Cammie Vest (’15) reminisced on weekends full of college football while she was a kid. She would watch her grandmother, 1954 Madison College graduate Johnnie Lou Terry, and her grandfather, Charles Morris Terry Jr., 1949 U.Va. grad and World War II veteran who has since passed, wear purple and gold for the Dukes at noon and change halfway through the day to represent the Cavaliers for their 4 p.m. game.
For the first time in 40 years, Vest, her grandmother and the rest of their family will be in Charlottesville to watch JMU take on U.Va. this Saturday at noon.
“I can’t wait for the game,” Terry said. “It’ll just be incredible.”
Terry’s Harrisonburg ties go back decades, recalling that JMU was her mother’s school when it was still called Harrisonburg State in the 1920s. Since then, her sister, uncle and granddaughters have also attended JMU.
Terry said in her college days as a physics major, she spent a lot of time around sports, playing club field hockey and basketball at JMU. She said on weekends, many JMU students would travel to Charlottesville for U.Va. football games on the long, curvy drives down Afton Mountain to get to the packed tailgates.
Vest said JMU and U.Va. have both played huge roles in the relationship between her grandparents and their family for years. She said Terry, her “Gam,” learned how to use an iPad to watch JMU athletic events when she’s not attending. On the other hand, Vest said her grandfather was the “biggest” U.Va. fan, having season tickets for football and basketball games for decades. She said when he was in person watching, he would even bring his own stopwatches to time the length of each play himself.
The Terrys met in Richmond at a new teachers event hosted by the Richmond Rotary Club, a service and fellowship group. Once the two were married, Vest said her grandmother rooted for U.Va. because they were on a “bigger stage” playing at a higher level of athletics compared to the Dukes four decades ago.
“I grew up in the most fanatical football family,” Vest said. “They made an agreement to go and cheer for both teams, which is adorable. They couldn't even cheer against each other. It made great memories for both of them, and since my grandfather’s passed, my grandma said she'll be doing the same thing. So, she’ll be wearing all the colors this year and cheering for both teams as they each have the ball.”
When asked what colors she would wear Saturday, Terry was uncertain: She’ll wear purple, she said, but also have to sport U.Va. gear for her husband — for “Pop,” as Terry said.
Vest emphasized how important this game is for the two universities, saying how she feels JMU football has “leveled up” and only helped to grow the sport in the state of Virginia.
“JMU obviously beat Tech [in 2010] last time we played, and if we beat U.Va., then I think this is kind of a restart,” Vest said. “If that's the case, we've beaten all … the major programs in the state, so that would be huge.”
Vest said she’s expecting Saturday to be filled with excitement and unity between the 50,000 fans expected at Scott Stadium. She said she’s ready to see plenty of commingled tailgates between Dukes and Cavalier fans in a “friendly environment,” as Saturday is being commemorated as “U.Va. Strong Day” for D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis, the three Cavaliers who were shot and killed last November.
Terry said she doesn’t have a desired outcome for Saturday, saying she’s indifferent to a specific winner as long as she sees good sportsmanship and respect between U.Va. and JMU while on the field. No matter what the result is, she said, she’s just excited to be attending.
“It’ll just be wonderful to see,” Terry said. “This is the kind of game that will make you smile until your cheeks crack.”