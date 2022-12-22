JMU men’s soccer redshirt senior center back Tyler Clegg was drafted by the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer (MLS) with the 85th overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft on Wednesday.
Clegg is the first Duke drafted into MLS since 2021, when former goalie TJ Bush (2016-21) and defender Tom Judge (2017-21) were drafted to the Seattle Sounders and Nashville SC, respectively.
As the eighth player drafted into MLS from JMU, Clegg appeared in 78 matches in his career as a Duke while starting 54. Clegg first became a full-time starter in 2020-21, when he was named to the All-CAA Second Team as the Dukes won the conference tournament his junior season.
In the following season in fall 2021, Clegg played all but 72 minutes on the way to being named to All-CAA First Team, VaSID All-State First Team and VaSID Defensive Player of the Year. Clegg’s final season with the Dukes saw him tally a career-high 11 points, with five goals and one assist.
In his senior campaign, he led head coach Paul Zazenski’s defense alongside redshirt senior defender Melker Anshelm as they helped record seven shutouts and made a run to the Sun Belt Conference championship as the No. 7 seed.