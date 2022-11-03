As recently as early 2020, when the Dukes were still playing in the Convocation Center and the coronavirus was yet to become a pandemic, Kamiah Smalls was the star guard for JMU women’s basketball.
The former Duke stood out during her time at JMU from 2016-20 as CAA Rookie of the Year in 2017, Preseason CAA Player of year in 2019 and 2020 and finishing her career as the CAA Player of the Year in 2020 while leading her team in points (18.6) and assists per game (3.6).
Her collegiate production got her drafted by the Indiana Fever in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She said the two years since have been “as close to perfect as possible.”
“I think that everything that has happened in the past two years has set me up for the next thing,” Smalls said. “I think [these past two years have] been teaching me a lot of things ... I think I’ve grown a lot since I graduated from JMU with a lot of lessons I’ve learned there and after the fact.”
After college, Smalls played basketball both in the WNBA and overseas in Poland and Italy. In between her stints playing professionally, she spent time with the Founding Fathers, a co-ed team made up of JMU alumni. She first joined the team in 2021 for its first season in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a 64-team open-application basketball tournament held every summer.
Joseph Kuykendall, general manager for the Founding Fathers, said when first putting together the team with Kevin Albright, assistant general manager and head coach, they knew from the beginning they wanted a women’s player from JMU.
“You can’t say the gender-neutral phrase ‘JMU basketball’ without including JMU women’s basketball,” Kuykendall said. “It was on our mind and on our docket to add a women’s player to the roster.”
With help from assistant coach Nikki Newman, another JMU women’s basketball alumna, the team got in contact with Smalls, who said she’d agree to join the roster “without question.”
Smalls, just one year removed from college,
was much younger than the rest of the roster. Despite this, she knew of everyone on the team already because JMU basketball is “a real tight family,” she said. Once she got to know the team better, Kuykendall said she fit right in.
“For those who were able to watch our game [on July 24, 2022] and even our game last year, you’ll notice Kamiah standing the whole game and she’s hyping everyone up,” Kuykendall said. “She was an incredible bench presence for us this year ... That’s one thing I really admire and respect about her. Even though we couldn’t get her in the game this year, she still contributed in ways not always seen on the court.”
The Founding Fathers’ time in the tournament ended in the first round in July. Now, in the offseason, Smalls plays professionally in France. She’s focusing not just on her next endeavor on the court but making
an impact in other areas as well. She plans to start a women’s basketball camp somewhere in Virginia in hopes of showing young women’s players who may not have many opportunities to play that if they work hard, it can happen.
“It’s important to let people know that it’s possible,” Smalls said. “It’s possible to accomplish these things. It’s possible to get there and keep gaining opportunities ... I love the game of basketball, I love what it has done for me, and I feel like I’m going to love even more what I’m going to give to other people.”
Smalls wants all female basketball players on all levels to have the opportunity to play. Her dream is to add another WNBA franchise to the league so fewer women have to go overseas to play. As of now, there are only 12 WNBA franchises with 12 roster spots each, equating to far fewer roster spots than in the 32-team NBA.
“A lot of women’s players have to go overseas,” Smalls said. “We don’t have a choice ... I’ve seen a lot of people walk away from the game because overseas is just too much for some. They deserve to be [playing in the U.S.], but there’s just not enough room.”
Guard Kiki Jefferson played with Smalls as a freshman. Now as a senior, she’s taken over Smalls’ spot as JMU’s top scorer, notching 545 points last year as a junior with an average of 18.8 per game. With 1,216 points, Jefferson is 672 points away from passing her former teammate with a year left.
Looking back, she describes Smalls as someone she could always look up to.
“She was like a big sister,” Jefferson said. “When things weren’t going right [because], like, I was new, she was my outlet. When things were going good, she kept me motivated and pushing ... I always told her she’s paving the path for me to keep walking through.”
Now, as she prepares to enter her final season at JMU, Jefferson still talks to Smalls and played one on one with her frequently when Smalls’ was in Harrisonburg this summer.
Smalls’ time in women’s basketball is only beginning — she herself said she hopes that is in fact the case. For now, she’s currently in Villeneuve - d’Ascq, France, where she’s the starting shooting guard for Villeneuve - d’Ascq ESB Lille Métropole.
Smalls could find herself with a stable roster spot in the WNBA in just a few years, but when it comes to her ultimate goal, she wants to be remembered as a player and as a person.
“The end goal is for people to remember me as more than a basketball player,” Smalls said. “[The goal is] to know that my passion and love for this game has never gone unseen, and that I gave 110% every time I stepped between those lines, and I gave 135% when I stepped off of those lines.”