There were nearly 400 days between JMU football’s 2019 FCS national championship appearance and the kickoff of the spring season.
Now, the bounce-back for the fall is just below 120 days.
The loss to Sam Houston is still fresh and might sting just as much as the NDSU national championship in 2019 did. But now, it doesn’t matter — fall football is back, and it’s go time for seniors who have one more shot at a title.
For the second time in 2021, the Dukes open their season against Morehead State, but the atmosphere won’t be the same as in February. The MRDs are back, the fans are back and JMU is ready to kick off a full slate of games as the quest to return to the national championship begins Saturday.
1. Adjusting to the Eagles: Previewing Morehead State
Morehead State heads to Harrisonburg after losing in the conference championship game to Davidson to end the spring season. After playing the Dukes, the Eagles went on to a 4-3 record, winning three of their last four games.
“Morehead [is] a typical first game, even though we played them last year,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said in the O’Neil’s Grill press conference. “You know, what are they going to come out and different on offense, defense, special teams, and they’re probably wondering the same thing about us.”
Based out of Morehead, Kentucky, this Pioneer League squad looks relatively the same as it did a year ago. Redshirt junior quarterback Mark Pappas returns to the Eagles as the starting quarterback, leading the conference in passing efficiency, passing yards, points responsible for and points responsible per game. Pappas threw for about 1500 yards in the spring to account for 14 touchdowns, and his veteran presence will be a boost to Morehead State’s offense.
The Eagles also have some veteran experience in running backs and at wide receiver. Redshirt senior running back Issiah Aguero led the team in rushing in the spring, with 288 yards and two touchdowns, and the Knoxville, Tennessee, native finished with 540 all-purpose yards on the season. Also, look for graduate running back Earl Stoudemire to see some snaps, as he was second on the team with 132 yards on 46 carries.
On the receiving end, senior wide receiver BJ Byrd brings talent and skill to the Eagles as he led the conference in kickoff return touchdowns, receiving touchdowns, scoring and total touchdowns. Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Matt Guilfoil appeared in all of Morehead State’s games in the spring, totaling 78 yards, and is an up-and-coming player to watch.
On the defense, the Eagles are experienced. With eight seniors, Morehead State understands what to do but still has to execute. The team is dangerous in the secondary, as last season the Eagles had 12 interceptions, and Cignetti said Morehead State is good at creating turnovers — something JMU will need to watch for.
The team also has depth on the defensive line — much like JMU. From senior leadership to freshman talent, the Eagles defense has gotten stronger every year, and that comes from playing schools like JMU.
“I feel like a lot of them are just picking up on our little habits,” senior linebacker Vincent Winey said during Morehead State’s football media day. “I think that with having so many returners, especially on the defensive side … the new guys coming in can ask anyone they need to on the defense.”
Morehead State’s program grows every time it plays a bigger school like the Dukes, and as Cignetti says, it’s continued to make the Eagles a contender in the Pioneer League.
“A lot of times when you play a quality opponent early in the year, it really helps your football team,” Cignett said. “I would say our game [last season] probably helped them.”
2. Coaches' Corner: Remember the past, focus on the present
On Saturday, there are a lot of factors at play that can affect JMU football’s outcome in week one. Fans are back in the stands, the Dukes are under the lights and a team is coming to town that the Dukes usually handle.
Cignetti’s message? Stay focused, and keep the intensity from training camp up.
“I really haven’t said a lot to them about the opening game,” Cignetti said. “Its been more about our standards, how we prepare, how we practice and, from what I’ve detected from the guys, it’s at a high level.”
Seeing the smiles of the Dukes back on the field in full, August training camp brings a sense of normalcy. JMU hasn’t forgotten what happened in May against the defending national champions in Sam Houston. Cignetti said that Dukes came to camp focused, the loss still on everyone’s mind, and the team was determined to finish what they started.
“We had a lot of guys that didn’t have to come back for their fifth or sixth year,” Cignetti said. “They all came back with one goal in mind, and that was going all the way.”
Cignetti also mentioned how when the Dukes are practicing with good intensity and game-like speed, he doesn’t have to say much. He said he’s barely brought up Morehead State to the players and that everyone is just going at the game like it’s another week.
“When things are going good, I have tendency to say less,” Cignetti said. “I mean, why screw it up if they’re doing what they’re supposed to do and there's a good flow to everything?”
While remembering what happened in Texas against Sam Houston and using it toward this season’s play, staying in the present is what matters more. Cignetti noted how he was happy with the leadership that’s emerged on the team this season, and he knows how committed players are to the common goal: to win a national championship.
“There haven’t been ups and downs, [and they’re] very consistent,” Cignetti said. “I think everyone's unified with one vision, and we have a lot of leaders.”
3. Players' Perspective: Much-needed normalcy
As much as JMU football’s been locked in on practice and preparing for the game Saturday, they’ve thought about what to expect this coming weekend: playing football again but under the lights in a packed house instead of midday with a 100% capacity stands.
For some players, they’ve seen what an impact JMU Nation can have and how it feels to play football in Bridgeforth Stadium. For others, they’re freshmen and transfers and don’t know what’s coming on Saturday, but the anticipation is growing day by day.
“We’re ready to go face another team,” redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton said. “We’re excited — it’s going to be a full stadium. Some of us have never played in a full stadium, so we’re excited and ready.”
Players like Thornton and redshirt senior cornerback Greg Ross have acknowledged how exciting it is for two transfers to see the stadium and JMU Nation come to life. As much as hearing the band and using fans’ support at full capacity is exciting, taking that energy and applying it to the game is a different.
“[Having fans] is definitely a booster,” Thornton said. “It's just the little extra [boost] to go out and perform well.”
As much as it’s nice to return to normalcy, players also take note of the depth of the team. While to some fans that’s the expectation each year, for the Dukes to understand all the depth and know that the team is capable of going far brings an extra confidence level.
“Overall, I feel we’ve just gotten better with the competition that came in,” Ross said. “[The depth] will make it a better overall team, and our defense will compete and get better.”
This Saturday in Bridgeforth Stadium will see an atmosphere that it hasn’t since JMU faced Weber State in the FCS semifinals in 2019. The players are excited, ready to go and ready to show JMU Nation what this team has and its potential for a national championship.
4. Editor’s Input: Be excited, but stay safe
As exciting as it is to see the Dukes under the lights to watch a championship contending team and JMU Nation back at full capacity again, JMU should remember that its only game one of a long road ahead.
Some players, such as redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese, are banged up from camp, and there’s no reason to play people if they’re not at 100% — even if its the home opener.
This Saturday will be exciting, and it'll feel more electric than maybe its ever been, but the Dukes need to play it safe so they’re ready for the CAA long haul.
Cignetti knows what he needs to do, and the team is ready to put on a show Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.
Contact Savannah Reger at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.