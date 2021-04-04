JMU continued to show its dominance in the outdoor track & field season. Multiple Dukes won first place and a multitude of others landed on the podium at the Colonial Relays — a two-day event hosted by William & Mary.
The meet started Friday with redshirt freshman javelin/jumper Shelby Staib upping the ante from her first-place performance at High Point on March 19 by placing first in the javelin throw. Staib moved to third all-time in JMU history with a mark of 44.43 meters in her second collegiate meet.
The other JMU first placer Friday was redshirt senior distance runner Caitlin Swanson in the 10,000m run. Swanson ran away from the competition, literally, with a time of 36:53.90 — 28 seconds faster than second place in the eight-runner field.
Both redshirt senior thrower Dominique Johnson and redshirt freshman jumper/sprinter Dardlie Lefevre earned third place for their respective efforts Friday. In the shot put, Johnson launched a season-high distance of 13.06 meters, and Lefevre jumped a season-high in the long jump of 5.62 meters.
Graduate jumper Jordan Otto and redshirt freshman multi-eventer/jumper Erin Babashak rounded out Friday’s action for JMU. Otto finished fourth in the high jump with a height of 1.53 meters, while Babashak finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.36 seconds.
Day two of action in Williamsburg, Virginia, three more Dukes placed first in various events. In the triple jump, redshirt junior jumper/hurdler Skyla Davison won first place with a height of 11.89 meters — ninth in program history in her first outdoor meet.
Johnson placed first in the discus with a throw of 44.84 meters. In another victory, redshirt sophomore distance runner Sinead Sargeant, redshirt junior distance runners Sophie Bellinger and Brooke Manio and freshman distance runner Miranda Stanhope ran an 11:58.56 in the distance medley race.
The Dukes host the JMU Invitational on April 17, but before that, they compete next Sunday, April 11, at the Mason Spring Invitational in Fairfax, Virginia.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.