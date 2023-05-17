Fans inside Sentara Park sit on the edge of their seats as Tewaaraton finalist and All-American senior attacker Isabella Peterson ties the game for No. 7 JMU against No. 11 Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Dukes are relishing a 4-0 run with 2:04 left on the clock; both teams return to the draw circle as they prepare for possibly the most important draw of the season, needing just one possession.
JMU freshman attacker Maddie Epke and Maryland senior midfielder Shaylan Ahearn fling the ball up in the air as both sides scramble for possession. Epke’s teammate, redshirt senior defender Rachel Matey, claws her way through the opposition to scoop up the ball and win the draw, securing possession for JMU redshirt freshman attacker Caitlin McElwee’s go-ahead goal and eventual game winner.
Matey’s done that many times in her career. In fact, nobody in JMU history has won more draw controls, as she holds the record with 287, 42 more than any other Duke all time.
“It's nice to be recognized for all the hard work you put in, I do consider myself an extremely hard worker,” Matey said. “That's probably one of my biggest accomplishments ever in my life (draw record), so I'm happy that I was able to do it at JMU, such a great university.”
Matey can pile onto her record Thursday at noon in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals versus No. 2 Syracuse, a game in which the Dukes will need the two-time captain and All-American to help stave off the Orange’s No. 2 nationally ranked scoring offense. Matey commands JMU’s back line with her loud, scratchy voice, and assistant coach and defensive coordinator Kateri Linville said Matey makes her job “effortless” at times.
“Yeah, it's a blessing for a coach,” Linville said. “Rachel makes my job a whole lot easier. She makes it pretty effortless in terms of translating everything from drills, reps, rotations, sets, in-game adjustments, tweaks with personnel and understanding our opponent's system.”
Matey said she learned a lot of her leadership qualities at a young age at Archbishop John Caroll high school in Pennsylvania from her high school coach, former JMU lacrosse defender Jessica Brophy (2006-09). Brophy, like Matey, was an All-American coming out of high school and two-time team captain as a defender for the Dukes. Brophy demanded a lot from her in high school, Matey said, but she added that Brophy’s brand of coaching allowed her to “easily” translate those qualities over into college.
“She’s our spirit, she's our energy,” JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said. “When you have someone who is ‘on’ all the time, she really makes the difference. I can't say enough about Rachel’s leadership — it’s very contagious on this team and she lifts everyone up.”
Upon arriving on JMU’s campus in 2019, Matey was asked to switch positions to the midfield. Matey said she had to work a lot more on shooting and dodging and that she sought guidance from hard workers like former midfielder Kelsey Reed (2017-20) and attacker Maddie McDaniel (2017-20) on adjusting to the position; like Matey now, both players were team captains. In the unfamiliar position, Matey flourished, scoring 14 goals, two game winners, and adding 10 caused turnovers in the 2019 season.
As a sophomore, Matey moved back to defense and was named an Inside Lacrosse honorable mention All-American in the shortened 2020 season. In her redshirt sophomore season, she played both midfield and defense, tallying 22 points and securing 62 draw controls. She was named a preseason All-American entering her redshirt junior year and settled back into her defensive spot.
A jack of all trades, Linville said that Matey had the “work rate” to prove herself as a capable midfielder and defender at the Division I level. Linville said she credits Matey’s prowess as an attacker and defender to her mindset and game IQ.
“At a certain point, our coaching staff looked at her and was like, ‘You can contribute to our midfield,’” Linville said. “‘You have all the assets, but we think you could be an All-American defender for us and we need your leadership in this role.’ Rachel's a selfless team player and was willing to do what we thought was the best for the program, and I think it's paid off for both her individually and us collectively.”
Not only has Matey produced on the field but she’s taken on the responsibility of passing the torch down to younger players. Linville said Matey uses her knowledge and experience to help mentor the younger players to become accustomed to the Dukes’ system.
So far this spring, Matey’s set a single-season career high in ground balls (47) and tied her career high in caused turnovers (24), while leading the Dukes to the third-best scoring defense in the country with 7.62 goals allowed per game.
“We're hard on ourselves,” Matey said. “And I think that's why our unit is so good because we take one thing and we brush it off. My entire career,I just wanted to get past this Sweet 16 game, and we did that and it feels great, but now we got Syracuse, and we're going after them.”
JMU’s matchup with Syracuse on Thursday is the second time in history the Dukes have played for a spot in the NCAA semifinals. If JMU wins, it would be the first time it’s reached the Final Four since winning the National Championship in 2018. Matey and the Dukes will have their hands full against Syracuse’s offense, which is led by the Tyrell sisters, senior midfielder Emma and redshirt senior attacker Meghan, who’ve collectively totaled 170 points this season.
Matey said she recognizes how dangerous the Orange can be, but said she doesn't want to “over-respect” them.
“They're gonna be a great opponent, but let's not put them on a pedestal here,” Matey said. “They make just as many mistakes as any other team, and we have to capitalize off their mistakes. We can't get into that sway of making mistakes on top of their mistakes. That's how we’re going to win the game.”
Matey’s been a cornerstone piece on the Dukes’ roster for five seasons. When she’s gone, fans may remember her as a scrappy defender, draw control record holder or two-time team captain, and she said she appreciates all the recognition. But there’s only one more accomplishment that stands in her way.
“What’d be a better career goal is that natty,” Matey said.