Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The eastern West Virginia Panhandle, portions of the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia, and northern Maryland. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&