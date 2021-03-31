Less than a month separates JMU and the rest of the Football Championship Subdivision from this spring’s FCS playoffs. It’ll be the mark of a triumphant return after the FCS pushed the normal fall season back a few months, but for the Dukes, it’ll be their first chance at redemption.
Before they can think about playoffs, two games stand in their way: a trip to Richmond and a home battle with Elon. There’s still a chance a third game could be added from rescheduling one of the two postponed games, but head coach Curt Cignetti said Tuesday that the process is still unfolding.
Even with the postseason in sight, Cignetti won’t let his team or staff overlook the task in front of them. He’s preached a day-by-day mentality since he accepted the JMU job in 2019 — this week, the focus is on archrival Richmond.
1. The opponent’s locker room: Looking for first win over JMU since 2015
The last time the Spiders conquered JMU was when ESPN’s College GameDay came to Harrisonburg for the first time. Both programs have seen many changes since then, but the rivalry remains the same.
So far this spring, Richmond stands at 3-0 (3-0 CAA). It opened the campaign with a 21-14 defeat of William & Mary, which was followed by a 38-14 trouncing over Elon. Then, U of R’s first game against JMU was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Dukes’ program, but the Spiders responded with a 31-17 win over Elon a week later.
Richmond’s led by redshirt senior quarterback Joe Mancuso, who averages 250.67 total yards per game and has found the end zone either through the air or on the ground on seven occasions. One of the team’s captains, Mancuso’s one of the main threats to make things difficult for the JMU defense, but he’s supported by other weapons across the offense.
“He’s playing better than at any time in his career,” Cignetti said. “He’s thrown the ball extremely accurately. He’s got a hose for an arm. He gets the ball from point A to point B really fast; he’s got a quick release.”
Cignetti noted Richmond has intricate formations in its playbook designed to disrupt the defense and open up various opportunities across the field. He also said Mancuso has spent more time in the pocket, giving him a longer window to find receivers or escape the pocket and scramble for positive yards.
The Spiders have three players who have rushed for over 100 yards this season. Redshirt sophomore running back Aaron Dykes leads the team with 193 yards and three touchdowns, followed by Mancuso’s 171 yards and sophomore running back Savon Smith’s 172 yards. Both Mancuso and Smith have a single touchdown each.
The Richmond backfield’s protected by an offensive line which head coach Russ Huesman said has a mixture of veterans and younger players, and it’s only given up four sacks this season. The O-Line has also helped contribute to the Spiders’ scoring on 10 of 11 possessions when they’ve reached the red zone.
U of R’s defense ranks in the top five in the CAA in various categories like scoring defense (No. 3), rushing defense (No. 3) and total defense (No. 4), but it’ll face a JMU offense that found its stride Saturday against William & Mary. One of the most dangerous aspects of the Dukes are the running backs —one of the most dangerous position groups in the country.
“They’re all really good players,” Huesman said about JMU’s running backs. “If we don’t fit gaps properly, if we miss a gap, they can take it to the house. If we don’t take a proper angle, they’re going to make you miss … We’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Huesman complimented JMU redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson’s throwing strength as well, but despite Johnson impressing against the Tribe, there’s a quarterback battle in Harrisonburg that forces the Richmond coaching staff and players to prepare for both Johnson and redshirt junior quarterback Gage Moloney.
Not only can Richmond extend its perfect season by another week, it can take down the FCS’ top-ranked team. It’d be a statement win for a team coming off a 5-7 (4-4 CAA) season in 2019, but Huesman said polls aren’t what matters in a heated rivalry game.
“We haven’t even talked about what they’re ranked to be honest,” Huesman said. “That’s not what’s important. What’s important is we’re playing James Madison and we know year in and year out they’re one of the best teams in the country.”
2. Coach’s corner: Playoff mode
Coming out of the three-week pause, JMU football entered playoff mode.
It’s still in the regular season, but Cignetti and the team are treating every game as if JMU’s playoff hopes hang in the balance. With the conference’s automatic qualifier not guaranteed, the Dukes need to continue to win in impressive fashion to impress the playoff selection committee.
JMU’s first two games against Morehead State and Robert Morris provided challenges in different ways, but they weren’t equitable to playoff teams the Dukes could face in less than a month’s time. Against Elon and William & Mary, key players were absent and weren’t at full strength when the Dukes faced them.
“This is by far going to be the biggest test for our defense,” Cignetti said.
For JMU, the biggest question hovering over the team is who will start under center against Richmond. Moloney was named the starter following the Elon game but was unavailable against William & Mary, opening the door for Johnson to have a crisp performance that’ll force Cignetti and offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery to make a decision.
Of course, that decision depends on if Moloney is available for this Saturday’s tilt. But Cignetti is confident in both options and assured that the team — as well as both Johnson and Moloney — will be behind whoever takes snaps against Richmond.
The Dukes found their rhythm against the Tribe. What’ll make or break JMU is if it can continue to hit its stride in every game and not have lackadaisical starts like it had against RMU and Elon. If it can’t begin games clicking as a team, it could lead to losses that could put its playoff hopes in jeopardy.
“I think every week now you up the ante a little bit — the games take on more importance,” Cignetti said. “This game, potentially, is for the conference championship.”
3. Players’ perspective: Start with energy, finish with determination
Johnson’s 220-yard, one-touchdown performance showed immense growth since his struggles against Robert Morris and Elon. Against the Colonials, he tossed 198 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Versus the Phoenix he had a little over 100 yards and an interception, prompting the decision to put Moloney in, which led to the comeback win.
While the quarterback storyline will continue to unravel itself Saturday, what’s for certain is the week-by-week emergence of various freshmen. Freshman running back Kaelon Black ran for 141 yards and one touchdown against W&M, freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. caught a touchdown to make it a 17-13 game against Elon and freshmen offensive linemen Tyler Stephens and Cole Potts have made appearances in games.
“Those guys are just out there just balling out,” senior defensive lineman Mike Greene said in regard to the freshman players making impacts against William & Mary. “We knew that was going to happen. They’re just doing what we thought would happen.”
The players, like Cignetti, took the extended pause from the two postponements to reflect on what the season has been like. Cignetti said at halftime during the Elon game, he realized changes needed to be made to find more success. In the commanding win over the Tribe, the Dukes proved they used the time off well.
Senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese, redshirt sophomore running back Solomon Vanhorse and sophomore running back Latrele Palmer all didn’t play in last Saturday’s matchup but could return against Richmond. The three have combined for 513 rushing yards and seven touchdowns and provide various skill sets that throw off the opposition.
Wells Jr. has the second-highest receiving yards on the team with 147 yards. He’s behind redshirt junior Kris Thornton — a transfer from VMI who has 257 yards and two touchdowns.
Cignetti’s also given credit to the tight ends for being able to provide good blocking while also helping open the secondary. Senior Clayton Cheatham has made seven catches for 100 yards and caught a touchdown, giving JMU another receiving optiom.
4. Editor’s input: This is the biggest test of the season so far
We’ve seen two JMU teams: the team from the first three weeks of the season and the Dukes that played against William & Mary. If Johnson can multiply his performance that was displayed against the Tribe, the JMU offense will have a critical component playing at a great level.
However, Moloney showed against Elon that he can lead the offense down the field in a concise amount of time and put points on the board when needed. No matter who is QB1 come Saturday, they’ll have to face a tenacious defense that’ll keep the game close, but won’t be enough. JMU will remain undefeated and defeat Richmond 31-21.
Contact Noah Ziegler at breezesports@gmail.com. For more coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.