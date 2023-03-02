Alissa Humphrey’s name was called.
The junior pitcher had been in the dugout since the sixth inning, stoic, as the commentators called her. Sophomore pitcher Rebecca Muh was dealing, and Humphrey said she expected her to close out the game. Humphrey started JMU softball’s final Wolfpack Classic contest against host NC State and after giving up seven runs during her stint in the circle, she said she was caught by surprise having to reenter.
“It was a little bit of a laugh, but it wasn’t my best moment,” Humphrey said after realizing she’d pitch in the eighth inning. “I just really, right when [head coach Loren] LaPorte told me, ‘Hey, you’re going to finish this,’ I was like, ‘If she has the amount of confidence to let me go in after not throwing for two innings, then I’d have that confidence in myself.”
She cruised out to the circle. The first two outs came back to back — a fly out and a strikeout. So, with a runner on second base, a college softball extra-inning rule and two outs, Humphrey broke her stoic stance and screamed, excited.
“Sometimes you go with your gut,” LaPorte said. “We needed someone to be able to go in there and get some big strikeout for us.”
She was an out away from the win. Then, after getting to an 0-2 count on the next batter, Humphrey tossed four straight balls, walking the batter and the tying run headed to the plate.
Humphrey ended it in a poetic way — she struck the next batter out swinging, her 31st strikeout of the weekend.
“I might not have had my best outing in the previous first six innings of that game,” Humphrey said, “But of course, Coach LaPorte and the coaching staff and my teammates have my back. And they have that confidence in me then. I mean, all I can do is just go out there and dominate for them.”
This offseason, Humphrey said she changed her game and her focus. LaPorte said in her program, pitchers make a big jump as they enter their upperclassmen years, and she’s “absolutely” made that jump.
Humphrey changed her mindset heading into 2023, she said partly due to Lauren Bernett.
2022 and the summer
Former JMU pitcher Alexis Bermudez (2020-22) said playing games last season was “a fight” for her and Humphrey day to day due to some of the mental battles.
“It took a lot of grit,” Bermudez said. “We had to kind of look to each other for help and learn to complement each other well because it wasn’t just going to be done by one person anymore.”
Countless times, Bermudez and Humphrey heard it: Who’d be the next Odicci Alexander? The next Megan Good? The next Jailyn Ford? These former pitchers carried JMU on their backs over the last decade and all went pro.
Well, Bermudez said, eventually the pressure got to them. Humphrey said herself that “last year wasn’t me.”
In 2022, Humphrey walked 71 batters in about 130 innings pitched — about 55% of the batters got a free pass to first base. Humphrey also allowed 116 hits last year. LaPorte said last season that Humphrey was lacking confidence at times, and it showed in the circle.
Humphrey added that if her last-year’s self was put in the same position in the NC State game, she would’ve been too nervous about messing up instead of just going on the field and playing her game.
“I let the pressure get to my head instead of letting it fuel me,” Humphrey said. “So I was really, really determined to go out and have a much better year.”
Humphrey said she’s taken mental health awareness head on. The pitcher said that encompasses a lot of things — not only building confidence in herself and her game but understanding that it’s OK to not be OK.
“Over the summer, I really worked on myself,” Humphrey said. “I talked to professionals, I went to therapy, like I did all the stuff that people were really, really scared of. And so I’ve been really, really open with my teammates about what I’ve been through and how I’ve gotten through it.”
Humphrey said she’s grown closer with the pitching staff during the offseason. She said she’s closest with freshman pitcher Kylah Berry, and they often talk about Florida since it’s where they’re both from.
She said she also talks about mental health with graduate pitcher Brittany Hook, who’s in JMU’s Clinical Mental Health Counseling program. Humphrey said she opened up to Hook frequently over the offseason, and she said she’s made sure the team knows it’s OK to open up, too.
“It’s OK to have bad days, like, we’re not perfect,” Humphrey said. “And I think that this team is really, really vulnerable with one another.”
Humphrey said in the offseason that people have reached out and thanked her for mental health social media posts she’s made. She said she’s talked to kids about it and that they’ve thanked her, too. Taking on this leadership role has not only helped the team, Humphrey said, but herself.
“I’m really trying to take pride in [mental health advocacy],” Humphrey said. “Not only in memory of Lauren but just for people who are also out there just struggling. Just know that like, we can struggle as athletes, like it’s OK, and just trying to let people know that that’s OK.”
2023: The best is yet to come
Humphrey posted a picture on her Instagram account on Dec. 9, 2022, from softball picture day when JMU wore its purple jerseys and players had their headshots taken for the website.
In addition, players did photoshoots for the JMU softball social media pages. Humphrey’s first picture in her post features a purple cowboy hat with a boa around the brim. There’s a Duke Dog logo in the middle. There are two other pictures attached — one of her looking at the tattoo on her arm with the initials “L.B.” and one of her sitting in a locker staring into the camera.
The caption: “rather prove it to myself before I prove it to you.”
That’s the mindset Humphrey’s taking into 2023. She’s focusing on herself, her mental health and keeping her confidence high.
“I think that I’m a really self-motivated, self-driven person,” Humphrey said. “I think if I can prove it to myself, then I can prove it to anyone, so I was really, really big on that.”
Humphrey said last year wasn’t her. In the fall, she put in training focused on herself. Even though pitching is mostly a mental game, Humphrey said, a big part of her preparation was cardio. She credited newly hired Matthew Mitcheroney, associate director of olympic sport strength and conditioning at JMU, for baseball and softball, for some of her workouts.
Pitching-wise, she said she’s worked on perfecting her change-up. Humphrey’s confident that it’s her best pitch, and she wants it to be the best.
“When I have my change-up on, like not even on a cocky level, but when my change-up’s on, it’s pretty hard to hit,” Humphrey said. “I was really working on throwing my rise to three levels. Just making sure I could really perfect the rise and the change-up.”
Humphrey even said she’s working on a new pitch but didn’t specify which one. She’s worked to get her pitches to the outer half of the plate more than the inner half, where she’s previously dominated.
“I think that last year, I was in my head a lot,” Humphrey said. “That’s what kind of led to the walk, kind of led to the spiraling a little bit out of control. I just think this year, like, I just feel so much more under control, and so much more like, I’m more present.”
Humphrey notices what people say online. She’s constantly retweeting things that happen in the softball world and listens back to what commentators say about her during her game. She’s “savvy,” as LaPorte says, and every time she plays, Humphrey knows what she’s facing, LaPorte said she understands the game at all levels.
“She understands hitters and understands what the offense is trying to do,” LaPorte said. “Her maturity and her experience, you know, in some big time moments has helped her.”
She said it’s early in the season but with the close relationships she’s built with the pitchers, team and herself, Humphrey’s confident her game and the Dukes best play is coming.
“I’m really playing under control,” Humphrey said. “I’ve usually been known to, like, think composed, stoic, like what the commentators say about me, but I’m trying to be a little more fired up this year. I think that if I can stay composed in that sense, like very, like high energy, letting my teammates feed off of that, I think that will lead to me playing my best softball.”