Former JMU softball outfielder Kate Short (2017-21) signed her first professional softball contract with the Smash It Vipers, per an announcement by Women’s Professional Fastpitch.
The league’s inaugural season begins in 2022, and Short signed a one-year deal for the season.
“Lacing the cleats back up,” Short said in her Twitter announcement on Friday. “Super grateful for this opportunity.”
Short finished her career at JMU with 71 home runs and 200 RBIs, holding a .849 slug percentage in her five seasons in the purple and gold. Her career finished in the semifinals of the 2021 Women’s College World Series against eventual champion Oklahoma.
The Women’s Professional Fastpitch will hold an “intentional exhibition-style” play this season with the USSSA Pride — where former teammate and pitcher Odicci Alexander signed in 2021.
