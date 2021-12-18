311-220-4 over 574 games. JMU football’s journey in the FCS has come to its end.
It took one quarter to decide the Dukes’ fate, but after a fourth quarter touchdown, but No. 2 North Dakota State took down No. 3 JMU 20-14 to advance to the FCS Championship and end the Dukes’ final playoff run.
“It was a tough one and they made one more play than we did,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “But, it’s a game of inches, so it’s disappointing.”
Comfortable with the home-field advantage, NDSU came out on a mission. The Bison’s energy led to an early surge downfield. Junior running back Hunter Luepke and sophomore quarterback Cam Miller connected a 32-yard reception to take the early lead. Defensively, the Dukes couldn’t contain the line’s explosive reaction — barely mustering first-down conversions to sustain a drive.
“It was probably our worst half of the season,” Cignetti. “We played terrible and dug ourselves a hole.”
The 7-0 lead soon became 10-0 as NDSU continued to make its way downfield with a 43-yard field goal by senior kicker Jake Reinholz. The JMU defense forced the 43-yard kick, hoping to kick start some momentum from the offense — and while redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson led the drive, sophomore safety Dawson Weber took it away from redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. to stop the offense.
Turmoil seemed to never end in the first half offensively as Johnson struggled to connect with his receiving core in both short and long passes. The Dukes’ defense, however, began to make adjustments despite the trick plays the Bison called.
With only one second left in the first half, the Dukes held the line together enough to force a 20-yard field goal and headed to the locker room trailing 13-0. JMU only put up 71 net yards in the first half — the lowest this season — compared to NDSU’s 193.
A scoreless first half wasn’t suitable for the Dukes, and Johnson charged downfield to put JMU in the red zone to start the second half. Making the connection with Wells Jr., JMU cut the Bison lead to six.
“I wanted to come out here and win today,” Wells Jr. said. “I’m just going to continue to help my teammates and continue to be a baller.”
Redshirt senior safety MJ Hampton made arguably the biggest play for the Dukes thus far, blocking a punt and giving JMU the ball in its territory. Driving forward, Johnson found redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Ravenel for a four-yard touchdown, and Ratke gave the Dukes the lead 14-13 with one quarter remaining.
The lead wouldn’t last, and Luepke answered with his second touchdown of the game — a 22-yard diving catch into the yellow turf — and the eventual game-winner. But it wasn’t the final moment.
“He was a good player and was hard to put down sometimes,” redshirt senior defensive end Greene said. “He made some big plays for them.”
Johnson and the Dukes drove into the red zone and on third down, in an attempt to put the Dukes into the end zone, the ball was gobbled up by senior cornerback Destin Talbert — not only a copy-paste of the first interception, but also of the final interception in the 2019 championship game.
The Bison advance to the FCS Championship, and the Dukes finish their time in the FCS, moving into a transition year toward the Sun Belt. NDSU improves to 13-1 and JMU finishes 12-2.
“They really are my brothers,” Johnson said. “It’s really hard to leave this program after six years, but I can definitely say I love JMU.”
