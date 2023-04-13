The JMU lacrosse team stands together as it awaits its starting lineup to be called. Upperclassmen’s names are cheered on as they take the field. Then, No. 20, freshman attacker Maddie Epke, who’s started in all 14 games this season, makes her way to center field — ready to perform.
Epke has started strong in her JMU career. With only three conference games left in the Dukes’ season, Epke has the fourth-most points on the team with 29, behind attackers redshirt junior Isabella Peterson (71), senior Tai Jankowski (55) and junior Katelyn Morgan (38). She was also named the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Player of the Week on Feb. 27 and Freshman of the Week on April 10.
As she played in the midfield during her high school lacrosse seasons, Epke said her transition into not only college lacrosse but an attacking position for JMU has been an exciting opportunity. Epke is the only starting freshman on the No. 4 team in the nation.
JMU lacrosse head coach Shelly Klaes said she called Epke over the summer to see if she’d be interested in switching to the “X” position for the Dukes, which means Epke would help facilitate the offense from behind the goal.
Klaes said she asked Epke to put in some work toward her new position during the summer with the help of her mother, who was Epke’s lacrosse coach in high school.
“I’ve been really impressed with how she’s been able to do this despite the lack of experience,” Klaes said. “She’s a freshman that’s helping to lead an offensive unit behind the goal. She’s done a really good job.”
Though she said she came into the program nervous — as was every freshman on the team, she added — Epke said she’s built the necessary confidence for her new role because the team’s full of love for one another and it’s constantly building each other up.
Morgan — who starts alongside Epke on the Dukes’ offense — praised Epke’s quickness, explosiveness and vision. Morgan said the move from high school to college can be tough, but Epke has found her role on the team and adjusted well.
“To have an impact on the team as a freshman is really special,” Morgan said. “Something that I really admire about her is her willingness to make mistakes, and when she does make mistakes, she doesn't let things unravel.”
Klaes complimented Epke’s “mental fortitude.” Despite the pressure Epke receives during games with the amount of time she spends with the ball, Klaes said she remains collected.
Klaes added that Epke receives a lot of coaching from assistant coach Colleen Shearer, and with that, lots of constructive criticism.
“Her ability to manage the critical feedback and to stay confident in her decisions and skill despite the honest, direct feedback, has been impressive,” Klaes said. “I think that she gives us a lot of confidence because of the way she manages those conversations and the way it doesn’t take away from her ability to stay balanced.”
When speaking about Epke as a player, Klaes also praised her for “gelling” so well with the upperclassmen as quickly as she has.
“She does a lot of work outside of practice,” Klaes said. “I think she’s been showing that she’s willing to put in the work to generate and build that trust as a freshman.”
Epke said the chemistry between her and the upperclassmen attackers was nerve-wracking initially because of the time they’ve spent together for a few seasons now, but nonetheless, all have been welcoming to her. She said attackers such as Morgan, Peterson and Jankowski have been a big help to her transition, and that the whole team shares a “passion towards totally helping me out.”
Morgan added being as close as JMU is as a team off the field helps bring the chemistry to the field during games.
“I think one of the most difficult things about an offense is building rapport and chemistry,” Morgan said. “Being freshmen, coming into a team with more upperclassmen on the attack, it can be tough. But I think Maddie and the other underclassmen have been willing to take any role they need to take, and they’ve been doing a great job.”
Along with her lacrosse career, Epke said she also grew up playing both field hockey and ice hockey. She said she’s been on ice skates since about a month after she learned to walk. Epke said this is her first full year solely playing lacrosse, which “has been such a difference-maker.”
“I’ve noticed that my stick work, hand-eye coordination, wrist strength and shot speed have overall increased from playing so much more than I ever have before,” Epke said.
Klaes said she believes Epke is on a strong track to potentially be awarded AAC Rookie of the Year, especially due to her ability to win draw controls and overall production.
“If Maddie’s not taking the draw, she can be used on the circle because of her ability to possess the ball,” Klaes said. “I think one of her top priorities in our offensive unit is to help us win the ball.”
Klaes said as the season continues, she hopes to see Epke take more shots on goal. She said she’d like to see Epke’s position shift the offense into a dual threat, and not just a passing threat, meaning that players in Epke’s position will produce more goals and improve the offense, making it more balanced overall from a scoring perspective.
Klaes said, so far, Epke has been a joy to coach and work with and that she fits well into JMU’s program. She added that she’s excited to see Epke continue to grow.
“She’s just someone you enjoy being around,” Klaes said. “She loves the game, and she’s really passionate about learning — and I think she’s just someone who’s easy to be around."