As they stepped out onto Zane Showker Field for the final time together, JMU football’s seniors showcased their skills in the school’s NFL Pro Day on Monday in hopes of making it to the next step: a professional football league.
Scouts from NFL teams including the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens and more watched with their respective team’s gear, holding clipboards and tablets and taking notes as 12 Dukes dashed through cones, jumped as high as they could and bench pressed hundreds of pounds.
One prospective pro who showed out in the six drills was former JMU wide receiver Kris Thornton (2019-22). He earned the highest score of the day in the vertical jump (41 inches), L drill (6.76 seconds) and 40-yard dash (4.45), as well as the second-highest mark in the broad jump (10-feet-5) and the 5-10-5 drill (4.22).
“I was training six days a week,”Thornton, who led JMU in receiving yards this past season with 1,015, said. “It's really just, ‘Put your head down and grind’ for about two months. That's all I was doing.”
During that time, Thornton said, he trained to become leaner and faster.
“I feel like I came here and did what I wanted to do,” Thornton said. “I feel like everything I prepped for I just came out here and put it into motion.”
Alongside Thornton with an above-average performance was former wide receiver Devin Ravenel (2018-22). He tied Thornton for best time in the 40-yard dash at 4.45, notched the longest broad jump (10-feet-6) and finished second in the vertical jump (37.5 inches).
While graduate quarterback Todd Centeio, Thornton and Ravenel played in the season finale, redshirt senior safety Sam Kidd missed the end of the last season with a shoulder injury.
Kidd, after abstaining from the bench press due to his injury, put up solid numbers in the vertical jump (33 inches), 40-yard dash (4.64) and L drill (7.01).
“It’s just a blessing to be able to come back here,” Kidd said. “Just to be out here being able to run around like that, it was awesome.”
Kidd said he emphasized yoga in his recovery the past few months, which he’ll continue post-rehab. He added that although it was difficult, he believes that it’s beneficial, both physically and mentally. Going through surgery put him in a “dark spot,” he said, but he knew he’d get stronger.
“I just like to duck my head and, you know, be patient, and stay the course,” Kidd said. “And that's what I've learned and that's how I go about it.”
Centeio, on the other hand, took up boxing in the offseason.
“One thing I really fixed on was using my back kick more, andI did a little bit of boxing to incorporate my back kick,” Centeio said. “I feel like it showed today ... I felt good out here.”
While Centeio also didn’t participate in the bench press, he completed the vertical jump (34.5 inches) and the 40-yard dash (4.83 seconds), while participating in offensive drills throwing different routes to his receivers.
The seniors now play the waiting game over the next month-plus leading up to the NFL Draft, which runs April 27-29.
“When the opportunity arrives,” Centeio said, “you have to be ready.”