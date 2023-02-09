On the floor in her room of her off-campus apartment, Kat Buchanan lay teary-eyed, her two loves at a crossroads: JMU, and starting in goal for a college lacrosse team.
Usually, the fifth-year goalie is “a bundle of energy all the time,” as former JMU teammate Sydney Beckmeyer (2017-20) described her. Goalie coach Matt Snyder said one of Buchanan’s many chest bumps knocked him over during the Dukes’ upset win over then-No. 3 Maryland last March. Snyder estimates he’s 150 pounds heavier than Buchanan.
But no time for that now. No jumping, no excitement. Buchanan was “so anxious” on the floor in her apartment, she said, grappling with a decision that would dictate the rest of her collegiate career.
It’s fall 2020, during the thick of the pandemic, after her second year backing up former multi-time all-conference goalie Molly Dougherty (2017-22). JMU head coach Shelley Klaes had offered Buchanan a fifth year of eligibility — through the 2023 season — due to COVID-19 cutting spring 2020 sports short. Klaes also offered Dougherty another year. Dougherty accepted.
Buchanan envisioned she’d start by 2022. Another year for Dougherty meant she probably wouldn’t. Buchanan didn’t know if she could take another two years on the bench, let alone in school. Kat’s parents, Greg and Liz Buchanan, said there wasn’t a master’s program at JMU she wanted to pursue at the time.
So, for a moment on the floor, Kat cried. She contemplated transferring.
But leaving JMU meant turning her back on Klaes, the only coach from a top program to offer her a scholarship, and the only coach intrigued by the highlight tapes she sent over email to programs in the 2017 top 25 rankings.
Kat talked to her parents on and off for multiple weeks about what to do, though her parents left it to Kat to decide what was best for herself. But she had to make a decision eventually. Klaes needed to know if she had to recruit more goalies should Kat leave JMU after 2022.
Then, after five minutes talking to herself in her apartment, Kat came to her senses. She thought about the team she’d leave behind, the coach she’d leave behind. She had to realize that nothing’s perfect — that not everyone comes into college and starts for four or five years. She said she didn’t want to transfer just to join a “super team” and win, and leaving Klaes’ side would’ve been a “slap in the face” because she gave Kat a chance when no other college coach did.
Once she put it that way, combined with the confidence that Klaes’ fifth-year offer injected in her, Kat said it was an easy decision to come back.
“Everybody dies to go back to college, never mind for the best team in the country,” Kat said. “I just have this, this loyalty to JMU. And once you’re here, once you step on campus, it’s pretty hard to leave.”
Now eyeing a starting spot in her fifth and final year at JMU, Kat has the clearest path to be the full-time starter since she was a freshman — after sticking it out for this very moment.
Tri-sport background
Kat rode her bike without training wheels by age 2. She played varsity ice hockey by seventh grade. At one point, she played on three hockey teams at once — two men’s leagues — all the while competing in some sort of pickup basketball, baseball or roller blade hockey with neighborhood boys in the “mean streets of Milton,” Massachusetts, as Greg jokingly calls his daughter’s stomping grounds.
Less than 10 miles south of Boston sits Milton, a town of about 30,000 sprawling with hockey rinks in the shadow of NHL legend Bobby Orr, who led the Boston Bruins to two Stanley Cup titles in the 1970s. Greg said there are five rinks within 10 miles of the Buchanan residence and the closest is two miles away, save for the one Greg built in the Buchanans’ backyard with nailed-together 2-by-12-foot boards, shrink wrap and water.
Hockey was the biggest part of Kat’s life for a while, she said. Greg helps run a learn-to-skate program, which put Kat on the ice at 3 years old. She played organized hockey from age 4-18. She said she thought she’d play hockey in college until the opportunity to play lacrosse at JMU presented itself, and now, Kat has equal love for both sports. Kat said, though, she has more hockey than lacrosse IQ because she played positions all over the rink rather than just at goalie as she does in lacrosse.
“I was kind of unhinged a little bit on the ice,” Kat said. “I played really rough. Went really hard, went to the net really hard, got a lot of pretty goals and stuff. And then that's just the polar opposite of goalie in lacrosse. You know, you have to stay really composed and you can't open your mouth.”
Intangibly, Kat said playing hockey with boys taught her how to be tough and stand up for herself because players can get away with more trash talk than in other sports. Tangibly, Kat’s calls hockey the base of her athleticism because the entire body is used to keep a low center of gravity and balance. The rapid 30-second substitutions forces players to “be all there” in the moment, Kat said, and she thinks it gave her an edge over her high school opponents in lacrosse and soccer.
“It's a different challenge,” Kat said. “I mean, you're on a knife on ice when you think about it.”
She played against boys in hockey until checking — hitting someone into the boards — became legal at age 13. She played varsity women’s hockey for six years, seventh and eighth grade at Ursuline Academy — a Catholic school for women in Denham, Massachusetts — and ninth-12th grade at Milton Public High School. Her senior year, she was the second-leading women’s hockey high school goal-scorer in the state of Massachusetts; Madden said Kat recorded hat tricks — three goals in a game — in three games that year.
During her junior year at Milton High, Kat conjoined hockey and lacrosse with soccer — despite never playing soccer before high school — because her friends played and she wanted to try something new. Ryan Madden, the athletic director at Milton during Kat’s senior year, said Kat made it “her mission” to be a quality soccer goalie despite her lack of experience. Her senior year, Kat helped Milton pull off a first-round upset over Duxbury High School, 2-1, in a penalty shootout. On the lacrosse field, Kat led Milton to a 12-6 record as a senior, the school’s best mark in the last 12 years, Madden said.
“I think we have too many kids specializing in sports at a young age, and Kat was kind of the opposite,” Madden said. “Just a phenomenal, phenomenal person, teammate, competitor.”
Before Madden’s interview with The Breeze, he said he talked to Milton’s women’s soccer coach about Kat. Madden said the first thing he mentioned to the coach was that, between the three sports Kat played at Milton, an outsider would think Kat’s 6-foot-2, 150 pounds and all-muscle the way she talked trash. Kat’s listed at 5-foot-6 on JMU lacrosse’s roster.
But Kat, despite her size, could back up her talk during high-stakes moments late in games, Madden said. Kat liked the stress big moments brought, Madden said, and she had no fear going up against bigger, stronger or faster athletes.
Kat’s small frame and no-fear playstyle sometimes came at a cost, though. Greg and Liz were “beside ourselves” seeing Kat make varsity ice hockey as a seventh grader at Ursuline Academy, Greg said, but that excitement took a scary turn when Kat went head-first into the boards that season against crosstown rival Braintree after getting tripped from behind chasing the puck. Kat didn’t move. The EMTs came out, then a stretcher. Kat didn’t lose consciousness, her parents said, but Kat said she suffered a concussion.
Greg and Liz were one foot away behind the glass as their child lay in a heap.
“Her size was a factor in stuff like that,” Liz said. “She put it all out there and sometimes she would, you know, get the tough end of the stick.”
The incident didn’t cause her parents to tell Kat to slow it down, they said. Against another rival team, Dedham High School, during her freshman year, Kat and Milton matched up with the best player in the conference, who was 6-foot-3.
Kat said she couldn’t repeat any of the trash talk she dished to the all-conference player — “we went back and forth all game long,” she recalled — but at the end of each of her shifts, Kat made sure to hit her in the back of the leg with her stick to remind her she was there.
“You need someone on the ice just to go pester people that are the toughest,” Kat said. “I just kind of showed I’m not really scared of size or an environment.”
That size will be a noticeable difference in goal this year for JMU lacrosse should Kat get the starting nod.
Dougherty is bigger than Kat. As such, Snyder, the goalie coach, emphasizes different drills with Kat than he did with Dougherty to build on Kat’s strengths, like throwing playing cards in the air and having her catch them to enhance her hand-eye coordination. With Dougherty, Snyder said he worked more with her on straight shots on goal, specifically saving low shots.
Other than that Kat is a lefty and Dougherty a righty, they have different play styles in goal, too. Snyder said Kat is an “unorthodox” goalie, someone who can come out of the cage as an eighth defender. Klaes said she’s excited to position Kat to use her anticipation skills to clean up plays as the last line of defense.
“If you look back at the Loyola game,” Klaes said, which the Dukes lost, 18-8, in the second round of the NCAA tournament last season, “their possessions were a minute to a minute and a half long before they were scoring their goals. And, you know, the defense was exhausted. By the time it was a 1-v.-goalie shot against Molly. If we can have a goalie who can maybe break that play up before even gets to a shot, I think that could be really exciting for JMU.”
Kat started playing goalie in third grade for Milton’s local town team. She never played goalie in hockey, but she’d play the position in lacrosse because she hated running, Greg said. She’d play goalie for both sides in a game because frequently no one else wanted to play goalie, Greg said.
Little did Kat know then that a phone call eight years later to the eventual coach of her club team, Laxachusetts, while she was on a church mission trip, would lead her to Harrisonburg to play college lacrosse.
Heart over height
Late one night in summer 2017, Klaes dug through her email inbox.
She had a void to fill at goalie. Klaes had goalies on her roster, but none were the complete, durable, never-injured package, she said. She was looking for more.
Kat had Greg film her games using a borrowed video camera she obtained from Milton High’s audio-visual department. She then sent the film to coaches after Greg helped her find their emails via Google searches — she “completely advocated for herself,” Greg said.
Klaes stumbled upon Kat’s homemade high school tape. She said she fell in love with her mobility, flexibility and gracefulness to intercept incoming passes around the net.
Klaes called Kat’s club lacrosse coach at Laxachusetts from a parking garage at Rehoboth Beach during Fourth of July week. Kat’s club coach called Greg. Kat and Greg were on a church service trip in West Virginia and she didn’t have her phone, but Greg did as a group chaperone.
The Laxachusetts coach told Greg that Klaes wanted to connect with Kat. Greg said he was ecstatic and couldn’t believe the call. Liz described it as an “awesome coincidence” that Klaes needed a goalie.
But just a day after the service trip, Kat had to hit the road to Harrisonburg for one of Klaes’ three-day prospect camps.
“For all intents and purposes, that was a tryout,” Greg said.
Kat said she didn’t watch any college lacrosse growing up and hadn’t heard of JMU. She performed well enough at Klaes’ camp and picked JMU, with not many other opportunities besides small schools that dotted New England. Between JMU’s campus and other “amazing” commits the Dukes had already locked up, Kat said she couldn’t turn down the offer.
But once Kat arrived at JMU, things weren’t perfect, at least right away.
Dougherty said she and Kat started their JMU careers as competitors, jockeying for playing time as freshmen. It caused some friction, Dougherty said, and both her and Kat needed to grow as people.
But eventually, Dougherty said she and Kat called a spade a spade, and Kat settled into her role as an upbeat backup. Liz and Greg said she’s always been spirited, cultivated by the tenacity she developed playing sports in her neighborhood and with her brother.
So much so, Beckmeyer, Kat’s teammate from 2019-20, sought her out to overtake the designated pregame secret handshake role — a tradition passed down in the JMU lacrosse program that neither Klaes, Kat nor Beckmeyer know when it started, but where one reserve player conducts a handshake with every starter as they run onto the field before the game.
Beckmeyer said she and her handshake predecessors look for those to take on the role who can hype their teammates up and make them feel special running onto the field. For Beckmeyer, Kat fit that mold to a T, and she had Kat in mind from Day 1 to take the gig, she said.
“You could never believe such a vicious dog-like barking and growl could come out of her mouth,” Beckmeyer said, “out of such a tiny little human.”
The handshakes are Kat’s favorite thing, she said, and they’ll never not be. She’s been that person for two years now. All of them have their own flair: She puts a crown on the head of redshirt senior attacker and roommate Kacey Knobloch because of “how good Kacey looks doing everything.” She does a handshake with junior defender Lizzy Pirisino where they make their hands look like phones and swirl them around their ears because Pirisino’s “just swaggy like that.”
If Kat starts this year, tradition calls for her to pass down the handshake gig to a reserve player. When Kat talked to The Breeze in January, she said she has a couple people in mind to take the reins, but ultimately, she said she doesn’t want to give it up and wouldn’t be opposed to running onto the field to play after conducting handshakes.
Additionally, Klaes said coming into each game, Kat prepares a script with different celebrations the Dukes will perform after different goals they score. Redshirt senior defender Rachel Matey said Klaes asked the team for postgame reflections as a group one time. Matey couldn’t remember which game, but Kat’s critique wasn’t about anything that transpired on the field. It was that the team’s “orchestra” celebration went on too long.
“This is a student-athlete that has come here to make a difference,” Klaes said. “Whatever her role is in that moment, she's going to do it with the best of her ability. She used to say of Molly [Dougherty], ‘Molly's job is to be on the field today. My job is to be there to support her and get this team in the right place to compete.’”
When JMU played North Carolina to open the 2021 season, there were six fans in the stands, Knobloch estimated. Kat got the whole bench to stop what they were doing to get the fans involved — “Kat literally took over the entire team,” Knobloch said.
Then against Maryland last year, Kat estimated she gave out 35 chest bumps in the 13-8 win. She called it the best day of her life. Snyder, who Kat knocked over with one of her chest bumps, said Kat’s enthusiasm “makes you want to run through a wall.”
Madden, Kat’s athletic director during her senior year at Milton, added that Kat’s JMU lacrosse roster banner picture embodies her perfectly.
And during JMU lacrosse’s watch party for the 2022 NCAA men and women lacrosse tournament selection show, Buchanan was noticeably keened in on the TV at one of the front tables, yelled and pumped her fist as triumphantly as any teammate when JMU found out its bracket placement.
Here’s @JMULacrosse’s reaction to playing UCONN in the first round of the tourney… pic.twitter.com/xp5alutcZ7— Grant Johnson (@grantjohnson_5) May 9, 2022
“I think she bleeds purple,” Snyder said.
Kat said much of her emotion at the selection show came from getting a favorable draw after JMU worked so hard to achieve it — stuck in a season it couldn’t win the CAA because of the conference’s ban on all JMU sports after its Sun Belt move (though lacrosse will play in the American Athletic Conference this year as the Sun Belt doesn’t sponsor women’s lacrosse).
When the NCAA tournament commenced, Dougherty played the entire first-round game versus UCONN and racked up seven saves. Kat entered the next round against Loyola (Md.) with 8:58 left in the second quarter and JMU down 8-3 as Klaes looked to throw off the Greyhounds offense, she said. Kat’s appeared in 18 of 62 games in four years.
Despite the limited playing time, Snyder said Kat is the “heartbeat” of the program because of the energy she brings in practice and on the sidelines.
“She's like the definition of a good teammate, great friend, and you need those to be able to win and have a great team,” Matey said. “You need the people that are going to sit down and wait their turn. She waited her turn, it’s her time and I hope she has a great year. I know she's gonna have her year.”
Kat’s parents also think her energy comes from Klaes — that Klaes creates an environment where it’s easy to be excited. Kat said, like herself, her teammates want to “grind it out” and win in Harrisonburg because of the trust and passion Klaes instills up and down the roster.
“You could never step on the field and you wouldn’t even know,” Kat said.
“Whether I'm a backup for five years or I'm a starter for five years, I want to be here,” Kat said. “I want to be with these girls, the family. There's not a single person on the team I wouldn't go up to and give a hug to on any second of the day.”
Kat also said she thinks her passion comes from scoring goals during her hockey days — the emotions from game-winning and overtime goals stick with her, she said, and are right up there with her favorite lacrosse memories.
Should Kat start this year, though, she said she’ll need to be more cognizant about keeping her emotions in check. What’s shown on the outside is huge as a goalie, Kat said — even if she’s poised internally, it needs to look that way.
Some days, Kat said, she has to fake her excitement to get JMU going. But other days are just hard — no matter which way she cuts it. JMU lacrosse played five days after the death of JMU softball’s Lauren Bernett, and Kat said teammates had Bernett at the front of their minds during the remaining practices and games.
Two years before, JMU was en route to Niagara Falls to play Canisius as the announcement came in that the CAA canceled the remainder of its seasons due to COVID-19. The team bus pulled over at a gas station. Kat said some teammates laughed. Some cried.
She doesn’t know if she’d go into coaching after graduation because of how demanding it is and the need to bring the energy all the time. More days than not, Kat’s excitement is authentic, she says.
But she can’t always be the energizer.
“Sometimes I just, I don’t have it in me every day,” Kat said. “I can’t fake it all the time. You know, there’s gonna be days where I’m down, and I can’t, I don’t want my team to feel that through me. Sometimes I have a hard time emotionally.”
But she’s sticking with the group she can be authentic with. Staying loyal to what Greg calls an “amazing sisterhood.” Secretly in her heart, Liz said, she always wanted Kat to stay at JMU but admired that she took time to think about it. Liz thought JMU’s atmosphere — comfortability with the school, teammates and coaches — fit her “so great.” And Greg said it would’ve been risky for Kat to transfer without a lot of college film for other schools to recruit her from.
Kat found a JMU master’s program. She’s doing cyber intelligence with three teammates — redshirt senior defender Mairead Durkin, Matey and Pirisino. “It’s gonna be great,” she says, though she doesn’t know if the CIA will hire her.
The other two goalies on the roster this season are Caitlin Boden, a freshman, and Adanya Moyer, a sophomore. Kat said she feels ready to step into the starting spot after four years learning how behind Dougherty. Kat acknowledges her experience advantage over Boden and Moyer, though she said they’re at JMU for a reason — and if she’s not starting and JMU’s winning, “I’m happy.”
“Sometimes I think she doesn’t give herself enough credit,” Knobloch said. “Everyone’s behind her. She deserves this and we’re all really excited to see her finally get her chance.”
The stars are aligned for Kat’s last ride. But there’s one task left.
“Hopefully I do get the start,” Kat said. “That’d be kind of a dream come true.”