is run-heavy, Schuster will pass and the Fighting Hawks will pick up yards. Schuster averages about 200 yards per game in addition to the powerful running front.
Defensively, North Dakota has big guys up front. The main issue JMU needs to watch out for while playing the Fighting Hawks defense is pass protection for redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson and all the different formations that North Dakota brings. On defense, the team has many looks and schemes, more than JMU is used too, and it’ll be up to the Dukes to adjust and prepare for a rushing defense.
North Dakota also won’t be down many players. While at points in the year JMU was limited on who was available to play, the Fighting Hawk's most recent game last week was the first one they played since March 20 — giving them a little over a month off. Hitting the road, players will be rested and ready to take on everything Harrisonburg has to offer.
“We gotta really have another good week of prep,” North Dakota head coach Bubba Schweigert said in his weekly press conference. “We’re excited for the challenge and the opportunity to be in the quarterfinals of the FCS.”
For JMU to take down the Fighting Hawks, it'll need to be stellar on rush defense. If the Dukes can stop the run, JMU has the advantage in the passing game. While North Dakota is good both on the ground and in the air, JMU has a secondary that can handle the velocity of this offense. This will be a close game, but a good one.
2. Coaches Corner: Looking forward, not back
While JMU Nation was excited about the Dukes taking home another playoff victory, there were obvious issues that needed to be addressed after the second half of the VMI win. While historically JMU is a very good second half team, the Dukes didn’t play their best football to finish out Saturday.
Even though JMU was dominant over the Keydets in the first half, the second half had nerves circling Bridgeforth Stadium. VMI showed why it was ranked all year and started dominating the Dukes' secondary and marched up the field on several occasions in a long third quarter; JMU interceptions are what destroyed the Keydets.
Although frustrated in his postgame press conference, Cignetti has moved past VMI and has all sights set on North Dakota this weekend.
“We moved on from that,” Cignetti said. “We talked about it as a team a little bit … We didn’t finish the game like we wanted to finish the game.”
Recharge, reset and ready isn't a new feeling for JMU, as the Dukes had some lackluster games against Robert Morris and Elon at the beginning of the year. However, it's more important in postseason play than in the regular season because if a team can’t move on and gets stuck in the past, then they don’t have a chance at winning the next game.
Cignetti emphasized that although he’s still keeping some notes from VMI in the back of his head, he’s full speed ahead on North Dakota. Yes, JMU had a bad half at home last weekend, but if the team focuses on that instead of the task at hand, the Dukes will lose.
“We’ve been a really good second half team up until that game,” Cignetti said. “We’ve outscored people 81-10 so it just didn’t meet our standard, and I think everyone understands that.”
While it's always good to remember how a team got to where they are, Cignetti is locked in that task at hand — what's coming up and not looking back. The Dukes have to keep moving forward, and if they keep that mentality, Sunday provides a clean slate and a chance to continue proving they’re a top school in the FCS.
3. Player’s Perspective: Be better every week
It’s not new information that some players didn’t perform to their best potential last week. The entire team struggled in the second half, and that was based on only one player.
Well, that game is in the past, and JMU is looking forward. Players had another chance to prove themselves and with a berth to the semifinals on the line, it’s more important than ever to step up the game every week
Senior cornerback Wesley McCormick is one of those players who’s consistent, is a leader and is a person who steps up his game every week. At the beginning of the VMI game when the Keydets moved the ball quickly down the field on their first possession, McCormick halted the chance of the visitor scoring first and intercepted VMI in the endzone, ending its drive and getting the ball back for JMU. In only his second year with consistent minutes, McCormick has become a very valuable piece to the JMU defense.
“I thought that was a huge play in the game,” Cignetti said. “All those turnovers were huge plays, but that one in particular was really big.”
McCormick worked for his minutes the day he got to campus and has stepped up his game every week. In order to win the FCS championship, teams have to be the best and without players stepping up to the challenge every week, the dream of holding the trophy covered in confetti stays that way — a dream.
JMU knows what it takes to make a run to the championship; it’s been there. So, the players know they have to be better every week, step up their game and put it all on the line to pull out the victory.
“Every game is different,” McCormick said. “So you just got to go out with the same focus and same mindset each and every week.”
It’s the quarterfinals. From this point on, every game is hard and points aren’t guaranteed. It’s important to keep the mistakes of last week at mind so players can improve on what they did and know what to change as JMU enters its matchup with North Dakota, ready to prove why they’re the No. 3 seed.
4. Editors’ Input: Don’t underestimate; know what you’re in for
The second half team against VMI looked awfully similar to the JMU team that played Robert Morris and Elon.
Unlike those previous opponents, though, North Dakota will win if the Dukes let them. This team should’ve been No. 1 in the country for points this year and is South Dakota State’s only loss on the season. The Fighting Hawks are good, and if JMU gets behind them, the Dukes won’t be able to recover.
So, JMU needs to know this team will knock them out of the playoffs. While no semifinal match will be set until late Sunday, the winner of this game plays the winner of Sam Houston State and North Dakota State — two teams that both JMU and UND would be hungry to play. North Dakota is talented and probably didn’t earn a seed due to hitting a hard COVID-19 patch not playing for a month. Now, they’re hungry.
JMU has all the tools it needs to win, it just has to apply them. This will be a good game to watch from all aspects and a high scoring affair at that. JMU will take down UND 28-27 to advance to the semifinals.
