After suffering its first conference loss against Georgia Southern on Oct. 23, JMU women's soccer found its groove again, defeating Troy 5-0 in JMU’s final game of the regular season.
“We started off strong with our warmup, and in the first half, we just continued with our momentum and we did not let anything slow us down,” freshman defender Soleil Flores said. “I was just happy we were playing our game.”
JMU’s five goals helped take the pressure off its defense. Scoring two goals in the first half and three in the second, this was the first time JMU has scored five goals in a game since 2017 when it faced Toledo.
Sophomore forward Amanda Attanasi started the scoring for the Dukes, raking in her seventh goal this season at 16’ with the assist from redshirt sophomore Lexi Vanderlinden and redshirt sophomore defender Alba Fernandez Almagro.
“The chemistry that our team has and the vision that we have helps us play. As long as we follow the plan and figure it out ourselves on the field, anybody can score,” Attanasi said. “I am glad that we got five different goals from five different players today.”
JMU head coach Joshua Walters Sr. said the five goals came in large part because it’s hard for opponents to keep track of all the threats the Dukes pose on offense. He calls the middle of it all the “fun five” — the three midfielders and two attacking-mids.
After Attanasi’s goal, redshirt junior Suwaibatu Mohammed scored at 54’, her fourth goal this season.
The Dukes weren’t done after the first half. In the second half, at 46’, Flores scored her first career goal in a JMU uniform.
“I knew I had to be ready — once I saw it, I knew I had to finish it,” Flores said. “When it happened, it was crazy, it did not even feel real. Having my teammates all around me was a great feeling.”
Flores is the third defender to score this season, alongside redshirt seniors Ashby Larkin and Amanda Sevcsisin.
At 60’, Walters Sr. subbed in the whole second team, and they continued to dominate. He said he feels like JMU can rotate in more players than any other Sun Belt team because of its depth.
Shortly after being subbed in, graduate midfielder Hannah Young scored off a penalty kick at 71’, the second Duke to knock in her first-career goal on the night.
The fifth and final goal scored at 81’ belonged to redshirt sophomore midfielder Sammie Sipes, coming off freshman forward Y-Van Nguyen’s first assist as a Duke.
JMU finishes the regular season at 10-3-5 (6-1-3 Sun Belt), while Troy finishes at 3-9-5 (1-6-3 Sun Belt). This was Troy’s final game of the season. JMU next travels to Foley, Alabama, for the Sun Belt Conference tournament to face off against No. 5. Texas State for a 7:30 p.m. start.