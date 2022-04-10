Charleston’s recent troubles did not affect them as they took the Dukes down 6-3 in Friday’s series opener. The Dukes (17-11, 4-2 CAA) came into this game hot, winning four out of five games.The Cougars (16-12, 4-2 CAA) gave up three of their last four games. Fielding troubles were the Dukes’ undoing today, registering three errors in the game, with one resulting in a run.
Junior right-hander Ty Good pitched a no-hitter through three innings and was the main catalyst for the Cougars’ victory. In his six innings pitched, he struck out two batters and finished with a 4.72 ERA. The Cougars bullpen combined for eight strikeouts.
The Cougars gave graduate right-hander Justin Showalter a hard time in his five innings pitched, who allowed six runs scored before he was replaced by graduate left-hander Anthony Piccolino. Showalter ended with a 5.53 ERA.
Charleston opened the scoring with a two-score RBI double from junior catcher JT Marr in the third inning. It was closely followed by an RBI from redshirt freshman first baseman Preston Hall to take a 3-0 lead on the Dukes through three.
Good’s no hitter was ended by a single from redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak, who was promptly brought home by a two-run home run from freshman left fielder Fenwick Trimble. Charleston quickly responded with another three-run inning, after RBI singles from junior second baseman Joseph Mershon and freshman center fielder Tyler Sorrentino. A solo shot from redshirt junior right fielder Carson Bell was the last score of the game.
The Dukes (17-12, 4-3 CAA) meet the Cougars (17-12, 5-2 CAA) again Saturday at 2 p.m.
Box score
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
JMU(R 3 H 4 E 3) 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0
COFC(R 6 H 8 E 0) 0 0 3 3 0 0 0 0 X
