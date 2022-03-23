JMU football held its annual Pro Day for its 11 declared members for the 2022 NFL Draft. Familiar faces, including quarterback Cole Johnson and defensive end Mike Greene, participated in multiple drills in front of over 20 scouts from across the NFL.
“Coming here and showing off to the scouts was a big thing,” Greene said. “I talked to some of the scouts before coming in today, and I’ve tried to talk to everyone today, too.”
Greene boasted some of the top scores across the board, tied for first in bench press with redshirt senior offensive lineman Liam Fornadel (27 repetitions) and taking third highest in the vertical jump (30.5 inches).
The former captain said he’s trained for three months after the season for the draft, mentioning how he slimmed to 280 pounds to further impress scouts.
“I tried to treat it like a game day,” Greene said. “[I tried] to feel relaxed and look at basically the same routine I used to do on Saturdays.”
Johnson also said he felt good about his overall performance, both during the strength and speed tests and during his passing drills. The quarterback threw to four receivers during his passing script — former wide receivers Riley Stapleton (2015-19) and Ishmael Hyman (2014-17), former tight end Dylan Stapleton (2018-19) and redshirt junior wide receiver Alex Miller.
“It just worked out perfectly,” Johnson said. “They were able to come and try to get back in the NFL ... and those guys make my job easy.”
The Stapleton brothers had their Pro Day canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but Dylan Stapleton signed with the Houston Texans after the NFL draft that year. Even though he reached the milestone, the former tight end broke his shoulder during training camp and was released. He’s been working to get back into the league ever since.
“Just getting this opportunity to come back down here and showcase my talents means a lot,” Dylan said. “I think I performed well, and I’m looking forward to another opportunity.”
While Riley Stapleton didn’t see an NFL campus like his brother did, the wide receiver spent the majority of his time at a personal training facility working with not only his brother but other NFL prospects in Pennsylvania.
“I did my original training … for about eight weeks, then everything shut down,” Riley said. “So being able to train other clients as well as myself to prepare for this was very beneficial for me to hone on the technique.”
Originally, Johnson said he wasn’t planning to use the brothers during his drills but rather his teammates from the 2021 roster. Realizing it wasn’t an option, he spoke to the two instead and said “it worked out perfectly.”
JMU quarterback coach Tino Sunseri said that although the Stapleton brothers only had three days to prepare with Johnson, there was a certain comfort level playing with former teammates.
“Whenever you have familiarity with the people you’re throwing to, I think it’s always going to help,” Sunseri said. “That brotherhood ... it gets a natural feel being on the field together.”
One of the top performers of the day was cornerback Taurus Carroll. Leading the vertical and broad jump, Carroll was the only JMU player to break 34 inches and 10 feet in the events, respectively.
“It [felt] pretty comfortable,” Carroll said. “I was working out about five, six times a week competitively for a couple months.”
When asked about his improvement in his broad jump, Carroll said he looked into changing his technique to mirror Miami Dolphins cornerback Bryon Jones. After watching a YouTube video and studying Jones’ agility, Carroll made a seven-inch improvement in the two weeks leading up to Pro Day and led the test for all attendees. He said he also spent time training with current Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin in Northern Virginia.
“We were working out almost every single day, and I was getting used to playing against better competition every day,” Carroll said. “I can tell from the spring to my last season [that] there’s a big difference.”
Rounding out the Dukes’ highlights was kicker Ethan Ratke. The NCAA record holder waited nearly the entire morning for his chance to impress the scouts and then nailed a 52-yard field goal to close out the day. With the rainy weather, JMU moved its field portion to Sentara Park’s indoor tent, but scouts still needed to open the side of it to give Ratke enough space to make the kick.
“I was just excited to get an opportunity to kick again,” Ratke said. “I thought I had a good day, and I’m looking forward to the future.”
With the workouts finished, the 14 Dukes in attendance await any further interviews leading up to draft night April 28. If any player isn’t selected, free agency opens immediately following the draft’s third day, and players can choose which team to sign to among all contracts they get. Until then, all that’s left to do is wait and see.
“JMU has done everything to prepare [me] for this next step,” Greene said. “All of this training we did … they set us up perfectly, and I think it really helped me today.”
Grant Johnson contributed to this article.
