The Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) National Championship is set for Jan. 8 between No. 4 North Dakota State and No. 1 South Dakota State. Following JMU’s jump from the FCS to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), The Breeze surveyed JMU fans about how often they tuned into the FCS this season after watching the Dukes go 8-3 (6-2 Sun Belt). The survey ran from Dec. 28, 2022, to Jan. 4, 2023, receiving 307 respondents across The Breeze Sports’ Twitter page and in the JMU Nation Facebook group.
The survey asked eight questions, ranging from JMU fans’ FCS viewing habits, game predictions, preferences on playoff formats and one free-response question for any comments on the FCS or JMU football.
How often did you watch the FCS this season?
Not at all: 52.4%
Occasionally: 42.3%
Almost every weekend: 2.9%
Every weekend: 2.3%
Despite competing in the FCS for 41 years, JMU fans largely left its old subdivision by the wayside, with some checking in from time to time. One respondent in the survey likened it to moving on from an old house.
“Leaving the FCS is like selling a home that you have been in for 20 years. The house was great when you were there and the neighborhood served its purpose,” the respondent said. “Going FBS is like building a custom home on several acres that you don’t have to mow. You never once look back at the old house and the old neighborhood because the new house and new neighborhood is just so much better.”
Most of the fans who answered the survey shared this sentiment. With what the FBS and Sun Belt Conference brings JMU — an ESPN partnership, more exposure and better recruits — looking back at the FCS isn’t necessary for everyone.
Another respondent said the FCS “loses a LOT of relevance” [sic] because of the FBS. They also said that’s why they aren’t watching the Division II or III playoffs. With JMU jumping conferences and not playing FCS competition on a weekly basis, many said it’s no longer imperative for JMU fans to pay attention to it.
Will you be watching the FCS National Championship game?
Yes: 35.8%
No: 64.2%
In a similar vein to the last question, respondents aren’t as invested in FCS football after JMU’s FBS jump. The higher number of “yes” for this question as opposed to the last could be attributed to the fact that it’s still a college football championship game, a rivalry and features a team JMU fans are familiar with: North Dakota State (NDSU).
For this reason, some fans indicate they’ll tune in, or even go to the game. Many respondents said they’ll miss making the trip to Frisco, Texas — the site of the FCS National Championship — and one respondent said they’ll still be making the trek.
“Love the FCS Championship, [have] been going to Frisco for the FCS Championship every year since 2016,” they said. “Buy tickets in August.”
There’s still a draw to at least the FCS championship game from a few JMU fans, but it’s still an FCS game, and since JMU doesn’t have any skin in the game, a majority of JMU Nation isn’t planning to tune in.
Who do you think will win the FCS National Championship game?
South Dakota State (SDSU): 53.8%
North Dakota State (NDSU): 46.2%
JMU is riding with the Jackrabbits, who are 5.5-point favorites, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Despite NDSU’s nine national championships in 11 years, this is a down year for the Bison — to their standards, at least. They finished the regular season 9-2 and ranked No. 4 in the country. The Bison’s only losses were to Arizona, 31-28, and their national championship opponent, SDSU, 23-21.
SDSU finished the regular season No. 1 at 10-1. After three playoff wins, the Jackrabbits have won 13 straight since losing Week 1 to Iowa, 7-3.
Despite the Jackrabbits’ dominance this season, many JMU fans are still rolling with the Bison, who’ve defeated JMU in the postseason three times since 2017; in the last decade, JMU is 1-4 versus North Dakota State.
That record doesn’t sit well with some JMU fans: One respondent said they’ll only tune into FCS football “if it looked like NDSU was about to lose.”
Where would JMU place in the FCS Playoffs this season?
Lose in the semifinals: 4.9%
Lose in championship game: 14.3%
Win the national championship: 80.8%
JMU fans are confident the Dukes would’ve performed at the top of the FCS had they not jumped up — and for good reason. The Dukes put forward an 8-3 season in 2022 while facing tougher week-to-week competition than they ever did in the FCS.
The Dukes played a full FBS schedule in their first year of transitioning from the FCS, the first time a program had done that in 25 years. Prior to this season, JMU hadn’t played an FBS opponent since a Week 1 matchup against West Virginia in 2019, a game the Dukes lost, 20-13.
JMU thrived in its first FBS season, which included a 5-0 start and subsequent AP Top 25 ranking — its first in school history. The Dukes closed the season on a three-game winning streak, trouncing both Old Dominion and Coastal Carolina, and coming back from a 34-14 halftime deficit to down Georgia State, 42-40.
After watching all of this, one respondent said JMU would’ve “destroyed all of FCS” this season, and another said JMU would’ve run away with the CAA had it still been a member of the conference.
“W&M winning the CAA shows how different a level JMU was on in the FCS,” the respondent said. “Would’ve never happened if [JMU] were still in it.”
Which past FCS opponent would you have most wanted to see JMU play?
NDSU: 81.8%
Richmond: 7.8%
William & Mary: 4.6%
Villanova: 3.6%
Delaware: 2.3%
JMU fans thought big with this one: They’d rather see the Dukes face their perpetual FCS playoff roadblock, NDSU, than other regional teams.
Many of the free responses in the survey that mentioned NDSU were negative, with most saying they hope NDSU loses and one saying “North Dakota State = lil bro.”
Richmond was a perennial opponent on JMU’s schedule in the CAA. The two teams met every year since 1987, and the Dukes are 21-14 versus the Spiders. The most recent meeting came in the 2021 season with the Dukes winning 19-3 on the road.
William & Mary, Villanova and Delaware are also members of the CAA and, thus, were on the schedule for JMU almost every year. JMU played all three of them in 2021, beating William & Mary and Delaware on the road, 32-22 and 22-10, respectively, and then suffering their lone regular season loss to Villanova, 28-27, on Family Weekend in 2021.
In how many years do you think NDSU will make the jump to the FBS?
1-2: 11.1%
3-4: 37.7%
5-6: 18.4%
7+: 32.8%
Judging by JMU’s success in its first FBS season, NDSU should have a near seamless transition if it decides to make the jump football-wise. In the 10 seasons prior to joining the FBS, the Dukes finished above .500 every year, with eight playoff appearances, two more appearances in the championship game and one national title.
In that same time frame, NDSU has won eight national championships in 10 playoff appearances, making the Bison likely to be competitive in the FBS whenever it’s their time.
One respondent was happy about JMU’s move to the FBS because now the school is playing “peer institutions,” something JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne has preached aplenty.
For the Bison, while they’ve proven to be better than the FCS landscape, some respondents raised concerns of their geographic location, which could be a hurdle in getting an invite from mostly far-away FBS conferences and teams.
Because of this, a jump to the Power 5 seems unrealistic, one respondent pointed out, and a jump to any other non-autonomy 5 conferences — FBS conferences that don’t make their own rules — would still make traveling costly.
Were you surprised by the result of JMU’s first season in the FBS?
Yes: 58.8%
No: 41.2%
Many fans predicted JMU would finish its first season around .500 or under back in August. In The Breeze’s preseason survey to gauge expectations from the JMU fans, 93.8% of fans predicted JMU would have seven wins or less, and only 4.4% predicted accurately that they would have eight.
JMU fans know the caliber of this program and what it’s capable of, but even then, it was hard to predict it’d do this well in its first FBS season. Starting 5-0, becoming nationally ranked and finishing with eight wins, JMU would’ve competed for the Sun Belt championship if not for a rule barring it from bowls and conference championships.
Many respondents said they thought this season’s schedule was tough, with one saying they thought if the Dukes “went .500 it would be a huge success.” Another echoed this sentiment.
“Was surprised by the eight-win season,” the respondent said. “The ending stretch I thought was going to be brutal. A .500 record was going to be a win.”
As a fan, do you prefer watching the FCS playoff format or the FBS bowl system with a soon-to-be 12-team playoff?
FCS Playoffs: 35.5%
FBS Bowl system: 64.5%
In January 2021, The Breeze conducted a survey about the status of the JMU football program at the time. In that survey, the JMU fans were split on an FCS to FBS jump — 51.9 to 48.1 in favor of staying in the FCS. Now, after the Dukes’ successful season, the opinions from fans have shifted.
In terms of the preferred playoff method, the distribution of responses on this might’ve been different prior to the announcement of the FBS’ upcoming 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP) format. This new format gives JMU a higher chance of making the CFP than the current four-team format. The new system gives first-round byes to the top four conference champions, along with a bid to six at-large teams and the next two highest-ranked conference champions.
With six conference champions getting in, this guarantees one bid to a non-autonomy 5 team every year, thus giving JMU a chance to make the CFP year in and year out by winning the Sun Belt.
One respondent, while saying they miss the FCS playoffs, understands what the FBS brings for JMU and is overall happy about the move.
“Miss the FCS playoffs,” they said, “but having the opportunity to be in the [CFP] with the new format is worth giving up. Along with that, conference rivalries are now way better and more competitive. Used to feel like we needed to beat every CAA team by 14-20 or it felt like a ‘moral defeat.’”
Playing more talented teams on a regular basis makes for more competition. And success at this level will, in turn, bring more exposure for the program, respondents said. Another respondent also misses the FCS playoffs, but a heightened regular season and more exposure through the FBS outweighs it all.
It seems the overwhelming sentiment from JMU Nation is that the FCS had been in the rear view all season — now, the main focus is on JMU’s push for sustained success in the Sun Belt.
“Sun is rising,” one respondent said. “Never been more proud to be an alum.”