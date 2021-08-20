This summer, former JMU midfielder Haley Warden (2015-18) is playing in the Athletes Unlimited (AU) lacrosse league — a five-week series of games with a fast-paced version of play that includes 60-second shot clocks, eight-minute quarters and 56 professional players with four rotating rosters — televised on CBS Sports Network, FOX Sports and YouTube.
Competing alongside fellow lacrosse “masterminds,” Warden said she’s planning on bringing drills and plays from the game’s best back to Harrisonburg — where she serves as JMU’s offensive coordinator and draw controls manager — to help JMU climb back to its 2018 national-champion level.
Shortly after the Women’s Pro Lacrosse League (WPLL) closed operations in April 2020 during the pandemic, AU asked some WPLL players to join its venture, including Warden, and off the league went — which started play July 23. In the AU league, all the teams are player-run by a captain who gets determined by having one of the four most weekly points totals across the league which can be earned in a multitude of ways — including by winning quarters (20 points), games (45 points) — and kept by minimizing mistakes as turnovers are negative eight points. Points can be earned for all the major stats at different rates, and the three MVPs each game earn either 15, 30 or 45 points.
During the AU operation’s first week in action, the inaugural four captains were determined from the draw of a hat. In every subsequent week, the top-four point scorers become the captains. In AU league’s second week, Warden manned one of the four captain slots.
Being a captain comes with the responsibility of drafting, which Warden said she “hated” because of the pressure she said she felt — not only to make each pick in the allotted two minutes, but for the team she selected to perform well.
“It's hard [being a captain] because I’m a big people pleaser, so I wanted to do what everyone wanted to do,” Warden said. “I think it’s something I can get better at if I’m captain again, is just making a decision and going with it.”
The team that Warden selected went 0-3 — each loss by one goal — and it disassembled as quickly as it was assembled. Warden said the importance of self-evaluation and the individual bettering herself is accentuated in the AU league because chemistry can’t be developed over a season like in college lacrosse since the teams switch week to week.
If a player is a captain, it means she’s high on the leaderboard. The perks? More financial gains — extra bonuses are earned for leaderboard position, and each quarter and game a player wins. Whoever has the most points after five weeks is crowned AU champion. Warden said it’s a good structure because the incentives make the league feel “professional.”
After three weeks, Warden is 11th on the leaderboard with 836 points — 665 “win points,” 156 “stat points” and 15 “MVP points” — as of Aug. 12. After week four, Warden will be back in action in the AU league Aug. 20-22 in the teams’ final week of play.
Warden said she’s excited to bring the knowledge gained during her time with AU back to JMU and implement different drills and plays she picked up from being around “total lax rats.” Although, consuming all the information has been taxing, she said.
“I almost feel like I need to bring a notepad around and write everything down as they speak because I can’t retain everything that everyone’s saying,” Warden said.
A specific drill Warden picked up from her AU cohort has the potential to elevate JMU’s transition game, she said. It involves thinking quickly on one’s feet and making split-second decisions while the offense has a man-up advantage — something Warden said is valuable because transition opportunities are short-lived and need to be capitalized on before the defense can recover.
JMU lacrosse head coach Shelley Klaes said Warden’s presence on the Dukes’ coaching staff is an advantage because of her ability to stay current on the ever-changing technology and strategies of the sport as a player with AU. Klaes, reigning VaSID Coach of the Year and head coach of JMU lacrosse going on 16 seasons, said she’s trying to utilize that advantage by letting Warden chip away at “holding the reins” of the JMU offense as she gains confidence and experience as a coach — a role that Warden said she and Klaes currently “tag team.”
However, Klaes has had full confidence in Warden well before she was a member of the staff.
“Haley was really someone I leaned in on quite a bit as a player to help me make decisions at the head coach level,” Klaes said. “Sometimes, I wasn’t even letting my assistant coach know that I was leaning on Haley.”
Klaes cites Warden’s ability to be honest and challenge her as reasons for her faith in Warden’s opinion, both as a player and coach. Klaes said before Warden, she’d never hired an athlete she coached to be on her staff.
While Klaes said it wasn’t until Warden’s junior year that Warden got more assertive and took on a leadership role as a player, a key decision she took Warden’s word on during her senior year was the move to insert then-freshman Molly Doughtery as the starting goalie during the 2018 season that ended in the Dukes holding up the National Championship trophy.
Another player that’s benefited from Warden, albeit from coaching instead of as teammates, is redshirt junior defender Rachel Matey. During her freshman year going into the season, Matey said the work she did with Warden — which Matey said was at times in between classes — helped her “immensely” and got her playing time as an underclassman.
“She honestly taught me everything I knew about lacrosse,” Matey said. “Literally, [she’s] the best mentor I’ve ever had by far in life and sports. I love her.”
What makes Warden such a good mentor?
“She’s so precise about every little detail,” Matey said, “and how much she cares about people and wants to see them improve.”
In Warden’s other coaching role, manager of draw controls, most of the work is done with the draw unit outside of practice because she said there’s not enough time in practice to work on skill work. During Warden’s time as a player, Klaes said she was the one who made it “cool” to be on the field after practice. Now, it’s Matey who’s soaking up knowledge from the former Duke who 245 draw controls — the most in program history.
Coming into college, Matey said draws were “just [her] thing.” But it was Warden’s detail-oriented approach that took her draw control abilities to the next level.
“She gave me details and strategies of how to become a better player, not just going hard all the time, but using the mind of it and the strategy of it,” Matey said. “That little extra edge gets those extra two, three, four extra [draw control wins].”
Warden said her main coaching points for the “chess match” that is a draw control are to have quick hands and feet but also to set up your “rope unit” — the drawer’s teammates around the circle — for success by how you place them around the circle, regardless of if direction is won. Alongside being draw control manager, Klaes said she hopes Warden can “own” the offensive coordinator title in the near future so Klaes can continue to be in collaboration with the other positions.
That is, if Warden wants to continue to coach.
“I’m not 100% sure what I want to do with my life,” Warden said. “I love my opportunity at JMU right now, and I think if the right opportunity comes up then yes, I would jump on it for sure.”
Warden, a product of JMU’s College of Business, has other arenas she could be successful in during adulthood, Klaes said. But when it came down to it, Warden — two-time All-American, 2017 Player of the Year and 2018 Defensive Player of the Year — said if she didn’t give coaching a shot, she would’ve regretted it because after graduating she “couldn’t let go” of lacrosse.
“I just want to keep the game growing,” Warden said. “I just think that if we can continue to promote through Athletes Unlimited, get little girls to games and show them how the sport’s supposed to be played, I do think that we can get lacrosse where it needs to be.”
In the meantime, Warden continues to dazzle in the AU league — Matey said she looks forward to watching every week to see what new move Warden pulls out, and Matey said the overall structure of the league is interesting to watch because it keeps the audience on their toes. If Warden wants to continue her involvement in lacrosse beyond AU, Klaes said JMU will always have her best interest.
“I would love for Haley to be somebody who considers staying at JMU and, one day after I retire, taking over for me,” Klaes said. “She is an incredible person, and I think she is the poster of JMU lacrosse right now.”
