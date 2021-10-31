After clinching the No. 1 seed in the CAA tournament and its second-consecutive regular season title, JMU field hockey wrapped up its season at William & Mary on Friday. The Dukes defeated the Tribe 3-2, maintaining an undefeated CAA record.
The Dukes built momentum quickly, earning two consecutive penalty corners right before 4’. Both corners were taken by redshirt senior midfielder Rachel Yeager, who connected with junior midfielder Diede Remijnse — both of Remijnse’s shots were blocked, keeping the game scoreless.
William & Mary junior forward Lauren Curran put the Tribe on the board first, but the Dukes didn’t let them enjoy the lead for long. Less than two minutes later, senior midfielder Courtney Lynch earned her fourth goal of the season, sailing a shot across the circle and finding the opposite corner of the net to make it a tied game.
Junior midfielder Eveline Zwager kept the Dukes’ scoring streak alive in the second. Zwager fought her way through a crowded circle following a penalty corner to score, tallying her 14th goal of the season and giving the Dukes the lead.
William & Mary made a final push for the lead in the fourth. Freshman midfielder Pyper Friedman scored a game-tying goal for the Tribe, but JMU freshman midfielder Cassidy Strittmatter came back 90 seconds later with the game-winning goal.
JMU is back in action for the CAA semifinals Nov. 5. If they win, the Dukes will advance to the championship game Nov. 6. Game times have yet to be announced.
Scoring summary
Q1: 08:27 — Lauren Curran, 1-0 W&M
Q1: 10:06 — Courtney Lynch, assisted by Eveline Zwager, 1-1
Q2: 29:26 — Eveline Zwager, 2-1 JMU
Q4: 49:13 — Pyper Friedman, 2-2
Q4: 50:44 — Cassidy Strittmatter, 3-2 JMU
