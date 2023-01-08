Former JMU tight end Martin “Deane” Cheatham (2011-15) died Saturday morning in a car accident in Hanover County. He was 30 years old.
“Hearts are heavy as we lost one of our own,” JMU football tweeted Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cheatham family during this difficult time.”
According to James Cooper of Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and as reported byCBS 6 Richmond, Cheatham was traveling north on Route 301 in a 2016 Ford F-150 and crossed a double-solid line, colliding head-on with a utility truck. Cheatham was found dead on the scene.
CBS 6 Richmond said deputies are “still collecting information” about what led to the crash.
In three years of action from 2013-15, Cheatham racked up 94 catches, 1,110 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s a two-time VaSID Second Team All-State selection (2014-15) and was named the Second-Team All-CAA tight end in 2015.
Cheatham then transitioned into coaching, serving as a graduate assistant at Marshall for one year, before getting hired by Western Carolina to be a defensive assistant and cornerbacks coach from 2018-19.
Deane is the older brother of Clayton Cheatham, who also played tight end at JMU from 2017-21.