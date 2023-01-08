Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch above 1500 feet elevation. * WHERE...In Virginia, Rockingham County, and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge. In West Virginia, Western Pendleton and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area late this afternoon and continue through this evening. Temperatures above 1500 feet will be around 30 to 32 degrees. Temperatures in the valleys below 1500 feet will be in the mid to upper 30s, so any snow or sleet accumulation will be light and freezing rain is not expected. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&