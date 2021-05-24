Lorenzo Bundy started his JMU baseball career in 1977. Nearly a half-century later, the former JMU first baseman began his first season as the manager of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, a minor league affiliate of the New York Mets. It’s the latest stop in a winding professional baseball journey that’s taken him all over North America.
“I’ve been blessed to have been in the game for 40 years — almost 10 as a player and 30 as a manager, coach and instructor,” Bundy said. “I realize that every day I go to work, I go to a job that I really like.”
Bundy was drafted in the 22nd round of the 1977 draft by the Baltimore Orioles, but he didn’t sign with the Orioles, instead choosing to attend JMU. He had a solid career in Harrisonburg, finishing with a .347 batting average, 36 home runs and 148 RBIs — he was named JMU’s offensive MVP in 1979 and 1981.
JMU reached the NCAA Tournament for the first two times in 1980 and 1981. Bundy was an All-ECAC South selection both years.
“It was special to be a part of those teams,” Bundy said. “It was always a tremendous challenge to go out and play against good teams that had been playing Division I baseball for a long time.”
Former JMU catcher Russ Dickerson (1979-1982) said Bundy had natural power to all parts of the field. Dickerson credited Bundy’s ability to get on base ahead of him as a big reason he was able to break the JMU record for RBIs in a season in 1981, which has since been broken.
“He was always a natural leader, had a great attitude and was always positive,” Dickerson said. “But at the same time, if you weren’t being held accountable, he would hold you accountable — to me, that’s what a great teammate is.”
One of Dickerson’s favorite memories of Bundy is when he helped JMU make the NCAA tournament in 1980 and 1981, then assisted the Diamond Dukes in making the College World Series two years later — after he and Bundy graduated. Dickerson said Bundy’s experience and wisdom helped JMU take that extra step.
“I think [Bundy] and I had something to do with that, in terms of mentoring the younger guys,” Dickerson said. “[Bundy showed them] how we played the game and passing it on to them.”
After his senior season, Bundy went undrafted in the 1981 MLB draft, but he signed with the Texas Rangers as a free agent. He spent much of the next decade bouncing around the minor leagues and Mexican League — he never made it to the major leagues.
Bundy said his time as a Duke helped him prepare for his playing career, even though he never reached his ultimate goal of making the majors.
“I came from a small town ... and so the small-town country boy getting the chance to play in the limelight against the big-time programs gave me confidence,” Bundy said. “It allowed me to figure out that ‘Hey, I’m pretty good at this,’ and I think my experiences at JMU allowed me to compete at a very high level.”
Bundy retired from playing in 1989, and he entered the coaching ranks in 1990 as the manager of the Gulf Coast Expos, a minor league affiliate of the Montreal Expos. Former JMU third baseman Dennis Knight (1980-83) said Bundy was a good coach because he was willing to help his teammates get better.
“I remember we were playing a scrimmage … in the fall, and I was batting and the pitcher threw a changeup and I swung like two days too early,” Knight said. “I went back to the dugout and he said, ‘Just to let you know something, big guy: They throw changeups in this league, but you’re going to be OK.’”
As a former first baseman, Bundy said the position gave him an insight into coaching. He added that it allowed him to think about what he’d do in certain situations.
“At first base, you’re so close to the action and the things going on in the game,” Bundy said. “Even though I was playing, on the mental side of it I was managing the game as the game would go along — would I take the pitcher out in this situation, would I put on a hit-and-run play, things like that.”
Over the last 30 years, Bundy’s been a coach or manager of several minor league and Mexican League teams. He’s also been in the major leagues as a coach for the Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins.
In January 2020, Bundy was named the manager of the Rumble Ponies. But before he could start his first season at the helm of the team, the minor league season was canceled due to the pandemic. Bundy said it was hard to not have a season last year, and he’s glad to give the young players another chance to play baseball this season.
“It felt really strange to be home in April, May and … during the whole summer, rather than being on the baseball field,” Bundy said. “We’re so grateful that we got baseball this year, and it looks like we’re going to have a championship season and get those players back on the field.”
Knight said that even though he envisioned Bundy having a long professional playing career, he’s been impressed with how Bundy’s been as a coach.
“I guess some people are born ... or destined to be a coach,” Knight said. “It’s pretty cool to be sitting there telling my younger son, ‘Hey that’s Lorenzo Bundy right there coaching third, I used to play college baseball with him.’”
Even 40 years after his JMU career ended, Bundy said his experiences as a Duke still impact him. He added that he’s thankful for all the support he got in Harrisonburg, not just from coaches but also from professors and other community members.
“It was always a special group of people that were always willing to help, and I have so much gratitude to so many people that were at JMU,” Bundy said. “If I didn’t have that help from them, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
