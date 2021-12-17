It’s a battle for the ages as JMU takes on North Dakota State (NDSU) for the final time as an FCS program. So far, the home team’s dominated as the Bison have the 13-0 lead after 30 minutes. Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly of the first half of the FCS semifinals.
The good: NDSU’s maneuvering
The Bison have a running game, there’s no doubt about it. NDSU averages 281 yards per game on the ground and it not only hands the ball off to a deep running back room, but it uses a two-quarterback system.
Sophomore quarterback Cam Miller takes the majority of snaps under center. He throws with zip up the middle and is quick on his feet. Then, the Bison use junior quarterback Quincy Patterson as a runner.
The majority of NDSU’s plays have been in the run game, but it’s about how the Bison run the ball. It’s never the same structure — every formation is different, and when JMU figures out the running game, NDSU throws up the middle or to the boundary.
Even when there are no options, Miller is quick on his feet. With a senior line in front of him, Miller’s been smart, and he’ll need to keep doing that in the second half.
The bad: JMU’s adjustment to crowd noise
When JMU faced the Bison in 2016, former head coach Mike Houston (2016-18) said the crowd noise isn’t something that’s easy to prepare for and that the Dukes didn’t even know the call some of the time.
The first half of Friday night's contest was no different.
Despite practicing with artificial crowd noise all week, JMU had some first-quarter jitters that didn’t bode well for its two drives. The Dukes’ first possession was a three-and-out, and the second drive was worse — after a first down from redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., redshirt freshman center Tanner Morris snapped the ball early and put JMU in a 3rd-and-24.
That, combined with multiple false starts and broken plays, contributed to the lack of offensive production, and crowd noise is a big factor in that. Toward the end of the half, the Dukes started getting to the line quicker, snapping sooner, and it made for more offensive production.
Adjustments are key for the Dukes. Adjusting to crowd noise and playing smart are critical if the Dukes want a shot at a national title.
The ugly: Johnson’s interception
Redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton cut left, then sprinted right, heading to the end zone. He was alone, no one covering him.
Then, redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson threw into double coverage on Wells Jr., his third interception of the year when senior safety Dawson Weber hauled it in.
While the Bison didn’t convert on the opportunity, it wasn’t the only pass the senior quarterback threw that was risky. The second aimed at Thornton, the ball tipped off an NDSU defender’s fingertips and saved Johnson another pick.
JMU needs to play smart to get back into the game. NDSU did its homework and is prepared for the deep ball, and the Dukes’ defense hasn’t adjusted to the home team’s offensive scheme. The Bison are in control, and if JMU wants to come back, it needs to step up.
