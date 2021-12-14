Elena Romesburg has played lacrosse since she was a little girl. Now, the former JMU midfielder (2015-18) is taking on a new role in the sport: an assistant coach for the Lehigh women’s lacrosse team.
“I absolutely love the sport,” Romesburg said. “ I wanted to give back and continue to stay involved in the sport even after I was done playing … It’s been awesome and nice to kind of give back to the sport that gave me a lot.”
Romesburg grew up about an hour outside of Philadelphia in Chalfont, Pennsylvania. In addition to lacrosse, she played basketball and field hockey at Central Bucks West High School. She said the other sports helped her better understand offensive concepts and developed her defensive IQ.
“Honestly, we weren’t the best team talent-wise … So I credit my high school coach,” Romesburg said. “[My coach] understood a college-level game and really just was good at helping advance player IQ [and] implementing systems, and I think that’s hard to get at the high school level, where a lot of it is just the best player does everything, and it wasn’t like that at my high school.”
Romesburg said JMU lacrosse head coach Shelley Klaes played with her club director, and that knowledge made Romesburg more interested in the school.
“[JMU] was the first college visit I did, and as soon as I stepped on campus, it felt right,” Romesburg said. “Basically, all the other visits I went on and all the other conversations with coaches I had, I was constantly comparing it to JMU, and it was just such a nice family atmosphere … I got such a great vibe from the players, and I could really see myself there even if I wasn’t playing lacrosse.”
Klaes described Romesburg as a “spitfire” and a “power pellet.” Klaes added that despite Romesburg being short in stature, her physicality stood out during the recruiting process.
“She competed with so much energy and spunk … and so we just wanted her to be in our program,” Klaes said. “[Romesburg] just wanted the ball. She played a really physical game and could take hits and tended to draw a lot of fouls, and that put her on the eight-meter line and she was able to finish.”
Romesburg had a successful career by the books as a Duke. She ranks fourth in JMU history in career draw controls, top 10 in free-position goals and top 15 in ground balls and career goals. She was also named First Team All-CAA her junior and senior seasons.
Romesburg was a key member of the 2018 national championship team. She scored 66 goals — the third most in a single season in JMU history — and was named Third Team All-American. In the national championship game versus Boston College, she scored three times — including the game winner — and picked up an assist.
“[Romesburg] stepped up in big games when the other scorers necessarily weren’t producing,” assistant coach Haley Warden, a former JMU midfielder who played with Romesburg from 2015-18, said. “I would say that [she] wasn’t given the recognition she deserved as a player; she didn’t care about the recognition. She would do whatever the team needed, and that really helped propel us.”
After finishing the 2018 season, Romesburg served as a graduate assistant coach at JMU while earning her graduate degree in teaching. She said that having a teaching degree helped with coaching.
“Teaching and coaching are essentially the same, just in a different environment and a different subject,” Romesburg said. “I love teaching, I love working with kids and I’m just doing it in an athletic realm now and in a sport that I love.”
After getting her graduate degree, Romesburg spent time coaching in Fairfax County Public Schools and the Capital Lacrosse Club. She said she learned lessons that she can use throughout the rest of her coaching career.
“I learned how to build the bonds with the players and getting to know their stories and just kind of helping prepare them,” Romesburg said, “Teaching them based off my experiences and trying to relate to them just to help them succeed in both the sport and outside of the sport as well and what they choose to do in their future.”
Romesburg said returning close to home was a pro for Lehigh. She added that her cousin works at the university, and so coaching there was a “perfect situation” and a good way to get her foot in the door.
Warden and Klaes said it’s nice to watch Romesburg leave and become a coach. Klaes added it’s important for former student-athletes to give back to current and future players who might be in the same position.
“I love seeing our [alumni] pay it forward to this level of pay,” Klaes said. “It’s so rewarding to get to impact the lives of a college-age student-athlete, and for her to be so passionate about this game and that she wants to make it her career to mentor student-athletes through the game of lacrosse ... means the world to me.”
Romesburg called her time in Harrisonburg “her favorite chapter in life.” She saidJMU will impact the rest of her lacrosse career, wherever it may go.
“[JMU] is a part of me. I look forward to going back every single time I’m there,” Romesburg said. “I wish I could go back more; it’s such a family atmosphere, and I’m so grateful I was able to be a part of such a great chapter of that program.”
