Denise Davis, two days removed from attending JMU’s comeback win over Appalachian State, spoke with a partially hoarse voice in an interview with The Breeze on Monday.
She spent Saturday with her husband, Ken Davis — the parents of JMU graduate long snapper Kyle Davis — and the small contingent of JMU fans who still loomed large, nestled in the back-left corner of Kidd Brewer Stadium behind the Dukes’ bench.
Chants of “J-M-U” reigned down on the field as the Dukes took a fourth-quarter lead and after the game as the players stormed the field, hugging each other, as App State players sluggishly departed the playing surface. One Mountaineer stopped around midfield and squatted, facing the Kidd Brewer scoreboard — away from the JMU faithful — that read:
JMU 32, App State 28.
Ken remained convinced: The support made a tangible difference.
“They’re not used to people coming in and being proud and being loud and being boisterous no matter what,” Ken said. “You could see [JMU] jumping up and down and getting excited, and you just simply wanted to naturally look across and look at the body demeanor of the App State team, and they were just, shoulders down; guys were all sitting on the back wall.”
Graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio confirmed this postgame, saying the JMU fans boosted morale when fighting back from a deficit that ballooned to 25 points in the second quarter.
His message for JMU Nation: “Let’s ride.”
“It was so cool to hear Todd say they could hear us, and it motivated them, and we don’t even realize how much support that is,” Ken said. “You think you’re just trying to rattle … their offense when they have the ball, but then when [Centeio] said he looked back once and said, ‘Oh my gosh, it's so loud, and I look at the other guys and they're looking back and we're all getting excited because they're into it,’ it was really a nice affirmation of the community being together.”
Ken said JMU fans maintained their home-field traditions in Boone, North Carolina, something he thinks many hosting fans aren't used to seeing out of visiting fan bases. Streamers found their way onto the field postgame, akin to the celebratory tosses after JMU touchdowns at Bridgeforth Stadium. Ken said the purple bunch at Kidd Brewer also said, “Duuuuukessss,” in the usual deep-seeded voice after first downs.
Crosstalk between JMU and “hostile” App State fans endured, Denise said, which made JMU’s “friendly banter,” as Ken put it, more satisfying as it took the lead. While similarly passionate, both Denise and Ken said they thought North Dakota State fans at the FargoDome were more cordial than the cohort at Kidd Brewer.
It felt drastically different than the CAA venues that aren’t as invested in football as JMU is, Ken said, but not necessarily the most daunting stadium he’s been to. Ken and Denise were in person for the 2019 game at West Virginia, the 2018 matchup in NC State and, most recently, the 2021 FCS Semifinals in the deafening FargoDome.
The game still brought nostalgia. Ken said it was like the Sam Houston game in the spring 2021 FCS Semifinals in reverse, when JMU led 24-3 before the Bearkats stormed back to win, 38-35.
On the other hand, it was almost unlike any JMU game the Davis parents had watched Kyle play in the long snapper’s six years. Ken said Kyle told them before hopping on the team bus that JMU’s never been blown out in his time as a Duke.
“You start to think,” Denise said, “is it gonna be 66-3 by the end of this? It didn’t look like us playing out there, and, is that a result of App State?”
For a bit, Ken said he just hoped it wasn’t the beginning of a rude awakening to FBS football. He wondered if maybe the moment was too big for JMU.
At ground level
On the field, the noise was deafening.
Kidd Brewer Stadium filled with an amped-up student body and fan base that sold out the venue, its sixth-largest attendance ever, at 33,248. From JMU’s sideline facing out, a sea of yellow and black pervaded the eye. One side roared “App!” The other followed with “State!”
On the JMU sideline, the hope of a comeback slowly faded away with each cheerful shout from the opposing fans.
It was as though the crowd was a beast of its own that grew stronger with each play. The Mountaineers themselves had an energy that couldn’t be defeated while in control of the game. The beast on the field, combined with the monster that was the stands, made for an almost impossible environment to compete in.
Even those working the sidelines were subject to a bombardment of trash talk from the fans.
There was no singular moment that changed the atmosphere of the game. Scoring before half, however, seemed to stop the bleeding for JMU and cause App State to take its foot off the gas.
The damage had been done to JMU, but the game wasn’t over. It was a slow process that started with a strong defense and slow-building offensive success.
The tide changed in the second half. The crowd had started to die down, and the momentum was up for grabs.
“I thought we all did great job of being poised, and coming out the second half and being resilient,” Centeio said.
When JMU got within one score with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter, the momentum shifted. The small pocket of JMU fans quickly became the loudest voices in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
“We always know that our crowd is gonna be there,” redshirt sophomore defensive lineman James Carpenter said, “so hearing our fans up there in that little corner was nice.”
When JMU sophomore Jailin Walker picked off App State redshirt senior quarterback Chase Brice, giving JMU a chance to take the lead, a jolt of electricity hit the sideline.
“We love the JMU fans,” Walker said. “When we started making big plays, they started shouting, and it got us up.”
Media members and those working the game constantly looked at each other, as if to wonder what they saw could really be happening.
Then, it all came down to 4th-and-9 with 54 seconds left — App State’s ball, down 32-28.
Brice threw the ball to an open DaShaun Davis, but JMU redshirt junior safety Que Reid read the play and leveled the redshirt sophomore wide receiver to the ball incomplete.
All hell broke loose. JMU players jumped, shouted and danced. When Reid came off the field, players and coaches swarmed around him. Yet, Reid seemed to have one thing on his mind: the fans.
He walked over and looked straight up to the corner pocket of purple, who were already standing, and stuck his arms up, using his hands in a movement that signaled to the fans, “bring it” and continue the excitement.
“I felt like they tried to detach us as much as possible by putting us in the nosebleeds, up far away from our team,” Denise Davis said, “but I did feel like we were connected. I was like, ‘I'm sure they can hear us.’ We were banging on the bleachers — we felt like it was working.”