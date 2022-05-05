This year started with a double byline — and that’s how we’re ending it.
We started the year by writing about the effect the Name, Image, Likeness vote had on JMU Athletics. We didn’t expect to have to write more. We expected it to be a typical JMU sports year in the CAA: a chance at a Frisco trip, spending spring covering the basketball conference tournaments and maybe a shot at some spring sports hosting an NCAA tournament game.
As you know, that wasn’t the case at all.
The two of us have lived together since day one of college. We met at some random Starbucks on a random May afternoon after finding each other on a Facebook group, both looking for a roommate for our freshman year. It took maybe 30 minutes for us to decide to room together, but we spent another three hours just talking about every sports team we liked.
Since moving in, we’ve done everything together. We applied to The Breeze together, went to our first meeting together — the whole thing.
It’s why we’re so close, and it was exactly what we needed for everything that happened.
Oklahoma City, the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond, Fargo, North Dakota — all trips that made national news, all trips we made this year.
We’ve annoyed our roommates all year by yelling across the hall to each other and nearly breaking down the door to show each other an article or a tweet. Most nights, the two of us have come home well after midnight still buzzing while our roommates tried to sleep or do homework — honestly, we were too excited to realize they wanted it to be quiet.
What we learned is how important it is to trust each other. Trusting one of us can be at a press conference while the other is at a football game. One of us is writing stories in the stands at the Women’s College World Series while the other sits in the press box.
We’ve needed that relationship, that trust this year.
We wrote 13 double bylines this year. Twelve of those were written when we were both sports editors. We would sit in the conference room in The Breeze office, write out how they were going to go on the board, yell, get excited and check them off as we went.
We got them done. We packed them with information and we trusted each other to tell the story.
Covering JMU sports this year meant a lot to us. We brought former editors back this year to talk to our writers on Zoom and every time, we heard about possibilities of JMU moving to the Sun Belt — the biggest stage of college athletics — and how exciting and important it could be to cover it first hand.
In November, we did just that. We didn’t want to let the people before us down — our former sports editors, Catie Harper and Noah Ziegler — and wanted our section of writers to be people we could trust and that we knew best.
This year at JMU was one that’s never happened before. Week after week, there was news in all sections, not just sports. Yet, it was sports that had the biggest changes and biggest shifts out of any other section.
We dealt with conference realignment. Sports came back in full swing after a pandemic and a ban on conference playoffs sparked an uproar from JMU Nation. We covered JMU beating U.Va. in basketball to the first ever sold out Atlantic Union Bank Center. It was all positive, going in JMU’s way, but big events that shifted how athletics will be seen nationwide.
We thought we were done, finished with double bylines. Then, we dealt with the hardest news of the year — the death of Lauren Bernett.
With Lauren, we spent all day in a writing slump, separated. We couldn’t figure out the right words or how to phrase the story. Then we went into that same conference room at 7 p.m., wrote it out on the wall and finished our last but best story of the year together. It embodied everything we did to keep up with JMU Athletics this year.
There were nights we thought we’d never finish everything on our to-do list. There were nights one or both of us spent crying and dreading having to get up in the morning, terrified to make a mistake or not share a story to its full potential. But what made it work was our ability to pick each other up. It all came back to the trust we had with each other and the trust we had in the work we wanted to do.
We were pushed to our absolute limit every week. By our editor-in-chief, Jake Conley, by our parents, by JMU Nation, by ourselves. We put pressure on ourselves to become the go-to source for JMU news when it came to realignment, looking for any angle we could use to intrigue readers.
There were times one of us would walk into the other’s room, lay on their bed and scream into pillows or walk around talking out different scenarios or ideas we could create a story out of.
Some days were better than others, but at the end of the day, it was what we wanted. From day one, we knew one day we wanted to be sports editors together — that was our goal.
We hope we made JMU Nation proud of the time and work we put in every day. Sure, there were days we didn’t think we’d make deadline and other days we laughed until our stomachs hurt. We traveled to states we’ll probably never go to again just to watch and cover the Dukes. It didn’t matter the time of day or night the flight was, or what time we got home — if there was a story, we were there.
To the two freshmen who took a chance on one another as roommates — we hope we made you proud as well. We know how much you love The Breeze, and we know how happy you’d be to find out the opportunities this year would bring on.
So, we finish this year the way we started — with a double byline — but instead of deep diving into what JMU did this year, we take a look back on ourselves, what we accomplished and how no other sports editors will ever have a year quite like this for a long time.
And we think we did a pretty good job at it.
