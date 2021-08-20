Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of western Maryland, Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following areas: in western Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany and Extreme Western Allegany. In Virginia, Augusta, Eastern Highland, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Western Highland. In eastern West Virginia, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton. * Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * Scattered showers and thunderstorms may produce isolated rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches per hour through early this evening. * This rainfall may cause rapid rises on small streams and creeks and in poor drainage areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&