It’s a new week, which means a new chance to see how the 2021 JMU football team develops in its spring season. This week marks the beginning of CAA play and the start of nine teams’ seasons. For Weeks 1 and 2, the Dukes and Elon were the only two teams that played. In Week 3, the two are meeting for another enticing matchup.
In the first two weeks of the FCS spring season, it’s been made clear no team is safe. JMU nearly fell to that notion as it struggled with Robert Morris, but ultimately came away with the win. Now the Dukes hit the road for the first time in 2021 and will play a familiar opponent whose built a recent rivalry with JMU.
1. The opponent's locker room: Elon still searching for an identity
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti has never been hesitant to praise Elon senior quarterback Davis Cheek. It stems from the relationship the two built while Cignetti was the head coach of the Phoenix — a duo that elevated Elon’s program to heights it hadn’t seen before.
Elon made the FCS playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history in 2017 and 2018, and in the latter season, the two spearheaded the famous 27-24 win over JMU that snapped a 20-game CAA win streak for the Dukes. Cignetti was hired by JMU following that season, adding more to the two school’s history.
However, in this meeting between the two, Cheek won’t appear as he was ruled out for the spring season because of an injury, forcing head coach Tony Trisciani to dip deeper into the depth chart.
Both programs are in different positions than where they were in 2018. This spring, both JMU is looking to continue momentum and Elon is figuring out its identity for the next few years. The Phoenix began the season with a 26-23 win over Davidson. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joey Baughman replaced Cheek and went 18 of 22 for 173 yards and a touchdown while also adding 73 rushing yards and a score.
Junior running back Jaylan Thomas, who ran for 129 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, helped Baughman. It was key for the Phoenix to have a winning start, but it faltered in its second game against Gardner-Webb.
After racing out to a 17-0 lead and a 20-7 advantage at halftime, Elon collapsed and lost 42-20 to the Runnin’ Bulldogs. A turning point in the game was when Baughman suffered a leg injury in the third quarter, bringing in Elon’s third-string quarterback and freshman JR Martin.
“It was certainly a tale of two halves,” Trisciani said. “We tackled better in the first half, we were plus three in takeaways in the first half, you know, then the last 30 minutes we struggled to move the ball. We turned the ball over, we had trouble stopping the run later in the game. They took advantage of some short-field opportunities and rode that momentum.”
Elon is evaluating Baughman’s status, meaning against a JMU defense that showed its strength in its first two outings, the Phoenix will have to have a strong run game on top of clinical quarterback play.
From Trisciani’s perspective, he also has to worry about the potent rush attack from the Dukes that’s led by a seasoned O-Line. However, JMU’s passing game showed cracks as redshirt senior Cole Johnson threw three interceptions in the first half against Robert Morris. He did respond with two touchdowns, but there’s still a search for the Dukes to build a consistent pass attack.
“[JMU has] a big and experienced offensive line and veterans in the running back position,” Trisciani said. “That’s where it all starts. You know, that’s an area that we’ve got to improve on to line up with these guys this week.”
2. Coach’s corner: Hold each other accountable
Immediately following JMU’s win over Robert Morris, it was clear Cignetti wanted to hold his team responsible for not preparing like it. While the Dukes cruised to a 20-point victory, they had an uninspiring first half that saw JMU locked in a 16-16 tie with the Colonials.
“We can’t think that we’re unbeatable, because we’re not,” Cignetti said. “We have to be humble and hungry. There’s a lot of teams in America that can beat us if we don’t have the right mindset. And, you know, it’s 2018. The biggest deal is will we learn the lesson.”
As the Dukes enter conference play in a season where one loss could jeopardize a playoff spot, proper preparation is critical when the stakes are high. Cignetti said he felt there was a lack of urgency in all facets of the week leading up to the Robert Morris game. With CAA play beginning, nearly every area of preparation needs to be perfect to orchestrate a win.
Cignetti recruited many of the players on the Elon roster, giving the Dukes an advantage by knowing what skill sets their opponents hold. For the Phoenix, despite a troubling quarterback situation, it has depth at the wide receiver position. Four players — redshirt senior Donovan Williams, junior Jackson Parham, senior Kortez Weeks and redshirt freshman McKinley Witherspoon — had over 30 receiving yards against Gardner-Webb, and their experience will be needed to help younger players.
“They’re a dangerous football team with a lot of skilled players,” Cignetti said. “Their receiving core is very deep … Defensively, they’ve been in that scheme now for three or four years and it’s a complex scheme with a lot of multiples — it can really disrupt your rhythm.”
3. Player’s perspective: Start the CAA off right
The players heard Cignetti’s message on accountability loud and clear. It’s a group that responds well to adversity, even when it happens in the midst of a game.
In the second half against Robert Morris, JMU outscored the Colonials 20-0 as the Dukes escaped an upset. The first-half falter may have been the result of shaking off rust as the result of a prolonged offseason, but it’s one that the probable CAA champions need to find a solution too as the season progresses.
With Elon, the players have the heightened anticipation of playing against conference opponents. They know these games are where JMU will determine its own postseason fate as the need for at-or-near perfection is at a high with a season of just eight games.
But that means to not do anything differently — just remain focused. The lack of urgency isn’t a sign of a bad process, but rather to remain mentally strong to maintain a consistent level of moxie.
“They have a bunch of good players, but with that being said, we prepare the same way that we prepare for any other team,” senior cornerback Wesley McCormick said. “We respect those guys a lot, but it’s another week of preparation. So, we gotta take it just as serious as anybody else.”
Beating Elon is another step toward Frisco. For returning players, the idea of another chance to claim an FCS National Championship is more than enough to build motivation.
4. Editors’ input: Dukes will manage, but still be tested
Last week showed no team is safe. No. 1 North Dakota State fell to Southern Illinois 38-14, paving the way for JMU to claim the top spot in the FCS.
The first half against Robert Morris proved the Dukes aren’t invincible either. It could be a good thing JMU had that roadblock early in the season and still came away with the victory because it helps the young players gain much needed experience.
The first half against Elon will be telling of how this team looks for the coming weeks and beyond, and Cignetti and his coaching staff will make sure that happens. JMU will leave Rhodes Stadium as 38-10 winners.
