Alright, let’s try this again.
It's was 460 days since the Dukes kicked off against North Dakota State and Morehead State. Four hundred and sixty days of waiting, training and preparing for the unexpected — such as a spring football season during a pandemic.
As a second COVID-19 breakout loomed, there was more waiting and preparation. The last time JMU snapped the ball was at Elon on March 6 — a fourth-quarter comeback win against the Phoenix that saw redshirt junior quarterback Gage Moloney step in and win the game.
Originally, JMU was supposed to match up with the Tribe in Harrisonburg on March 13, but that was the first of two postponed games. The Dukes will need to be on the top of their game ahead of its road matchup so rustiness doesn't get the best of them.
1. Adjusting to the Tribe: Previewing William & Mary
Fellow state foe William & Mary isn’t the same team the Dukes saw last year, taking the Tribe down 38-10. This William & Mary team is quick, gritty and a spoiler team in the CAA South Division.
Sophomore quarterback Hollis Mathis is a threat both through the air and on the ground. The Pittsburgh native threw for 379 yards through two games, plus an additional 92 yards rushing. Mathis is known to drop back deep in the pocket, and although he only has two passing touchdowns so far, he’s a natural playmaker under pressure and his legs are a weapon.
Out of the entire CAA, William & Mary and JMU are the deepest at running back. In the Tribe’s 31-10 victory over Elon on March 20, William & Mary was down its top two running backs, and freshman Malachi Imoh was called upon to start. Imoh didn’t disappoint, finishing with 137 yards and three touchdowns, good enough to earn CAA Rookie of the Week.
Defensively, William & Mary knows how to embrace the next-man-up mentality. The Tribe was missing junior linebacker Trey Watkins on Saturday, who had a career-high 12 tackles against Richmond on March 6. Redshirt freshman linebacker Brayden Staib and sophomore linebacker Kevil Jarrell filled the role seamlessly, both with six tackles each.
This will be the 43rd meeting all-time between the Dukes and the Tribe, the most recent matchup was Oct. 19, 2019. JMU leads William & Mary all-time 25-17, and the Dukes come into the contest riding a four game win streak against the Tribe.
“We’re looking forward to playing [JMU],” William & Mary head coach Mike London said in his weekly media day Tuesday. “Obviously, you want to have opportunities to play and compete against the best that are out there — this will definitely be one of those challenges.”
William & Mary is young and that’s what makes it tough. The Tribe is an underdog in the CAA this spring and can’t be overlooked. For a Dukes team that wasn’t playing their best before the COVID-19 pause, they can’t underestimate the Tribe and have to play a full 60 minutes to secure a victory. William & Mary can run the ball, and it’s up to JMU to determine how much. In the spring football season, every team can be dangerous, tough and slick — the same goes for William & Mary.
2. Coaches corner: Back to business
Playing during a pandemic has its risks, and JMU football was the first CAA team to go on pause because of COVID-19, and CAA North Division’s New Hampshire was the second. Though a major distraction in the flow of things, the Dukes are ready to get back to football.
While it’s exciting to finally gear up again, the Dukes have tons of work to do in little time. Although JMU had a strong season-opener against Morehead State, JMU showed weakness against Robert Morris and Elon — two teams others have dominated this season. According to JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, there are holes in the upperclassmen and they need to be fixed.
“When we came in here, we had a veteran team, but some of the depth, some of the other classes weren’t quite as strong,” Cignetti said. “When we lost the seniors from last year’s team, we had some glaring holes on our roster, so you try and fill those critical needs with guys you feel can come in and contribute.”
"Nailbiter" is a good word to describe JMU’s last two matchups. While the Dukes shut out both opponents in the second half, fans were on the edge of their seats watching the contests and against Elon on March 6, it took a quarterback change to get JMU moving.
It’s hard to tell if the COVID-19 pause will be good or bad for JMU. In a shortened spring season, losing games is even worse than usual. For a struggling Dukes team, the rest may just be what they need to get back on track and look like the strong team they were a year ago.
On Tuesday, Cignetti said that he expects to play March 27 in Williamsburg and that on Monday JMU was back in practice. He added that the team had practice after the Elon game before the two separate outbreaks that cost the Dukes two matchups in Harrisonburg, pending rescheduling.
“We’ve been on the field twice since the Elon game,” Cignetti said. “We had a heavy practice [Monday] and I suspect this week will be a little heavier than maybe a normal week.”
The Dukes need to use the two weeks off as a time to get mentally and physically in check. Being in the right headspace is key to success, and now that the game Saturday is in the clear so far, JMU needs to use that headspace to get back to business and play JMU-style football. In order to get back to business and play at the caliber fans have come to expect, the Dukes need to put the first three games and the COVID-19 pause behind them and focus like it’s the season opener — JMU needs a 0-0 mentality.
3. Players’ perspective: A second chance
When JMU stepped out on the field against Morehead State on Feb. 20, redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson was the face of the Dukes. While he led a successful first game, the offense struggled against Robert Morris and seemed to fall apart against Elon. Moloney led the Dukes to a 20-17 win and a 3-0 record.
Moloney, presumably taking over the starting quarterback position against William & Mary on March 27, represents a new face and start for the Dukes. Though the quarterback position is never set in stone, Moloney should give JMU a new spark that hopefully leads to better all-around play.
“I felt great, [it] felt good out there [during the Elon game],” Moloney said after the Elon win. “It just felt like where I belong.”
Having a two-week break, although unplanned, plus a familiar but new face at quarterback is the second chance JMU needs. Even though the CAA South Division is weaker than the North Division, it’s more competitive than originally thought. JMU may be the No. 1 team in the polls, but William & Mary, Richmond and Elon can give the Dukes a run for their money on any given day. JMU can’t take any team for granted, and this break needs to act as a reset button if the Dukes want to make the FCS playoffs.
In order to qualify for the playoffs, a team needs to have played four FCS games; JMU currently stands at three. To automatically qualify for the CAA, a team needs three CAA games, and JMU only has one under its belt. There’s no time for mistakes, and no time to be anything but the best.
JMU was given a second chance. It has fresh faces, rest and a chance to improve the mentality. It’s up to the Dukes to use it and show why they’re the team to beat.
4. Editors Input: Rankings mean nothing
The Dukes sit at No. 1 in the STATS and AFCA Top 25 polls. Despite the postponements, JMU hasn’t moved spots and is still the team to beat — on paper that is. The Dukes have struggled throughout the lineup with holes that were covered in 2019 that were exploited in 2020-21.
Against William & Mary this week, JMU needs to play its best football yet. Mathis is mobile, the Tribe mirrors much of what the Dukes are about and this will be JMU’s toughest game to date. If JMU isn’t at the top of its game, it’s going to get beat.
JMU has the players to be successful Saturday. The Dukes have a new spark at quarterback, offensive weapons all-around and a gritty defense. It’s time to get back to business, have the right mentality and use the second chance the Dukes have.
Rankings don’t determine anything, especially in a unique football season. Although they’re No. 1, the Dukes need to play this week like they have no record. It’s a shortened season and for a JMU team that had two games postponed, every game from here on out is a playoff mentality — that is, win or go home.
