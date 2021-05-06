Four teams remain in the most abnormal season in FCS history. After a spring filled with teams dealing with cancellations and extended pauses, just three total games stand in the way between now and the offseason.
While fans will be clamoring to return to the normal fall football schedule, JMU football has made the most out of an unusual situation. The Dukes find themselves in the FCS semifinals and a win away from making a second consecutive trip to Frisco, Texas, in what would be another bid in the program’s search for a third national title.
However, No. 2-seeded Sam Houston stands in the way of JMU, and the Bearkats have similar title aspirations. Both teams are undefeated and looking for a signature program win, but they’ll each have their work cut out for them in what’s expected to be a hard-nosed defensive matchup.
1. Battle-tested Bearkats: Previewing Sam Houston
Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler has revamped the Bearkats’ program in the past few seasons. SHSU was known for its electric offense that lit up the scoreboard, but after years of falling short in the playoffs, the team saw a shift in play style.
Evident this spring, the Bearkats boast a staunch defensive scheme that minimizes big plays and pushes opponents to be uncomfortable with their gameplan. They give up 17.5 points per game — 11th in the FCS out of 97 teams — and average four sacks per game.
Junior linebacker Trevor Williams leads the ferocious Sam Houston defense. The College Station, Texas, native has totaled a team-high 67 tackles and has added 10 tackles for loss and four pass break ups. To add to the tenacious front seven, redshirt junior linebacker Markel Perry and senior defensive lineman Jahari Kay have 6.5 and 6 sacks, respectively.
The Bearkats outgain their opponents by an average of 117.5 yards. At 8-0 (6-0 Southland) with three wins over ranked teams, Sam Houston’s resume shows it’s a hard roadblock to overcome.
“You know, about 2 o’clock in the afternoon, the sun’s going to be beating down on their sideline and it’s going down behind us,” Keeler said. “We’ve had a 21-game or 23-game home winning streak here. It’s a tough place to play.”
After a perfect regular season, Sam Houston earned the No. 2 overall seed for the FCS playoffs. This sparked debate, as the Kats jumped JMU and pushed the Dukes down to a three seed, but it also meant Sam Houston would host throughout the playoffs.
The two programs have faced each other once in history. That came in the 2016 FCS Playoff quarterfinals where the Dukes blew out the Bearkats 65-7 on a cold night at Bridgeforth Stadium. It was one of the most memorable games in former head coach Mike Houston’s time in Harrisonburg, but it also was one of the highlights along the road that was JMU’s path to a second national title.
Both programs have undergone dramatic changes since then, but the motivation to earn respect across the nation still remains.
Sam Houston’s offense is commanded by redshirt junior quarterback Eric Schmid. This spring, Schmid has accumulated 2,381 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His offensive efforts are supplemented redshirt junior running back Ramon Jefferson’s 596 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per touch.
Sam Houston has three wide receivers who carry the bulk of the aerial attack. Graduate student Jequez Ezzard leads the team with 80.75 receiving yards per game and has scored six times this spring, while sophomore Ife Adeyi and graduate student Cody Chrest both average over 50 yards per game and have two touchdowns each.
“Not everyone gets to say they played in the national championship game, and that’s something I want,” Jefferson said. “Coach [K.C.] Keeler talks about it, too. We want to win a national championship because our program is based on that, based on winning and a family atmosphere.”
2. Coach’s corner: Fight through adversity
No matter the opponent, playoffs always bring adversity.
The stakes are higher. The pressure feels heavier. It’s natural for the postseason to add extra difficulties, but this week — and the whole year — has added more factors that’ll contribute to the intricate task of preparing for a semifinal showdown.
Because of the tight schedule, the Dukes have less time to prepare before they head to Huntsville, Texas. It’s a game that’ll be broadcast on national television, but a road game nonetheless. JMU will have to deal with a home crowd eager to see the Kats return to the FCS National Championship for the first time since 2012.
“We’re on a short week here going on the road,” head coach Curt Cignetti said. “[JMU has] one less day to prepare for an opponent we’re not familiar with at all.”
Cignetti said they haven’t played a team that’s similar to Sam Houston on all sides of the ball. The Bearkats have a dual-threat backfield whose talent exceeds any opponent the Dukes have seen all year, but the hard-nosed defense is something JMU experiences on a weekly basis in the CAA.
“They’re a great football team — they got it all in all three phases,” Cignetti said. “They’re undefeated, they shut down North Dakota State completely [and] stopped their running game on defense. They got a lot of good players, they got really good team speed.”
Another reason JMU has found itself in semifinals is the continuing growth of redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson. After a rough start to the spring, he’s shown steady improvement and confidence in his throwing ability. That was on display in the Dukes’ quarterfinal win over North Dakota as Johnson finished 14 of 17 for 251 yards and two touchdowns.
As Johnson finds his rhythm, so has freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. The Highland Springs product has exploded this postseason, boasting 132 yards and a touchdown against VMI and 143 yards and two scores against North Dakota. Before VMI, Wells Jr. hadn’t finished a game with over 100 yards.
With the defense also forming its identity and proving to be as tough as anyone in the country, the Dukes’ offense is orchestrating many incisive drives early and late in games. While JMU hasn’t been tested like it will be Saturday, the veteran presence sprinkled in the starting lineup will help it adjust to the Texas atmosphere.
3. Players’ perspective: Toughest test yet
From the players’ point of view, they’re facing a team with a scheme they haven’t seen before. They’re learning the Sam Houston gameplan on the fly this week on top of final exams for the semester. The new schemes they’ll encounter Saturday will be hard to handle, but the coaches and players will do everything they can to be properly prepared.
On top of Johnson and Wells Jr. performing well this postseason, the deep running back group has continued its ongoing rotation of playmakers. In the Dukes’ quarterfinal win, senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese garnered 128 yards and two touchdowns.
Others like sophomore running back Latrele Palmer, redshirt senior running back Jawon Hamilton and redshirt sophomore running back Solomon Vanhorse have received touches in recent games. The various skill sets each back has makes it difficult to prepare for since offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery has plenty of options to choose from.
But the question of how will JMU adjust in its toughest FCS road game since North Dakota State in 2016 still looms. The Dukes are hungry for their fourth national championship appearance in five years, but before they can worry about achieving that, they must get past a Sam Houston team looking to make history itself.
“We feel good,” senior defensive lineman Mike Greene said. “They have a good offense, good quarterback, offensive line’s pretty decent and the receivers are pretty good … We’ll play a good game, of course.”
4. (Former) editor’s input: Completely different game than 2016
This won’t be a repeat of 2016. What Keeler has done at Sam Houston is an impressive feat that few coaches can achieve, and the former Delaware head coach has the Bearkats in a position to finally get over the line and win a national title. However, JMU and many on its roster have been in this spot before and know what it takes to get to the title game.
Two incredible defenses will battle, meaning it’ll come down to which offense can make the plays that separates itself and secures a spot in Frisco. Playoff experience and another calm performance from key impact players will lead the visitors to play spoiler. JMU wins, 24-20.
