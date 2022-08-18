Carrie Bert was an elementary education major. She never thought she’d end up working in athletics.
So, when a family pediatrician convinced Bert to apply for an assistant women’s volleyball coach position, Bert gave it a try.
“This was not the career path I had in mind,” Bert said. “I just keep saying that I feel excited and overwhelmed, and I often use the word ‘surprised.’”
Now, roughly 20 years after graduating from Eastern Mennonite University (EMU), Bert stepped into a new role as the school’s new athletic director (AD).
As of August 5, she’s the first female AD in the school’s history, and the fifth active AD in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
“It’s started to hit me this week where I’m like, “Oh, I’m the one,’” Bert said. “It just is crazy, and I feel completely supported with a lot going on right now.”
It took a lot of convincing for Bert to believe this was the right decision for her. The AD graduated cum laude from EMU in 1997 with a minor in coaching and music and was a student-athlete on the women’s volleyball team, winning the ODAC Championship in 1994. Bert always said she “bleeds blue” and used it to make sure she did the best she could in every position she held at EMU.
After working as the assistant coach for the Royals’ women’s volleyball team from 2010-14, Bert became the head coach from 2015-19 and coached the team to its first .500 season since 2001 in her final year. Once she stepped into the administrative side of EMU Athletics, former JMU volleyball assistant coach Casey Steinbrecher stepped in as EMU head coach, and Bert said she felt ready to take on the next challenge ahead.
Bert then worked alongside Dave King as the assistant athletic director and Senior Woman Administrator, a role that let her continue interacting with student-athletes while they continued on their growth on and off the court.
“I think Dave King gave me opportunity after opportunity to explore leadership development programs here with our student-athletes,” Bert said, “so he set me up for experiences that along the way, prepared me for this.”
While it wasn’t necessarily shared with her, it was the expectation that Bert was ready to assume the role of interim director once King decided to retire in May. From there, the EMU Athletics hiring committee wanted to fill the position before the start of the school year.
Ashley Kishorn, the EMU head field hockey coach and compliance coordinator for Royals Athletics, was on the hiring committee and specifically wanted to have a new athletic director who understood the culture and communication needed to manage Division III athletics.
“It definitely played a role in our conversations whenever we were discussing Carrie as the new potential AD,” Kishorn said. “And I think it’s going to play a huge role as we move forward.”
Along with Kishorn, other members of the hiring committee included Mary Jensen, who led the process and is the vice president for enrollment and strategic growth at EMU. The school made the decision to put together a committee of athletics, academics, student life and advancement representatives considering the position’s interaction with those departments while holding an AD title.
“Carrie is an exceptional and inspiring leader with vision, experience and drive to excel in this role,” Jensen said in EMU’s announcement. “She is a passionate and collaborative leader, grounded in the EMU mission and committed to excellence.”
As a woman in sports her entire life, hearing herself being called EMU’s first female athletic director is something she’s still getting used to. The school’s athletics department is fairly new compared to the school’s academic history, nearly half the age of the 105-year-old university.
She recalled multiple instances sitting in meetings where her historical significance was brought up and celebrated, and while Bert accepts the honor, it hasn’t changed how empowered it made her feel.
“I had several of those women email me, telling me to reach out to them to set up an interview,” Bert said. “I mean, anything they could do to be supportive.”
Bert has been in communication with other ODAC AD’s, many of which immediately congratulated Bert once EMU made the announcement. Bert said it’s almost “surreal” sitting on Zoom with so many other women in the highest level of athletic administration at the schools’ levels.
Growing up in Ohio, Bert said, she’s always noticed the gap between men and women in athletics. She’d often keep a mental note of the number of women present in meetings she attends — it’s part of why Bert feels so passionately about the impact her historical mark makes on the growing community of women in sports.
“I was celebrated as a student-athlete growing up in northeast Ohio, but I also dealt with a lot of things that females deal with,” Bert said. “There was a lot of stereotyping, a lot of misogyny, a lot of commentary on my body. So, I want our young women to feel honored and valued for the strength and beauty of their body and in athletics.”
An estimated 20% of enrolled EMU students participate in Royals’ athletics whether in one sport or as a dual- or tri- sport athlete. There are 10 women’s sports and eight men’s sports, with all but men’s volleyball competing in the ODAC.
The large number of student-athletes within the student population presents Bert’s biggest challenge as she begins her tenure as AD — how to aid the university in fundraising.
Bert said she wants to help continue raising money for an updated track and field facility, among other facility updates, and has a personal goal of expanding alumni engagement on multiple fronts, such as communication and awareness to help pass down wisdom to current Royals.
Bert’s goal is also to help make all EMU athletic programs a more “consistent culture of success,” she said, specifically when describing her desire to see more blue and white play in conference championships. The ODAC is considerably one of the most competitive Division III conferences in the country, but Bert believes the school has the potential to make a bigger name for itself.
The first step of that goal is to help fill in the final administrative and coaching roles that EMU is still missing. The school is still trying to add a performance coach and a men’s volleyball coach, and it just hired a new administrative assistant. Bert said she has loved working with the staff as they’ve helped her get used to the AD role, answering questions and offering advice as needed.
Bert also works with the Bridgewater AD, Curt Kendall, and communicates with him regularly. And while EMU coaches collaborate and work with some JMU coaches, Bert hasn’t had the chance to get to know JMU AD Jeff Bourne just yet.
Bert said she hopes to learn and work with JMU Athletics some within NCAA regulations in the future. So, while the two ADs haven’t put anything together,Bert said she hopes it’s soon.
At the end of the day, Bert is still based strongly in her family and the community she fell in love with in college. She’s spent nearly her entire adult life in the heart of Harrisonburg and EMU, making her entrance as an athletic director that much more powerful.
Even if her competitive demeanor is truly the reason she is where she is today.