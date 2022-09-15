Graduate defender Kara McClure described former teammate, JMU field hockey forward/midfielder Miranda Rigg (2015-19), as “resilient, hardworking and passionate.” This year, Rigg is taking all of the above into a new role, this time off the field.
Rigg is switching out the mouthguard for the whistle as the new head coach at Longwood. She’s replacing former Lancer head coach Iain Byers, who was the school’s winningest field hockey head coach.
“At the end of the day I'm here to help them reach success on or off the field as people.” Rigg said in a Sept. 8 email to The Breeze.
Rigg is the youngest head coach in Longwood history at 25 years old and served as a student assistant coach while at JMU.
Previously an ice hockey player, Rigg brings a unique perspective to Longwood. JMU field hockey head coach Christy Morgan said Rigg's experience on the rink led her to better understand of the speed of play and execution needed in both.
“She could anticipate very well,” Morgan said. “She really feels the game and knows the right move to eliminate a defender.”
Rigg comes to Longwood having served as an assistant at La Salle while simultaneously coaching at the Mainline Mayhem Field Hockey Club. She joined Longwood in the spring as an assistant before being promoted.
Rigg was a member of the USA Field Hockey Women’s National Team for the 2020-21 season. The former forward/midfielder was named to the CAA All-Rookie Team at JMU, scored the most points for the team during her sophomore year (32) and was named to the All-CAA First-Team twice. She sits eighth all time in goals scored (45), and seventh all time in career points (101).
“I loved playing for JMU," Rigg said in a Sept. 8 email to The Breeze. “It brought daily challenges as not only a college student but as an athlete. We were shown how to deal with adversity at all times which I carry into life now … Just being a student athlete at JMU has prepared me to know all the ins and outs of what my players go through on a day to day basis.”
McClure said Rigg brought a clear level of discipline to her play, and she expects she’ll bring the same discipline as a head coach. She added that Rigg always strived to be the most hard-working player on the field.
“[Rigg] was such an inspiration when it came to watching her play,” McClure said. “She motivated all of us to be just like her, and she was just a huge role model on the team.”
Rigg and McClure are former “accountability partners,” meaning the two were often in charge of supporting one another. At the end of the 2019 season, McClure said, they wrote letters to each other about what makes someone special. McClure, a sophomore when Rigg was a senior at JMU, said she still keeps her letters close and even rereads them whenever she feels down.
When Rigg was at JMU, McClure said it was her compassion that stood out.
"She cared about this team more than anything in this whole entire world," McClure said.
With Rigg's new position comes new challenges and new players to put before herself. But she said she’s ready to take them on — she’ll try to not only craft good field hockey players, she said, but she's also looking forward to building off-the-field character.
While playing for JMU, Rigg brought a “calm way about her,” Morgan said — someone who was a quiet, confident presence in the heat of competition. Morgan described Rigg as “just a get-it-done person.”
“You add skill and you add confidence and you add the ability to teach the game,” Morgan said, “and it makes for a really, really effective coach.”
Rigg has a “stern voice,” Morgan said, and teammates respected her — she was one of those players who set the example.
“People listened when [Rigg] spoke,” Morgan said. “She could walk the walk and talk the talk.”
McClure said she feels the lasting impact Rigg's left on her — before being her teammate, McClure said, she might've been more scared or less confident to complete tasks. Now, McClure said she feels like she can "complete any task" and accomplish anything.
“[Rigg's] confident in her ability to be strong enough and resourceful enough to reach out for whatever she doesn’t know," Morgan said. “We've all told her as her ex-coaches to reach out to us and we'll be a resource for her.”
Rigg goes on to coach a team with a winning record in its last three seasons and looks to bring the same this year.
“I think the greatest lesson she could teach all of us is to go for it,” Morgan said. “If you want something badly enough, you do the work. You tap into the resources that you have, and you make it happen.”