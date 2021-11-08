No. 1 JMU defeated No. 4 Northeastern 2-1 in a double-overtime victory Friday. The regular season champions earned a spot in the championship game, where they’ll take on Delaware.
JMU controlled the first 15 minutes of play. Redshirt senior midfielder Rachel Yeager earned a penalty corner 1:16 into the game; a subsequent shot by redshirt junior midfielder Caroline Cahill was blocked. JMU continued to apply pressure, outshooting the Huskies 5-1, but the game remained scoreless.
Momentum shifted to Northeastern to start the second half. The Huskies had four penalty corners and seven shots in the first five minutes — JMU graduate goalkeeper Florien Marcussen made three saves to keep it scoreless. Two Northeastern green cards at 40:23 resulted in a JMU penalty corner. Junior midfielder Diede Remijnse shot from the top of the circle past three defenders to find the back of the cage and give the Dukes a 1-0 lead.
Northeastern sophomore midfielder and forward Mak Graves scored a game-tying goal with 10 minutes of play left in regulation. The Huskies had a chance to gain the lead three minutes later after being awarded a penalty stroke, but Marcussen made a pad save to keep it tied. Northeastern redshirt senior goalkeeper Erin Savage faced five shots from JMU in the fourth, making critical saves for the Huskies to force overtime.
It took two overtime periods, but junior forward Eveline Zwager connected on a pass from Cahill to score the game-winning goal and clinch JMU’s spot in the championship. The goal was Zwager’s 15th of the season — the CAA Player of the Year leads the CAA in goals this season.
CAA championship game
With a strong show of force, Delaware came out of the CAA championship game victorious, with a 3-1 win over JMU.
The Blue Hens dominated the field in the first quarter, racking up five penalty corners and six shots compared to just one penalty corner and shot for the Dukes.
The second quarter was quick to see action. Delaware sophomore forward Kiki Oudshoorn blasted a shot off a long pass and found the back of the net to give the Blue Hens a 1-0 lead.
Delaware continued to apply pressure and rocket shots at Marcussen. Junior midfielder Morgan Rigual found an opening in front of the goal and snaked the ball past Marcussen to increase Delaware’s lead going into the halftime.
Delaware tallied another goal in the third to gain a 3-0 lead against JMU. Zwager put her team on the board late in the third with a tight-angle shot from the end line that found the net. The Dukes came out hot in the final quarter, getting seven shots on goal in an attempt to close the deficit. Delaware senior goalkeeper Lizie Gaebel saved all six shots that came her way to protect the Blue Hens’ lead.
Delaware held its lead to defeat JMU 3-1 and earn the conference title for the third consecutive year. JMU finishes the postseason with an overall record of 12-7. The Dukes accumulated many accolades this season — head coach Christy Morgan was named CAA Coach of the Year, Zwager was named CAA Player of the Year and multiple players were named to All-CAA teams.
Scoring summary — Friday
Q3: 40:27 — Diede Remijnse, assisted by Kara McClure and Rachel Yeager, 1-0 JMU
Q4: 50:52 — Mak Graves, assisted by Lauren Rowe, 1-1
2OT: 79:04 — Eveline Zwager, assisted by Caroline Cahill, 2-1 JMU
Scoring summary — Sunday
Q2: 16:37 — Kiki Oudshoorn, 1-0 Delaware
Q2: 28:16 — Morgan Rigual, assisted by Kiki Oudshoorn, 2-0 Delaware
Q3: 39:05 — Ashlyn Carr, 3-0 Delaware
Q3: 44:27 — Eveline Zwager, 3-1 Delaware
